Blame the time of the day here in Oz and a rough night dealing with a teething one-year-old 😅 which, incidentally, is slightly more enjoyable than reading your posts
Eurgh, rubbish. Ours is 6 months and only has 2 teeth at the moment, fortunately.
As for antagonism, it was more amused mockery to be honest. Paragraph after paragraph fretting about the very thing you think should happen.
And then there was the poster saying we should deliberately go get a midfielder worse than Zubimendi because apparently we should care more about a particular age profile of the squad than the quality of a player and then was aggrieved that he got teased for it.
Just like some posters merit teasing when they bring up old windows where we didn't sign a CM or can't help themselves from criticising the owners, so various posts on here over today merit teasing for their incessant navel gazing about what is a pretty straightforward question. Some of those posters were so falling over themselves to find ways to argue against buying a CM (despite wanting one!) that they straight up made totally opposing arguments from one post to the next.
Honestly, tone policing today's posts is hilarious given the relatively benign nature of them compared to some of the stuff that gets lobbed at posters on RAWK.
Anyway, this page is much more like it, random links, speculation about Pedro, bringing up CM alternatives to Zubi, no fretting about the perils of signing players. Lovely stuff.