You can't group all those players together in this system



We play 2 CMs and an AM - I don't care that it says 4-3-3 the different roles are obvious when we play

Elliott is never going to play in one of the deeper positions, Szoboslai is only ever going to play there if we have a shortage of players who normally play there

We've currently 3 players for the 2 CM positions and 2 players for the 1 AM position .. that is obviously light in the CM slot.



I mean this is before you get to the fact we know they tried to spend 50 million on a CM so the need isn't really debatable

6 players for three positions or four for two positions and two for another one. Just semantics really, its the same end result. Dom could play deeper, Mac/Grav/Curtis could play higher up.Yep, and I agree that it shouldn't stop us signing him in January. But it also shouldn't mean that there's not a conversation to be had about logistically having six very good young midfield players for three positions. It'd be a great position to be in. But in most situations where you have two players for one position, there's a pretty clear hierarchy. CB for example, its pretty clear right now that Quansah is 4th choice and we also have Virg who is moving towards the end of his career. And it still hasn't stopped Joe Gomez wanting to leave at certain points. We have six very good attackers for three positions, but two of them are fairly injury prone so we're rarely in a position of having to leave any of them out of a matchday squad. We're currently in endless debates about Kelleher and what he wants, it seems pretty clear he'll leave at the end of the season because he wants to play more. And to a lesser extent Jaros. When we had 'the best midfield in the world' it didn't last long, because there weren't many games that you'd want to leave out any of Xabi, Masch or Stevie.Its not crazy to suggest that it might be tricky to manage that volume of very good, young midfield players. There's no 30+ year olds who are easing down, or under 20s who are getting up to speed. It'll be six 22-25 year olds. It shouldn't stop us trying to improve...but the age make-up with Zubimendi would make it harder to manage than for example Arsenal have with a 31 year old Jorginho and a 17 year old Nwaneri, or Real with a 34 year old and 38 year old last season.......which is a lot of words for basically saying, we might just recall Bajcetic and sign no-one