Love Joao Pedro. £70m wouldnt be daft - in the bubble of football daftness - for such a versatile, high quality player. Hell go to another level at a better club. You do wonder if the club is starting to think they need to make a decision in regards to Darwin.
Watching Atletico at the moment against admittedly poor opposition, but Pablo Barrios is some footballer. Not sure hed be right for us as hed probably reduce Gravenberchs minutes, but hes quality. Moves past players so easily, super press-resistant and always positioned correctly. Not surprised to see him getting caps in the seniors now. Atleti would never sell him, or certainly not for anything short of £100m.