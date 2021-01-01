Now I definitely want us to sign a midfielder in January, but consider myself as someone who will take a more understanding approach if we don't (which often gets confused for not wanting us to sign players or supporting billionaires but whatever).
So a genuine question for those that seem to be a level above me and want a signing no matter what.. how far down the lost of potential options will we have to go before you think we're actually better off waiting until the summer? I ask because I think Zubimendi will still be reluctant to move, and who knows how attainable Stiller is (the only other option that gets regularly referenced). Making signings in January is obviously possible, but it's also definitely easier to bring in players in the summer, with the market also likely to be wider.
This also links to another point I probably make too regularly, in that some will often come in here and say oh just sign X, only for that player to ultimately go on to do fuck all with their careers to suggest they were ever good enough for us - like many of the alternatives to Caicedo and Lavia would have likely sent us backwards compared to Endo who at least did a job. The list of potential DM signings that are inarguably going to improve us seems small, and I don't think the need is akin to 20/21 where just a warm body would help.
Again - not saying we shouldn't sign anyone, just curious at what point the scale would tip for people.