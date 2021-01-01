Love Joao Pedro. £70m wouldnt be daft - in the bubble of football daftness - for such a versatile, high quality player. Hell go to another level at a better club. You do wonder if the club is starting to think they need to make a decision in regards to Darwin.



Watching Atletico at the moment against admittedly poor opposition, but Pablo Barrios is some footballer. Not sure hed be right for us as hed probably reduce Gravenberchs minutes, but hes quality. Moves past players so easily, super press-resistant and always positioned correctly. Not surprised to see him getting caps in the seniors now. Atleti would never sell him, or certainly not for anything short of £100m.