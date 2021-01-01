« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35240 on: Today at 01:42:04 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 01:10:38 pm
So you would want Salah and VVD to play 45 games as well? Well good luck winning the double in that case.
eh? don't think a centre mid is going to affect their minutes mate ;D

If you can't see the difference, have a look into it in this way. How often does Virgil get subbed off? Mo?

And how often do Grav and Mac (and other centre mid incumbents) get subbed? It's a lot more isn't it? It's quite natural to manage a game through midfield subsitutions (that's before even considering the planned 65ish minunte subs that we like to do for conditioning sake).

The mix in minutes (as starters and as subs is wildly different in centre mid to the franky bizarre suggestion about Salah/VVD. I would be delighted if we brought their minutes down by not playing them in domestic cups though!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35241 on: Today at 01:44:49 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:36:22 pm
We still need to upgrade on Endo, Im not sure it makes much difference if we do it in January or July.

How can this possibly be true? .. I mean just in terms of the internal logic of the sentence?
Surely that only make sense if we weren't playing football between January and July .. or if we couldn't win anything .. because you either need to upgrade Endo or you don't
If you do need to it obviously has a consequence for this campaign
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35242 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:31:50 pm
Priority in order

Left Back
Striker
DM

For January? Or longer term?

I think left back and striker should be a high priority this summer. I wouldnt necessarily try and address either in January
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35243 on: Today at 01:47:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:55 pm
It wont be a rotational player like an Endo. How many times have we wanted a player like that and all you get from the club is they dont sign players like that, they have to be amazing etc. They will want to get someone who they feel is genuinely good and who can become first choice.

We only got Endo because Klopp and Jorge ran the place for 12-18 months.

Yes the summer we chased Caicedo and Lavia. Endo was a stop gap.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35244 on: Today at 01:49:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:53:09 pm
Garlic has decided that elite level midfielders don't need resting, in the face of the increasingly loud clamour that the demands on elite level players are far too high. And the very obvious performance knock when players get overplayed. But it's those claiming you have to rotate who are speaking nonsense don't you know.

Of course they do, but there are many ways to manage the minutes of a player. Subbing them in games, resting them in league cup and FA cup games etc is an easy way to keep a player fresh for the major competitions. Pretty much every elite footballer can play 3 games a week at a canter for a sustained period. We act like other top players at other clubs dont get flogged and do alright by it. Every single time its suggested we might be alright without dipping into the market its ridiculed, people couldnt wait for that Newcastle performance just so they could say look, we told you so when that performance probably happens regardless of whether Gravenberch has had a game off or not, simply due to the quality of opponent and their ability to be disruptive with the press.

Im not remotely worried about whether Gravenberch plays 40 or 50 games this season, I think hes a young player in prime condition, ready to play extended matches and minutes, like Rice is/was and Rodri is/was. Let whats happened in the past go, were flying, top of the lot and all people want to do is bemoan transfers and potential squad shortcomings. Im like anyone else, Id like us to sign good enough players at any point if we can, but it would appear Im out on a bit of an island by believing this team can win the league/CL as it is, it would appear the majority think the only way we win it is by making signings.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35245 on: Today at 01:50:46 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:30:06 pm
But Gravenberch was already at the club and already had experience as a 6. Are you saying Slot didn't see him as a 6 at all until the Zubi transfer failed?

Imagine someone changing their mind, I know its a radical idea right.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35246 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:44:49 pm
How can this possibly be true? .. I mean just in terms of the internal logic of the sentence?
Surely that only make sense if we weren't playing football between January and July .. or if we couldn't win anything .. because you either need to upgrade Endo or you don't
If you do need to it obviously has a consequence for this campaign

I think long term hes a player that needs to be improved upon, just like Kostas/Robbo, Gomez and probably Darwin are too. Hes hardly featured this season and its barely had an impact on results or performances. I dont really see that changing for the remainder of the season. I think if you can get a proper 6 in like Zubimendi you obviously do it given hes one of the best players in the world, but even if we did sign Zubimendi in January, I dont think wed truly reap the benefits until next season, I imagine hed spend the first few months acclimating and playing occasionally, before truly getting to grips with the gameplan during pre season ready for next year.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35247 on: Today at 01:58:11 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Pretty much every elite footballer can play 3 games a week at a canter for a sustained period. We act like other top players at other clubs dont get flogged and do alright by it.
thing I don't get is, even if you think having a backup CM who the manager doesn't rate is absolutely fine for six months (including the illogical idea Jack pointed out), why would you not aspire to be better than 'other clubs'?

