Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1330937 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:14:14 am
Why do we need to reduce their playing time? Declan Rice played nearly every minute of every Arsenal league/CL game last season, Rodris been doing similar at City for years. The idea you have to rotate these players consistently is nonsense. Theyre both players about to peak physically, the idea that they need a break once a week is complete bollocks.

You've cited literally the 2 who've done it at the top level and one of them has relentlessly complained about being over played before needing to be rested for a month then doing his ACL .. other than that..
Some players can do it - most can't.

Gravenberch and Macallister are on target to play 5000 minutes this season in all football this season in an incredibly high intensity system -  almost no one sustains their performance level over that many minutes in a season. Mac couldn't do it last season, Gravenberchs never tried..
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
The main issue in the defensive side of our midfield is it only takes one injury for our depth to look incredibly weak. The only two players I can see with evidence of looking comfortable there are Gravenberch this season and Mac Allister last and Jones is the only other option Slot has been willing to use. So that's basically 3 for 2 spots and if any of them are injured there's no reliable deputy on the bench.

We've got evidence from last season how a really promising start, and positive momentum can quickly derail with injuries and overplaying the same players twice a week.
Quote
You can't group all those players together in this system

We play 2 CMs and an AM - I don't care that it says 4-3-3 the different roles are obvious when we play
Elliott is never going to play in one of the deeper positions, Szoboslai is only ever going to play there if we have a shortage of players who normally play there

6 players for three positions or four for two positions and two for another one. Just semantics really, its the same end result. Dom could play deeper, Mac/Grav/Curtis could play higher up.

Quote
We've currently 3 players for the 2 CM positions and 2 players for the 1 AM position .. that is obviously light in the CM slot.

I mean this is before you get to the fact we know they tried to spend 50 million on a CM so the need isn't really debatable

Yep, and I agree that it shouldn't stop us signing him in January. But it also shouldn't mean that there's not a conversation to be had about logistically having six very good young midfield players for three positions. It'd be a great position to be in. But in most situations where you have two players for one position, there's a pretty clear hierarchy. CB for example, its pretty clear right now that Quansah is 4th choice and we also have Virg who is moving towards the end of his career. And it still hasn't stopped Joe Gomez wanting to leave at certain points. We have six very good attackers for three positions, but two of them are fairly injury prone so we're rarely in a position of having to leave any of them out of a matchday squad. We're currently in endless debates about Kelleher and what he wants, it seems pretty clear he'll leave at the end of the season because he wants to play more. And to a lesser extent Jaros. When we had 'the best midfield in the world' it didn't last long, because there weren't many games that you'd want to leave out any of Xabi, Masch or Stevie.

Its not crazy to suggest that it might be tricky to manage that volume of very good, young midfield players. There's no 30+ year olds who are easing down, or under 20s who are getting up to speed. It'll be six 22-25 year olds. It shouldn't stop us trying to improve...but the age make-up with Zubimendi would make it harder to manage than for example Arsenal have with a 31 year old Jorginho and a 17 year old Nwaneri, or Real with a 34 year old and 38 year old last season.

......which is a lot of words for basically saying, we might just recall Bajcetic and sign no-one  :boxhead

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:11:47 am
I'm not.. someone had to play there and play the minutes
You think if Slot is offered Zubimendi or Stiller or whoever in January he's saying 'nah mate I'm good'?

I still really struggle to understand why fans don't want more good players ... years in this thread and I'm no closer to understanding why people constantly push back on the idea we should strengthen?!
It's like we lose points in the league if we have good players who don't play enough minutes

Yeah it's kinda fascinating in a way to wonder what's caused it but also very very weird, after years of looking at many forums of various different teams this is the only one I've ever seen where there are relentless excuses made about why we can't sign players and loads of push back if someone dares to suggest a signing. Dunno if it's a "we're so smart we don't sign players while Utd waste money" thing, FSG worship thing, people think they're fighting back against "bedwetters" who want signings or whatever but it's strange.

If we had Grav, Zubimendi, Jones and Mac and people were still suggesting deeper midfielders then yeah by all means wonder if it's right to sign another but as it is it's laughable.
Its very easy to come in here and say buy player x, y, z. We dont have to  manage squad harmony and/or player development.

Every squad in world football has a hierarchy. No-one has 22 world class players. Mainly because its unaffordable but also because its difficult to manage. You cant have world class players being back ups and 18th to 24th in your squad. Long term it causes more issues than it does solve problems.

Currently our squad has enough numbers. Short term we could carry an extra player for 6 months but in essence  any recruitment is about improving quality rather than quantity. I think theres a few obvious positions we could look to improve whilst still maintaining squad balance. Endo or Morton being swapped for an upgrade is obvious.

Im not sure there is any other obvious area for improvement in January. Thats a different story long term.

