it's certainly an odd one - i dont think Arne's gonna be hiring him as a conditioning consultant any time soon



Avens also seems to have gone a bit kumbaya happy clappy too - afraid of those pro-transfer tinglings he's had inside. but Gravenberch et al's zen-like s harmony and love for their fellow man survived our very public efforts at signing Zubimendi in the summer. Something tells me Slot knows their feelings/state of mind a bit better than Avens and they'd all be ok with a signing in January too.



On a serious note though - why do a small subset of people think (counter to our manager) that Mac and Grav's minutes for the season (at club level alone) coming down from 55 games to say 45 games is going to be a disaster for their joy, their ability to feel love and to be bezzies?!



You and Knight could probably do with a bit of introspection here, CC. I know you love providing detailed analyses of how discussions get derailed to posters, maybe have a read back of the couple of pages prior to your unnecessarily antagonistic contributions.A couple of posters said they'd like us to sign a midfielder in January, but acknowledged that it's not quite as simple as that, due to the quality we already have, the challenge of managing minutes of said quality players if you add more, wage bills etc. If those issues aren't present, why don't any other top sides have 6 elite midfielders?Again  I think all of them said they want us to sign a midfielder (I know I certainly did, in pretty much every post I made on this topic). Others had counter points to address those raised - it's how a discussion works. Totally unnecessarily, you and Knight come into the chat and declare a bunch of posts insane, or bizarre, seemingly hoping to start an argument. I'd understand if anyone had said anything even close to insane, but the discussion was around adding a 6th top quality midfielder for 3 positions -- it's a fairly reasonable and common discussion point to bring to the table - should we do it? Yes. Are there other considerations to make? Yes.Genuinely (and I mean this aside from any historical disagreements) Knight and CC, you have a read back before you got involved. Is there a reason you felt the need to be so argumentative?