this is sport, it's normal to want to find a competitive advantage - in this case, the 'controversial' replacing a player the manager doesn't rate with a better player he does rate. it's crazy how that concept of finding ways to try to gain an advantage to win competitions is anathema to a small subset of people in this thread
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35248 on: Today at 01:59:57 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:17:02 am
The thing that becomes difficult is someone like Zubimendi isnt the sort of player who plays 15-20 games a season and just gives you a solid performance, say a bit like Milner or even Keita who was never fit for long enough. Hes very much in the Rodri mould, you play him every week and build your gameplan through him. It would definitely mean either Gravenberch, Mac Allister or Jones are sat on the bench most weeks if hes fit, whilst Zubimendi is probably only playing one role which would be the deepest role. Whilst Gravenberch looked tired vs Newcastle has become the new panic button within the fan base, I wouldnt like to be the one telling him hes not done enough to be a nailed on starter after the season hes had so far, especially when players like Rodri and Rice play pretty much every minute of every game at their respective clubs. Before anyone loses their shit, thats not me saying we shouldnt sign someone  we should  Im just saying its a tough balancing act to please everyone.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:56:00 pm
I think long term hes a player that needs to be improved upon, just like Kostas/Robbo, Gomez and probably Darwin are too. Hes hardly featured this season and its barely had an impact on results or performances. I dont really see that changing for the remainder of the season. I think if you can get a proper 6 in like Zubimendi you obviously do it given hes one of the best players in the world, but even if we did sign Zubimendi in January, I dont think wed truly reap the benefits until next season, I imagine hed spend the first few months acclimating and playing occasionally, before truly getting to grips with the gameplan during pre season ready for next year.

You can't have it both ways, saying Zubimendi coming in would disrupt the midfield and other players wouldn't be happy, then later say that Zubimendi would get eased in, playing occasionally.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35249 on: Today at 02:00:49 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 01:50:46 pm
Imagine someone changing their mind, I know its a radical idea right.

My point is that we already had Gravenberch at the club, so if we wanted to sign Zubi too either we thought Grav wasn't suited for the 6, or we thought he was but still wanted another player.

The latter seems significantly more likely, particularly as he had played there before in Holland, which means we wanted Zubi, Grav, Mac and Jones to share 6 duties.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35250 on: Today at 02:06:16 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:00:49 pm
My point is that we already had Gravenberch at the club, so if we wanted to sign Zubi too either we thought Grav wasn't suited for the 6, or we thought he was but still wanted another player.

The latter seems significantly more likely, particularly as he had played there before in Holland, which means we wanted Zubi, Grav, Mac and Jones to share 6 duties.

I agree, I think we want another player, why wouldn't we? Endo and Morton both had deals lined up and we pulled the plug when Zubimendi fell through.

I do now wonder the profile of the player we want after how well Gravenberch has done, I'd imagine someone who was flexible and can play each of the midfield positions will be high on the list.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35251 on: Today at 02:07:33 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Of course they do, but there are many ways to manage the minutes of a player. Subbing them in games, resting them in league cup and FA cup games etc is an easy way to keep a player fresh for the major competitions. Pretty much every elite footballer can play 3 games a week at a canter for a sustained period. We act like other top players at other clubs dont get flogged and do alright by it. Every single time its suggested we might be alright without dipping into the market its ridiculed, people couldnt wait for that Newcastle performance just so they could say look, we told you so when that performance probably happens regardless of whether Gravenberch has had a game off or not, simply due to the quality of opponent and their ability to be disruptive with the press.

Im not remotely worried about whether Gravenberch plays 40 or 50 games this season, I think hes a young player in prime condition, ready to play extended matches and minutes, like Rice is/was and Rodri is/was. Let whats happened in the past go, were flying, top of the lot and all people want to do is bemoan transfers and potential squad shortcomings. Im like anyone else, Id like us to sign good enough players at any point if we can, but it would appear Im out on a bit of an island by believing this team can win the league/CL as it is, it would appear the majority think the only way we win it is by making signings.

Er no, you can't yet compare Gravenberch to Rice or Rodri. As of yet, for well-documented reasons, he has never been asked to play 40+ games for a club in his senior career.

You can gamble against that but it is true.

The alternative is we do sign a younger player who can do bits and pieces and take minutes off him, without a huge investment.

If you look at Aston Villa's squad - their midfielders are not as good I know - they have a variety of mids to swap in and out. We're just looking for a higher quality version of that, I think.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35252 on: Today at 02:20:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:58:11 pm
thing I don't get is, even if you think having a backup CM who the manager doesn't rate is absolutely fine for six months (including the illogical idea Jack pointed out), why would you not aspire to be better than 'other clubs'?

this is sport, it's normal to want to find a competitive advantage - in this case, the 'controversial' replacing a player the manager doesn't rate with a better player he does rate. it's crazy how that concept of finding ways to try to gain an advantage to win competitions is anathema to a small subset of people in this thread

I do aspire to be better, Im just saying I dont believe a signing in January is pivotal to our season. Thats got nothing to do with aspirations, if I was in charge Id be like Harry Redknapp hanging out the Range Rover window most weeks talking up deals in the pipeline. Im just a fan though, and what I want to happen and what I think will happen are two completely different things. There are obviously huge benefits to signing a player/few players in January and Id be made up if we did. I think well win the league regardless, though.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35253 on: Today at 02:23:28 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:08:25 pm
Hehe I love the idea we should deliberately buy a CM who is less good, this is genius transfer strategy.

