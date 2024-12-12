« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1337549 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35360 on: Today at 04:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 04:57:45 pm
Cant read that paywall but i lmao just recently when i started reading clickbait that we were in for him.

We get that guy you lot will thank me.  ;D Notwithstanding it was a complete pisstake, i picked him as the protagonist because id love to have him and he fits a succession need perfectly.

So it had nothing to do with him being Canadian..?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35361 on: Today at 04:59:38 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 04:54:02 pm
I'd imagine if Trent was to leave we'd want Davies to be our left sided Trent and let Bradley be the right back.

Now Trent is staying the link to Kerkez makes sense.

Have you got some inside info or what?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35362 on: Today at 05:12:25 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:59:08 pm
So it had nothing to do with him being Canadian..?

Everything. everything to do with it. We've never had anybody good enought to play for Liverpool b4efore and now we have 2 of them both available on a free. Making shit up is one thing but doing it for no good reason is another  ;D


But he is a very good finisher for real.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35363 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:59:38 pm
Have you got some inside info or what?
Wishful thinking!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35364 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:16:44 am
With the greatest of respect, selling Jota before Nunez is lunacy. A very dumb football club would do that.

Obviously we are just dealing in hypotheticals to pass the time of day, but respectfully I would disagree. If I was a Premier League defender I would absolutely hate to play against Nunez. He definitely needs to score more, and hopefully that will come, but his work for the team, and his ability to not let defenders settle, at all, helps the others to have more space to do their thing. He is a good asset for the team, but I readily accept he needs to score more, or he is vulnerable.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35365 on: Today at 05:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:59:38 pm
Have you got some inside info or what?
may have needed to add "if" Trent is staying
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35366 on: Today at 06:10:22 pm »
PS - not a hill I'd die on, above! I think we will see some moves in the market as Slot starts to shape his squad to what he wants. I doubt it will be loads of changes, but definitely a few, between January and summer. We are all waiting on the resolution of the three main deals yet to be signed, too. Depending how that pans out it will also have a big influence on what we will need to do in the market.

Just want to say the two Canadian lads on Bosman's would be fantastic business, if we could pull that off.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35367 on: Today at 06:29:44 pm »
Any decent write ups/comment on the 16 year old centre half weve just signed from City, Lucas Clarke?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35368 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm »
It had escaped me that Jonathan David and Alphonso are both Canadians?


Get em signed up, start a little enclave. Put episodes of Due South on the TVs, play Bryan Adams etc etc
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35369 on: Today at 06:54:53 pm »
 :D

https://xcancel.com/TyCSports/status/1866854792678551731

Quote
LIVERPOOL COMING FOR MASTANTUONO?

The River midfielder is in the English giant's orbit. @juancortese and the details.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35370 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:50:45 pm
It had escaped me that Jonathan David and Alphonso are both Canadians?


Get em signed up, start a little enclave. Put episodes of Due South on the TVs, play Bryan Adams etc etc
Yeah they are- for a long time now. ;D

Jokes aside- Davies is very good. There's been a lot of talk of United being after him, but Real's his first choice destination. Contract's runnig out end of this season, I think. Dunno how advanced the talks between him and Bayern are, but he's 26.
Get him now and you get him going into his prime.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35371 on: Today at 07:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:54:04 pm
But what if he gets injured and then you have no back up striker at all for months. He's been out for 2 months for something of an innocuous injury.

A punctured lung?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35372 on: Today at 07:26:15 pm »
Really like Stillers feats of strength.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35373 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm »
Do you like his nose?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35374 on: Today at 07:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 07:01:46 pm
A punctured lung?
Big deal, they fix a car tire in minutes...

It looked really painful when that bull (forget his name) dropped on Jota without any attempt to avoid the collision. I saw blood from his mouth and thought of punchtured lungs back then. Could have had a rib or two broken as well. It's not a muscle injury that people keep pointing out in his prior history...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35375 on: Today at 09:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:54:53 pm
:D

https://xcancel.com/TyCSports/status/1866854792678551731

Both Mastantuono and Maksimovic, even though they are described as attacking midfielders, are pretty much left footed attackers who like to attack from the right. I have seen more of Maksimovic than of Mastantuono, but they seem very similar, and I can understand the idea why we would be interested in them, especially if Mo is staying for another couple of seasons ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35376 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm »
Mastantuono from the few clips of him I've seen and one game can play across the midfield but the people in Argentina reckon he will end up playing as a deep lying midfielder.  :D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35377 on: Today at 09:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:37:01 pm
Mastantuono from the few clips of him I've seen and one game can play across the midfield but the people in Argentina reckon he will end up playing as a deep lying midfielder.  :D

Nah, he is too attack minded for that. His heat map for 2024:

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35378 on: Today at 09:44:42 pm »
So, he takes corners; does he take free kicks too?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35379 on: Today at 09:45:12 pm »
Take it up with the Argie coaches at River Plate and Under 18 Argentina coaches Mac.  ;D

He's only 17 he can be converted to anything.  :D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35380 on: Today at 09:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:26:15 pm
Really like Stillers feats of strength.

Do you have any grievances with his style of play?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35381 on: Today at 10:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:26:15 pm
Really like Stillers feats of strength.

 :) I've my pole at the ready if he signs
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35382 on: Today at 10:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:45:12 pm
Take it up with the Argie coaches at River Plate and Under 18 Argentina coaches Mac.  ;D

He's only 17 he can be converted to anything.  :D

Exactly. That is why I think he will end up as a left footed right sided attacker, a very hot commodity in today's market ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35383 on: Today at 11:06:39 pm »
City briefing that theyll be in the market for a midfielder in January. Times mentioning Wirtz, Guimaraes and Zubimendi, saying the latter is now open to a move away from Spain although wary of City given they have Rodri. Also mentions Ederson and Wharton.

Could be interesting if City being active triggers any sort of reaction from us - on Zubimendi or any other shared midfield target.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35384 on: Today at 11:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:06:39 pm
City briefing that theyll be in the market for a midfielder in January. Times mentioning Wirtz, Guimaraes and Zubimendi, saying the latter is now open to a move away from Spain although wary of City given they have Rodri. Also mentions Ederson and Wharton.

Could be interesting if City being active triggers any sort of reaction from us - on Zubimendi or any other shared midfield target.

Only some stupid player with a greedy agent could join them in January. I think that rules out Wirtz and Zubimendi, who will have much better opportunities. Guimaraes could probably go there, considering that he is already at an oil club that is going nowhere. In the end, it would probably be someone like Wharton, for an obscene amount of money ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35385 on: Today at 11:17:29 pm »
Hope Wirtz doesn't go there. If he does choose them though would be an awful move for him.
