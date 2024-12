We're going to have to address the Robertson/Tsimikas position in the summer. If TAA doesn't resign having a Davies & Gakpo/Diaz partnership on the left would be phenomenal. Buy a proper right-back (Geertruida/Frimpong) to cover for Mo's defensively.



Seconded. We also could do with a forward that can come in and win games on their own. We will have to see how Chiesa does when he is fully fit, but I think we could do with a no.10 and a more rounded midfielder too.