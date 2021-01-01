« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1334051 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35280 on: Yesterday at 05:47:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:39:26 pm
Hope Jack and Killer didn't see Olise's goal last night.

Olise is just fantastic.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35281 on: Yesterday at 06:32:48 pm »
Love Joao Pedro. £70m wouldnt be daft - in the bubble of football daftness - for such a versatile, high quality player. Hell go to another level at a better club. You do wonder if the club is starting to think they need to make a decision in regards to Darwin.

Watching Atletico at the moment against admittedly poor opposition, but Pablo Barrios is some footballer. Not sure hed be right for us as hed probably reduce Gravenberchs minutes, but hes quality. Moves past players so easily, super press-resistant and always positioned correctly. Not surprised to see him getting caps in the seniors now. Atleti would never sell him, or certainly not for anything short of £100m.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35282 on: Yesterday at 06:47:34 pm »
https://xcancel.com/BenBocsak/status/1866916871439544536

Quote
#LFC scout Paul Goldrick in attendance at the San Siro tonight.

He will be watching Andrija Maksimovic, one of Serbias biggest talents.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35283 on: Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 05:32:43 pm
Don't think he's the finished article yet but I've got a feeling we (or somebody else) could get burned on Joao Pedro. He's doing well and probably has plenty of good years ahead of him but his goal return last season had quite a few penalties if I remember correctly. He was only young when he was at Watford but his scoring rate wasn't impressive there either.

As an all rounder he looks decent, can understand the Bobby comparisons, not sure he'll end up being worth the top dollar though. Can't really see him going to another Prem side and exploding in front of goal.

Yeah I want to see his pressing / running stats .. if Salah's staying that's more important than his xg in this system ( .. joking.. or am I .. no I'm not... probably.. )
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35284 on: Yesterday at 07:30:03 pm »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35285 on: Yesterday at 07:50:02 pm »
https://xcancel.com/tycsports/status/1866854792678551731?s=46

Seen weve been linked with Franco Mastantuono in Argentina. Big fees mooted for a 17 year old, would be the riskiest transfer since Markovic if it actually happened.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35286 on: Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm »
Don;t let Hazell see that, he's been linkened to Redondo.  :D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35287 on: Yesterday at 07:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm
Don;t let Hazell see that, he's been linkened to Redondo.  :D

Fernando? Probably one of my favourite players ever. My 5aside career consisted mainly of failed attempts to replicate the move he did on Henning Berg all those years ago. Sumptuous.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35288 on: Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm »
Yep.  :D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35289 on: Yesterday at 08:16:32 pm »
That Camara is playing for Monaco now vs Arsenal, scouting group....
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35290 on: Yesterday at 08:31:10 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:16:32 pm
That Camara is playing for Monaco now vs Arsenal, scouting group....

Been more impressed with Magassa. Passes through lines very well.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35291 on: Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm »
Getting linked to a lot of attacking midfielders at the moment.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35292 on: Yesterday at 08:31:59 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:03:29 pm
it's certainly an odd one - i dont think Arne's gonna be hiring him as a conditioning consultant any time soon

Avens also seems to have gone a bit kumbaya happy clappy too - afraid of those pro-transfer tinglings he's had inside. but Gravenberch et al's zen-like s harmony and love for their fellow man survived our very public efforts at signing Zubimendi in the summer. Something tells me Slot knows their feelings/state of mind a bit better than Avens and they'd all be ok with a signing in January too.

On a serious note though - why do a small subset of people think (counter to our manager) that Mac and Grav's minutes for the season (at club level alone) coming down from 55 games to say 45 games is going to be a disaster for their joy, their ability to feel love and to be bezzies?!

You and Knight could probably do with a bit of introspection here, CC. I know you love providing detailed analyses of how discussions get derailed to posters, maybe have a read back of the couple of pages prior to your unnecessarily antagonistic contributions.

A couple of posters said they'd like us to sign a midfielder in January, but acknowledged that it's not quite as simple as that, due to the quality we already have, the challenge of managing minutes of said quality players if you add more, wage bills etc. If those issues aren't present, why don't any other top sides have 6 elite midfielders?

Again  I think all of them said they want us to sign a midfielder (I know I certainly did, in pretty much every post I made on this topic). Others had counter points to address those raised - it's how a discussion works. Totally unnecessarily, you and Knight come into the chat and declare a bunch of posts insane, or bizarre, seemingly hoping to start an argument. I'd understand if anyone had said anything even close to insane, but the discussion was around adding a 6th top quality midfielder for 3 positions -- it's a fairly reasonable and common discussion point to bring to the table - should we do it? Yes. Are there other considerations to make? Yes.

Genuinely (and I mean this aside from any historical disagreements) Knight and CC, you have a read back before you got involved. Is there a reason you felt the need to be so argumentative?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35293 on: Yesterday at 08:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 08:31:59 pm
Genuinely (and I mean this aside from any historical disagreements) Knight and CC, you have a read back before you got involved. Is there a reason you felt the need to be so argumentative?
sorry, i've not read all of that but I can give you a quick answer

i was making light by taking the piss out of this post (thinking you'd be on board). it almost sounded like you were weighing up some life or death issue, with the weight of the world on your shoulders - solely because you'd felt like you wanted a transfer but then faced the turmoil of mixed feelings because maybe you're now not sure!

based on previous chat, i thought we both enjoy a bit of light ribbing (ooh err) - and can take what we dish out to each other. i anticipated the same here, not such a solemn response!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35294 on: Yesterday at 09:01:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:47:27 pm
sorry, i've not read all of that but I can give you a quick answer

i was making light by taking the piss out of this post (thinking you'd be on board). it almost sounded like you were weighing up some life or death issue, with the weight of the world on your shoulders - solely because you'd felt like you wanted a transfer but then faced the turmoil of mixed feelings because maybe you're now not sure!

based on previous chat, i thought we both enjoy a bit of light ribbing (ooh err) - and can take what we dish out to each other. i anticipated the same here, not such a solemn response!

