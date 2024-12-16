How much would you value Kerkez at? He reminds me of JAR. You cannot train that type of physicality, fitness, stamina and strength - it seems innate.



Hard to say. Based on age, pedigree, performances in the league and what they paid, he should be £30m - £40m. If were trying to sign him in January, which I doubt, theyll probably see us coming and want £50m.He has the Riise power and physicality but is far better technically than Riise. JAR was a favourite of mine growing up, was honest, with a phenomenal engine but he wasnt the best left back positionally, defensively and he made questionable decisions at times. I actually thought he was better as a wide midfielder (vague recollections as I was about 8 when Riise was our first choice LB).Kerkez looks the real deal to me and is who we should be targeting. I do also like Leif Davis at Ipswich a lot. Great crosser, good set pieces, fearless with a good engine. England should have taken him to the Euros and he wouldve given them a lot more balance, and hes one of the Ipswich players not looking consistently outclassed in the PL (albeit he has had a couple of defensive stinkers against better opposition). If he was a bit younger and a bit taller (55) Id say hed be a good back up option, but hell end up as a very solid player for a Villa or Spurs etc when teams are picking Ipswichs corpse in the summer.Has anyone watched much of Brentford this season? The midfielder Yarmolyuk, 20, from Ukraine looks an absolute find and cracking player. Great engine, great pressing, super tidy on the ball with flawless decision making. Came from Brentfords B Team after costing 1.6m. Incredible scouting. He was average v Chelsea but excellent against Newcastle and Villa. Definitely will be at a bigger club inside 2 years.