Love Joao Pedro. £70m wouldn’t be daft - in the bubble of football daftness - for such a versatile, high quality player. He’ll go to another level at a better club. You do wonder if the club is starting to think they need to ‘make a decision’ in regards to Darwin.



Watching Atletico at the moment against admittedly poor opposition, but Pablo Barrios is some footballer. Not sure he’d be right for us as he’d probably reduce Gravenberch’s minutes, but he’s quality. Moves past players so easily, super press-resistant and always positioned correctly. Not surprised to see him getting caps in the seniors now. Atleti would never sell him, or certainly not for anything short of £100m.