Blame the time of the day here in Oz and a rough night dealing with a teething one-year-old 😅 which, incidentally, is slightly more enjoyable than reading your posts  ;)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35295 on: Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 09:01:39 pm
Blame the time of the day here in Oz and a rough night dealing with a teething one-year-old 😅 which, incidentally, is slightly more enjoyable than reading your posts  ;)
sorry to hear that mate, hope you both get some more rest! wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy (reading my posts, I mean)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35296 on: Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:16:32 pm
That Camara is playing for Monaco now vs Arsenal, scouting group....

Would have thought Arsenal would have been first in line for him. Odegaard would love to play with him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35297 on: Yesterday at 09:48:39 pm »
I see Stiller has scored for Stuttgart tonight - from what I've heard he could be a good Zubimendi alternative and has still been performing well even as the team have dropped off from last season.

With CL qualification maybe not looking so likely, wonder if they could be tempted to sell in January?

I'm usually more in the 'the club has a good enough transfer record that they deserve the benefit of the doubt' camp, but this season is such an opportunity that I'd rather we flex on our usual considered approach (barring that mad Caicedo/Lavia week!) and take a risk on a midfield signing who could protect us better against the vagaries of injuries. Even if we overspend a bit and have too many in that position for six months.

We've got a dressing room full of top professionals who I trust would accept it for the sake of winning the big silverware, and we genuinely have a shot at both the PL and CL this year. Even though the reasons for not signing a midfielder now are perfectly reasonable, it would haunt me for years if a post-January injury to Gravenberch or Mac Allister derailed us, and then we strengthen in the summer but face a revitalised Man City or something like that.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35298 on: Yesterday at 09:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 09:01:39 pm
Blame the time of the day here in Oz and a rough night dealing with a teething one-year-old 😅 which, incidentally, is slightly more enjoyable than reading your posts  ;)

Eurgh, rubbish. Ours is 6 months and only has 2 teeth at the moment, fortunately.

As for antagonism, it was more amused mockery to be honest. Paragraph after paragraph fretting about the very thing you think should happen.

And then there was the poster saying we should deliberately go get a midfielder worse than Zubimendi because apparently we should care more about a particular age profile of the squad than the quality of a player and then was aggrieved that he got teased for it.

Just like some posters merit teasing when they bring up old windows where we didn't sign a CM or can't help themselves from criticising the owners, so various posts on here over today merit teasing for their incessant navel gazing about what is a pretty straightforward question. Some of those posters were so falling over themselves to find ways to argue against buying a CM (despite wanting one!) that they straight up made totally opposing arguments from one post to the next.

Honestly, tone policing today's posts is hilarious given the relatively benign nature of them compared to some of the stuff that gets lobbed at posters on RAWK.

Anyway, this page is much more like it, random links, speculation about Pedro, bringing up CM alternatives to Zubi, no fretting about the perils of signing players. Lovely stuff.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35299 on: Yesterday at 11:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 05:07:32 am
It is a tricky one. On the one hand, you look at the Newcastle game and see Gravenberch looking tired, Mac Allister being suspended, and you think crikey, this Merseyside derby is gonna push us to our limit - we might need one more in Jan.

But then the argument that another midfielder is likely to significantly limit Elliott's (or maybe Jones') minutes, is a fair point.

On balance, with it looking like Slot just doesn't fancy Endo, I think there's room (and the need) for one more. Whether that's Zubimendi or not, I dunno. Grav has made that role his own, but it's arguable that he would be just as effective 10 yards higher up - which would allow a deep lying mid, like Zubimendi, to come in and start big games, alongside Grav + Mac/Szoboszlai/Jones/Elliott... oh dear, it's getting hard again.

The debate is the need to keep players fresh deep into the season vs the avoidance of destabilising the squad and disrupting harmony. The call is really tough.

The solution might be replacing Endo and Morton with Bajcetic in the summer. Young Stefan is getting decent playing time for Salzburg in the Austrian League and the Champions League (871 minutes) so far this season, and might be the ready made replacement. That way we will be getting additional depth in midfield, without disrupting the squad harmony ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35300 on: Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:47:34 pm
https://xcancel.com/BenBocsak/status/1866916871439544536

#LFC scout Paul Goldrick in attendance at the San Siro tonight.

He will be watching Andrija Maksimovic, one of Serbias biggest talents.

It would be amazing if we could get Maksimovic. You can never be certain with players from the Balkans, but the kid is an amazing talent ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35301 on: Yesterday at 11:18:25 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:34:46 am
The question is how much is the club willing to spend on a midfielder who will share rotation duties with Gravenberch?
Sam amount as Zubimendi would have cost
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35302 on: Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm »
So, Joao Pedro......
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35303 on: Today at 12:01:09 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm
So, Joao Pedro......

So Jhon Duran.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35304 on: Today at 12:12:07 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:47:34 pm

Quote
#LFC scout Paul Goldrick in attendance at the San Siro tonight.

He will be watching Andrija Maksimovic, one of Serbias biggest talents.

https://xcancel.com/BenBocsak/status/1866916871439544536

We'll buy him off Brighton.  ;)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35305 on: Today at 12:15:43 am »
