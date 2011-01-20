« previous next »
I would have no problem with the club securing a DM prospect with world-class potential who can contribute now. Like Cammavinga before he went to Real Madrid.

The lad balling his head off at Monaco could be the one, Camara, to fit that profile. The one big caveat with targeting a kid is we already have one out on loan in Bajcetic who has huge potential. Nyoni will also be knocking on the door for more minutes in the coming seasons. Id prefer a more senior option that can contribute now from the off. Can see the benefits of targeting a younger player as well but the problem with younger players is they often need to make mistakes on your watch as they mature. Players like Camavinga come around once every 5-10 years, probably not the best example to give but I get the point.
Young Divock.  :D

https://xcancel.com/LewisSteele_/status/1868716526985167188

Quote
Liverpool are keeping tabs on Sunderland starlet Trey Ogunsuyi, 18. Belgian youth international banging in the goals for Sunderland U21s and has been on bench for first team. Full story with colleague @CraigHope_DM on @MailSport #LFC
Ornstein's article said he was open to moving but only in the summer, personally I'd move on he seems incredibly flaky.

I really like Stiller, only 23 and a leftie.

Doesn't really matter which foot a central midfielder uses, only defenders.
I wonder if we might see Gomez at left back once Konate is back, we play a lot of underlapping runs from the left back so having a right footer there isn't the end of the world and Gomez is solid defensively.

Interesting point. But I do prefer Tsimikas. He was in great form before the injury.
Once Zubichoo Davidmoushies gets here everything will be just fine. Plus the 3 of course.
Should go for Chris Rigg.
Signing Rigg and leaving him on loan at Sunderland would be a good idea. Hes one of those players that I find it hard to see exactly what type of player hell develop into, but he looks an exciting talent. Sunderland do seem to be flogging him a bit at the moment though, perhaps trying to arrest their inconsistent form of late. The rags are saying Sunderland want £30m though, which is patently ridiculous. Hed be better spending longer in the Championship and having his minutes a touch more carefully managed.

If were looking at players in the PL, I still like Kerkez a lot and think hes one of the best full backs in the league and only 22 to boot. A player who Ive not seen mentioned but will certainly not be at his current club for too long is Jens Cajuste at Ipswich. Hes on loan from Napoli who seem to want rid. Big, mobile, clever defensively-minded centre midfielder who turned 25 recently so entering his prime and would be excellent depth. To me looks really athletic and solid on the ball. Brentford wanted him in the summer and will apparently go back for him in the summer. I think he can play at a better level than that.
If you want an explanation then Pearce is already penning the 3,000 word essay to be released via the Athletic in the summer.

It's called 'Richard Hughes and the problem which was not at all of his own making'.

Yes let's all sharpen the pitchforks over a problem that newterp just invented to ask a question.
Signing Rigg and leaving him on loan at Sunderland would be a good idea. Hes one of those players that I find it hard to see exactly what type of player hell develop into, but he looks an exciting talent. Sunderland do seem to be flogging him a bit at the moment though, perhaps trying to arrest their inconsistent form of late. The rags are saying Sunderland want £30m though, which is patently ridiculous. Hed be better spending longer in the Championship and having his minutes a touch more carefully managed.

If were looking at players in the PL, I still like Kerkez a lot and think hes one of the best full backs in the league and only 22 to boot. A player who Ive not seen mentioned but will certainly not be at his current club for too long is Jens Cajuste at Ipswich. Hes on loan from Napoli who seem to want rid. Big, mobile, clever defensively-minded centre midfielder who turned 25 recently so entering his prime and would be excellent depth. To me looks really athletic and solid on the ball. Brentford wanted him in the summer and will apparently go back for him in the summer. I think he can play at a better level than that.
How much would you value Kerkez at? He reminds me of JAR. You cannot train that type of physicality,  fitness, stamina and strength - it seems innate.
Alphonso Davies  Is there even a little chance were in for him .
We keep more tabs than Shaun Ryder.

So who on here is @scootch101?
How much would you value Kerkez at? He reminds me of JAR. You cannot train that type of physicality,  fitness, stamina and strength - it seems innate.

He moved for around £15mil, so £40mil or so? Just saw he's actually only just turned 21, lots of upside of him. Left footed as well ;)
So who on here is @scootch101?

I don't know what you mean to be honest.

But get us one signing this January, that's all I want, actually two would be grand.
I don't know what you mean to be honest.

But get us one signing this January, that's all I want, actually two would be grand.

One of the replies to that Xcancel post.

Quote
@scootch101
Replying to @LewisSteele_ @CraigHope_DM @MailSport
Keeping tabs.. monitoring, interested . More youth that wont play for us and nothing to help us win this league
#PleaseBanMeForALongTime
How much would you value Kerkez at? He reminds me of JAR. You cannot train that type of physicality,  fitness, stamina and strength - it seems innate.
not the nicest comparison to hear in a week where Robbo's Riise'd us with two awful decisions to use his left ;)

please tell me he has more of a right foot than Riise!
One of the replies to that Xcancel post.

#PleaseBanMeForALongTime


Well that could be anyone really
Considering all we did in the Summer was a punt on a moneyball signing for the front 3, it'd be great if we could get a couple of lads in for defence and midfield.
African Nations Cup dec-jan 2035/2026,

That i think would make Marmoush or too many African players unlikely.
A midfield player owuld be ok.
African Nations Cup dec-jan 2035/2026,

That i think would make Marmoush or too many African players unlikely.
A midfield player owuld be ok.

Lamine Camara looks really good, best young African player two years in a row.
Lamine Camara looks really good, best young African player two years in a row.

Last time we went to Monaco for a midfielder was a surprise, and we did alright!
Last time we went to Monaco for a midfielder was a surprise, and we did alright!

Given his recent form, maybe it was a blessing in disguise that said Monaco midfielder decided to go to Madrid.
Given his recent form, maybe it was a blessing in disguise that said Monaco midfielder decided to go to Madrid.

I meant the one we actually signed, with the go go gadget legs!
If we're going to continue to be a club that's perpetually a couple of players short we should avoid AFCON players at all costs.
Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal
🚨🆕 Liverpool are impressed by Jeremie #Frimpongs development and performances at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

However, the 24y/o right wing-back is currently not a concrete transfer target for the summer, primarily because Arne Slot prefers a traditional right-back in a back four, and Frimpongs role does not currently fit into #LFCs system.
Congrats to Pletti on the most pointless tweet of the year.
Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal
🚨🆕 Liverpool are impressed by Jeremie #Frimpongs development and performances at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

However, the 24y/o right wing-back is currently not a concrete transfer target for the summer, primarily because Arne Slot prefers a traditional right-back in a back four, and Frimpongs role does not currently fit into #LFCs system.
wow, huge news! definitely siren worthy

also, nobody loves the word concrete like this chump!
That's probably the most pointless transfer update I've ever seen and that's a very competitive field
That's probably the most pointless transfer update I've ever seen and that's a very competitive field

Hes been linked on here before, I find it reassuring Slot knows what he wants from his fullbacks.
Hes been linked on here before, I find it reassuring Slot knows what he wants from his fullbacks.

Yeah it's interesting from that POV - a left back link would probably tell us more!