The challenge in January is always availability. I think availability is generally an issue when buying players who start and are important for players in Top 5 leagues. Lyon might be an example of an outlier this January. If you look at a lot of our January signings they have come from non-Top 5 leagues (Suarez, Skrtel, Gakpo, Diaz, Agger) or have been surplus to requirements (e.g. Sturridge, Coutinho). Van Dijk is the outlier for obvious reasons.

Also I hope we dont have any of the nonsensical shouts of give club X an extra 5M to get the deal done in January with a team from a Top 5 league.  It just doesnt happen and selling clubs dont get much benefit of an extra 5M when chasing survival/trophies/european qualification.


My personal opinion is that we should be looking at potential deals for a midfielder in January. Probably to replace Morton or Endo in the squad. Unless its a squad player or there are unusual circumstances then its likely to have to be a player from outside the Top5 leagues. In that regard I just dont see Zubimendi as a viable option in January. Hed need a release clause and a huge change in mind, that would leave Sociedad in a bit of a hole whilst chasing a European place and the rewards that brings.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35205 on: Today at 11:32:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:18:20 am
You've cited literally the 2 who've done it at the top level and one of them has relentlessly complained about being over played before needing to be rested for a month then doing his ACL .. other than that..
Some players can do it - most can't.

Gravenberch and Macallister are on target to play 5000 minutes this season in all football this season in an incredibly high intensity system -  almost no one sustains their performance level over that many minutes in a season. Mac couldn't do it last season, Gravenberchs never tried..

Rodris complained about the number of games, quite rightly, as a Spain international hes played probably more than anyone in the world. It never harmed his side, it never harmed his fitness, him doing his ACL was nothing to do with how many games he played. Its like saying Van Dijk played nearly every minute of 19/20 and then did his ACL at Goodison so thats an example of why you cant play them every week. Its daft.

Ive said endlessly Id like us to sign another midfielder, largely because I want the profile or an elite deep lying possession player, but I dont think our season hinges on whether we sign a midfielder in January or not. If we had to play Elliott for a period at 10 with Dom dropping deeper, wed cope, if we had to play Jota and Darwin together up front with two midfielders, wed cope, if we have to use Chiesa as a 10 or as part of a front 2/4, wed cope. Were a top side and banking on midfielders to remain fit and at a consistent level is perfectly normal. I get that were all scarred by years gone by, but Im not sure the manager is as big on rotation as all the fans appear to be, he looks to be managing minutes really well and getting consistent levels from everyone.
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 11:24:46 am
6 players for three positions or four for two positions and two for another one. Just semantics really, its the same end result. Dom could play deeper, Mac/Grav/Curtis could play higher up.

Yep, and I agree that it shouldn't stop us signing him in January. But it also shouldn't mean that there's not a conversation to be had about logistically having six very good young midfield players for three positions. It'd be a great position to be in. But in most situations where you have two players for one position, there's a pretty clear hierarchy. CB for example, its pretty clear right now that Quansah is 4th choice and we also have Virg who is moving towards the end of his career. And it still hasn't stopped Joe Gomez wanting to leave at certain points. We have six very good attackers for three positions, but two of them are fairly injury prone so we're rarely in a position of having to leave any of them out of a matchday squad. We're currently in endless debates about Kelleher and what he wants, it seems pretty clear he'll leave at the end of the season because he wants to play more. And to a lesser extent Jaros. When we had 'the best midfield in the world' it didn't last long, because there weren't many games that you'd want to leave out any of Xabi, Masch or Stevie.

Its not crazy to suggest that it might be tricky to manage that volume of very good, young midfield players. There's no 30+ year olds who are easing down, or under 20s who are getting up to speed. It'll be six 22-25 year olds. It shouldn't stop us trying to improve...but the age make-up with Zubimendi would make it harder to manage than for example Arsenal have with a 31 year old Jorginho and a 17 year old Nwaneri, or Real with a 34 year old and 38 year old last season.

......which is a lot of words for basically saying, we might just recall Bajcetic and sign no-one  :boxhead



Sure... but its just such a marginal effect.. I can't think of a single example ever of a successful top level team being derailed by mass unhappiness of players not playing (I mean Chelsea have 20 of them right now and not a murmur)
I can think of examples of individuals being unhappy but that's a high class problem. If we have a good player who can't get in the team because an elite player is blocking his path that's very good news for Liverpool
Endo, Elliot and Qanash aren't currently derailing our season .. Zubimendi won't if he can't get in the team for the champions league final...

