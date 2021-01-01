« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 877 878 879 880 881 [882]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1331601 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,573
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35240 on: Today at 01:42:04 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 01:10:38 pm
So you would want Salah and VVD to play 45 games as well? Well good luck winning the double in that case.
eh? don't think a centre mid is going to affect their minutes mate ;D

If you can't see the difference, have a look into it in this way. How often does Virgil get subbed off? Mo?

And how often do Grav and Mac (and other centre mid incumbents) get subbed? It's a lot more isn't it? It's quite natural to manage a game through midfield subsitutions (that's before even considering the planned 65ish minunte subs that we like to do for conditioning sake).

The mix in minutes (as starters and as subs is wildly different in centre mid to the franky bizarre suggestion about Salah/VVD. I would be delighted if we brought their minutes down by not playing them in domestic cups though!
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,893
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35241 on: Today at 01:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:36:22 pm
We still need to upgrade on Endo, Im not sure it makes much difference if we do it in January or July.

How can this possibly be true? .. I mean just in terms of the internal logic of the sentence?
Surely that only make sense if we weren't playing football between January and July .. or if we couldn't win anything .. because you either need to upgrade Endo or you don't
If you do need to it obviously has a consequence for this campaign
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,365
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35242 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:31:50 pm
Priority in order

Left Back
Striker
DM

For January? Or longer term?

I think left back and striker should be a high priority this summer. I wouldnt necessarily try and address either in January
« Last Edit: Today at 01:47:45 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,405
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35243 on: Today at 01:47:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:55 pm
It wont be a rotational player like an Endo. How many times have we wanted a player like that and all you get from the club is they dont sign players like that, they have to be amazing etc. They will want to get someone who they feel is genuinely good and who can become first choice.

We only got Endo because Klopp and Jorge ran the place for 12-18 months.

Yes the summer we chased Caicedo and Lavia. Endo was a stop gap.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35244 on: Today at 01:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:53:09 pm
Garlic has decided that elite level midfielders don't need resting, in the face of the increasingly loud clamour that the demands on elite level players are far too high. And the very obvious performance knock when players get overplayed. But it's those claiming you have to rotate who are speaking nonsense don't you know.

Of course they do, but there are many ways to manage the minutes of a player. Subbing them in games, resting them in league cup and FA cup games etc is an easy way to keep a player fresh for the major competitions. Pretty much every elite footballer can play 3 games a week at a canter for a sustained period. We act like other top players at other clubs dont get flogged and do alright by it. Every single time its suggested we might be alright without dipping into the market its ridiculed, people couldnt wait for that Newcastle performance just so they could say look, we told you so when that performance probably happens regardless of whether Gravenberch has had a game off or not, simply due to the quality of opponent and their ability to be disruptive with the press.

Im not remotely worried about whether Gravenberch plays 40 or 50 games this season, I think hes a young player in prime condition, ready to play extended matches and minutes, like Rice is/was and Rodri is/was. Let whats happened in the past go, were flying, top of the lot and all people want to do is bemoan transfers and potential squad shortcomings. Im like anyone else, Id like us to sign good enough players at any point if we can, but it would appear Im out on a bit of an island by believing this team can win the league/CL as it is, it would appear the majority think the only way we win it is by making signings.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 877 878 879 880 881 [882]   Go Up
« previous next »
 