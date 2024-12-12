Yeah it was odd the shouts of a left sided one. Van Dijk is like Salah, he's going to play just about every minute he can still. Only made/makes sense if it's someone we saw primarily as a left back who could play if needed like say Gvardiol



I think most people wanting a LCB were wanting one on the basis they can do a bit at left back and give us a better option in big games than Robbo or Kostas. Im not a huge believer in centre halves having sides, I think a good one can play either side to a good enough level, but if you get a left footer its better for the balance at left back. Im not sure theres a centre back in world football that could displace either Konate or VVD, Konates injury was very unfortunate, hes been in top shape this season and looked to have put the muscle injuries behind him, so its even more of a shame that hes out with an injury from a collision rather than his conditioning.I thought Gomez did well today but Ive said a few times Id look to move him on if the chance arises. If we got any defender in January it would be good work, as I think Robbo and Gomez probably need to move on next summer so it would give the new signing room to settle in, a bit like when Diaz joined despite obviously being Manes replacement. I dont really see the issue with carrying an extra left back or centre back for 6 months if we plan to move one of those positions on in the summer, which we should at least be considering.