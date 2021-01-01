Garlic has decided that elite level midfielders don't need resting, in the face of the increasingly loud clamour that the demands on elite level players are far too high. And the very obvious performance knock when players get overplayed. But it's those claiming you have to rotate who are speaking nonsense don't you know.



Of course they do, but there are many ways to manage the minutes of a player. Subbing them in games, resting them in league cup and FA cup games etc is an easy way to keep a player fresh for the major competitions. Pretty much every elite footballer can play 3 games a week at a canter for a sustained period. We act like other top players at other clubs dont get flogged and do alright by it. Every single time its suggested we might be alright without dipping into the market its ridiculed, people couldnt wait for that Newcastle performance just so they could say look, we told you so when that performance probably happens regardless of whether Gravenberch has had a game off or not, simply due to the quality of opponent and their ability to be disruptive with the press.Im not remotely worried about whether Gravenberch plays 40 or 50 games this season, I think hes a young player in prime condition, ready to play extended matches and minutes, like Rice is/was and Rodri is/was. Let whats happened in the past go, were flying, top of the lot and all people want to do is bemoan transfers and potential squad shortcomings. Im like anyone else, Id like us to sign good enough players at any point if we can, but it would appear Im out on a bit of an island by believing this team can win the league/CL as it is, it would appear the majority think the only way we win it is by making signings.