And managers have to adapt - they want smaller squads because it makes their job easier but their job has changed.
Top level football is now 50+ games a season almost all of high intensity - that means more attrition and that means bigger deeper squads

Not that LFC fans should give a shit of course - we should just want more good talent
If a story broke tomorrow that we were planning a sensational swoop for Guimeras in January would people seriously be posting 'oh no what about Curtis's minutes'
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:32:06 am
Rodris complained about the number of games, quite rightly, as a Spain international hes played probably more than anyone in the world. It never harmed his side, it never harmed his fitness, him doing his ACL was nothing to do with how many games he played. Its like saying Van Dijk played nearly every minute of 19/20 and then did his ACL at Goodison so thats an example of why you cant play them every week. Its daft.


I'd say Van Dijk having a major hamstring injury then saying publically hed been over played was a better exmaple

Though in general relative fatigue / sharpness is a bigger concern than injury
Mac didnt' get injured last season - but he was a shadow of the player in March/April than he was in Nov/Dec
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,595
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35208 on: Today at 11:36:47 am »
Its not about what we want its about what the coaching staff want and more importantly if the people that sign the cheques agree. Gravenberch has moved the goalposts with regard to requirements.

They (coaching staff) will  have their priorities and how to allocate funds. They were willing to spend 50 plus million in the summer as there was a gapping whole in the 6 and that is no longer the case. I can see them getting prospect rather than spending big money which allows them to go for a big money signing in attack and defence in the summer as they will see that as more of a priority.
If Gravenberch is now our first choice DM and gives Slot what he wants in that position then maybe Zubimendi is off the table? If that is the case then surely there is a Gini type out there we can bring in? Just an intelligent all round footballer who can play in any of the midfield positions.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:33:10 am
Sure... but its just such a marginal effect.. I can't think of a single example ever of a successful top level team being derailed by mass unhappiness of players not playing (I mean Chelsea have 20 of them right now and not a murmur)
I can think of examples of individuals being unhappy but that's a high class problem. If we have a good player who can't get in the team because an elite player is blocking his path that's very good news for Liverpool
Endo, Elliot and Qanash aren't currently derailing our season .. Zubimendi won't if he can't get in the team for the champions league final...

And managers have to adapt - they want smaller squads because it makes their job easier but their job has changed.
Top level football is now 50+ games a season almost all of high intensity - that means more attrition and that means bigger deeper squads

Not that LFC fans should give a shit of course - we should just want more good talent
If a story broke tomorrow that we were planning a sensational swoop for Guimeras in January would people seriously be posting 'oh no what about Curtis's minutes'

Endo is not a particularly top player, he's a decent squad player who is 32 in a few months. Quansah is a baby in CB terms, and Harvey has missed most of the season with injury. I'm not suggesting it'd 'derail' our season or going 'oh no what about Curtis minutes'. But I'd also suggest that those who are in charge of transfers will be having those conversations. And throwing in Chelsea as an example is, sorry, just laughable. They're all on 8 year mega contracts, of course they're not moaning.

But the point is that generally...teams tend not to have two genuine, top class, young options for each position. Because top class young options want to start most games. Its not our job to manage that....but it is a thing, its a bit naive to suggest thats just what we should do and its up to Slot to make sure it works.

Anyway its entirely moot, I agree we should sign someone in January. Ideally for me Zubimendi.
In terms of what we've got in midfield, would keep Endo around until the end of the season 100%. Probably move Morton on if he has any takers, thought he'd get more of a look in, best for his own sake to go and play some football elsewhere. Bajcetic I'd be bringing back personally.

I can see a signing in January but not sure it'll be a midfielder. They only identified one man in the first place, I wouldn't even make guarantees we sign one in the summer of 2025 unless his feet have warmed up a little.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:36:47 am
Its not about what we want its about what the coaching staff want and more importantly if the people that sign the cheques agree. Gravenberch has moved the goalposts with regard to requirements.

They (coaching staff) will  have their priorities and how to allocate funds. They were willing to spend 50 plus million in the summer as there was a gapping whole in the 6 and that is no longer the case. I can see them getting prospect rather than spending big money which allows them to go for a big money signing in attack and defence in the summer as they will see that as more of a priority.

Has Gravenberch moved the goalposts? He was here when we were chasing Zubi and Slot was seeing him every day in training, plus likely was aware of him from his Ajax days. Maybe we wanted another midfielder regardless?
City and Arsenal our main rivals in the league have small squads - 19/20 outfield players. There is a reason top managers prefer small squads, exactly why Slot opted not to increase the numbers.

Going forward I expect us to improve on quality rather than quantity. Reckon Endo and Darwin will be upgraded upon over the next two windows and the no.10 position will be addressed as well imo. Think Slot will want a proper no. 10 to consistently connect the lines and provide goals and assists. This is unless Elliott makes another huge step-up and grabs this position - it's not impossible but he will have to improve considerably as Slot wasn't giving him much playing time since the start of the season.

I think the way you can easily get away with the small squad is by jibbing domestic cups in which you can do well with B team players and youngsters anyway. It's much more practical than building 25+ squads that you can't afford nor manage anyway.

