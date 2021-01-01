Hehe I love the idea we should deliberately buy a CM who is less good, this is genius transfer strategy.



Is there some backstory around why you're being so antagonising?We currently have a young squad, particularly the midfield. It isn't controversial to have a conversation around whether we'd want to add another top young CM into that, or whether we might prefer to look for someone more experienced, or someone younger who maybe isn't expecting to start every game. I wouldn't, I'd want us to sign Zubimendi (again, just to repeat).But quite clearly we wanted to sign Zubimendi before we realised Grav was going to be so good there, and probably before we realised Curtis would be so good in the other 'deeper' role. It'd be great to have Zubimendi as another option in there, a top class option. There's also the not remotely outrageous possibility that things have changed since and we might have different, less illustrious ideas about who we bring in there instead. Grav didn't play a vast amount of football last season, certainly not as a starter. Do you honestly think its a stretch that the idea might have been to bring in Zubimendi as we didn't think Grav was quite where we wanted him to be, and we've since been surprised by how quickly he's made that position his own to the point that we might (MIGHT) now think that a different profile might be more suitable and not necessarily someone who is at that level. You can't be foreign to the make up of squads. I mean we can all sit here and just say we should buy the absolute best players possible and not worry about how the manager actually manages the squad, but that's not really realistic is it?