Is there some backstory around why you're being so antagonising?  ;D

We currently have a young squad, particularly the midfield. It isn't controversial to have a conversation around whether we'd want to add another top young CM into that, or whether we might prefer to look for someone more experienced, or someone younger who maybe isn't expecting to start every game. I wouldn't, I'd want us to sign Zubimendi (again, just to repeat).

But quite clearly we wanted to sign Zubimendi before we realised Grav was going to be so good there, and probably before we realised Curtis would be so good in the other 'deeper' role. It'd be great to have Zubimendi as another option in there, a top class option. There's also the not remotely outrageous possibility that things have changed since and we might have different, less illustrious ideas about who we bring in there instead. Grav didn't play a vast amount of football last season, certainly not as a starter. Do you honestly think its a stretch that the idea might have been to bring in Zubimendi as we didn't think Grav was quite where we wanted him to be, and we've since been surprised by how quickly he's made that position his own to the point that we might (MIGHT) now think that a different profile might be more suitable and not necessarily someone who is at that level. You can't be foreign to the make up of squads. I mean we can all sit here and just say we should buy the absolute best players possible and not worry about how the manager actually manages the squad, but that's not really realistic is it?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35254 on: Today at 02:29:48 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:07:33 pm
Er no, you can't yet compare Gravenberch to Rice or Rodri. As of yet, for well-documented reasons, he has never been asked to play 40+ games for a club in his senior career.

You can gamble against that but it is true.

The alternative is we do sign a younger player who can do bits and pieces and take minutes off him, without a huge investment.

If you look at Aston Villa's squad - their midfielders are not as good I know - they have a variety of mids to swap in and out. We're just looking for a higher quality version of that, I think.

He played 47 and 42 games in his final seasons at Ajax (as a teenager), he basically missed a year warming the bench at Bayern and had a year acclimating here. He isnt a child, hes played 250+ career games.

Ive said before I think the emergence of our midfield this season could mean we take a chance on a younger player who we can allow time to settle in, which would open up the profile of player that we could pursue vs the current narrow profile of Zubimendi or no one. I think Slot wants technical excellence from any incoming midfielders, thats why Ive struggled with the idea we can just move to plan B from Zubimendi given how solid he is technically. Youre basically looking at players like Frenkie de Jong and Kimmich as potential alternatives, players I imagine are out of our price range from a wage perspective. Id kill for Kimmich on a free on the summer like, hed be perfect.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35255 on: Today at 02:33:35 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:20:46 pm
I do aspire to be better, Im just saying I dont believe a signing in January is pivotal to our season. Thats got nothing to do with aspirations, if I was in charge Id be like Harry Redknapp hanging out the Range Rover window most weeks talking up deals in the pipeline. Im just a fan though, and what I want to happen and what I think will happen are two completely different things. There are obviously huge benefits to signing a player/few players in January and Id be made up if we did. I think well win the league regardless, though.
that makes more sense to me (out of what you've been arguing) - thanks for sharing. i don't share your point of view, but it's obviously absolutely fine for supporters to have differences in how we see things!

i will say though, i hope to god noone at the club thinks along similar lines to you! :) 'we're already going to win the league, so we don't necessarily have to work too hard to improve in January' would be a horrible approach for club employees to take!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35256 on: Today at 02:37:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:55 pm
It wont be a rotational player like an Endo. How many times have we wanted a player like that and all you get from the club is they dont sign players like that, they have to be amazing etc. They will want to get someone who they feel is genuinely good and who can become first choice.

We only got Endo because Klopp and Jorge ran the place for 12-18 months.

Dunno,i'd obviously like one who can be a starter immediately but can we get one in with our apparently extremely specific requirements?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35257 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm
Hope Jack and Killer didn't see Olise's goal last night.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35258 on: Today at 02:41:36 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:39:26 pm
Hope Jack and Killer didn't see Olise's goal last night.
;D

watch out for Onana/Pickford's bastard love child in goal before he shoots
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35259 on: Today at 02:43:27 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:41:36 pm
;D

watch out for Onana/Pickford's bastard love child in goal before he shoots

Yeah, what the hell was that?

And then Gulasci for Duran's 'wonder goal.'

Some really poor keeping on display last night.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35260 on: Today at 03:13:46 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:43:27 pm
Yeah, what the hell was that?

And then Gulasci for Duran's 'wonder goal.'

Some really poor keeping on display last night.

Duran always disappoints men of a certain age when he only scores once.
