Id like to see us sign a midfielder. Endo is not favored by Slot, and theres a danger of running one or two others into the ground. Ideally Zubimendi, someone who is ready to play at a high level right away. It would give us six great options for three positions, with Endo as a seventh choice who would likely move on.



Id love to see Kerkez in January as well.



We are doing really well but Id like to see us strengthen while the going is good. Its what winning teams do.



Its a difficult balancing act. Im sure if you asked Gravenberch would he like the club to sign a 6 to share his minutes with, hed probably say no hes happy playing every 3 days. Similarly, if you said to Mac Allister do you want to compete with Gravenberch and Jones for your position, hed probably say he too is happy playing most games. Its a precarious situation, a position group is thriving because theyre playing a lot of minutes together, but its like walking a bit of a tight rope, one injury, a few suspensions, a cup game or final that goes to extra time etc and suddenly youre down to the bare bones. The old Bobby/Mo/Sadio front three thrived for so long without high quality competition for their place, but Jota arrived at the perfect time and was a worthy addition.The thing that becomes difficult is someone like Zubimendi isnt the sort of player who plays 15-20 games a season and just gives you a solid performance, say a bit like Milner or even Keita who was never fit for long enough. Hes very much in the Rodri mould, you play him every week and build your gameplan through him. It would definitely mean either Gravenberch, Mac Allister or Jones are sat on the bench most weeks if hes fit, whilst Zubimendi is probably only playing one role which would be the deepest role. Whilst Gravenberch looked tired vs Newcastle has become the new panic button within the fan base, I wouldnt like to be the one telling him hes not done enough to be a nailed on starter after the season hes had so far, especially when players like Rodri and Rice play pretty much every minute of every game at their respective clubs. Before anyone loses their shit, thats not me saying we shouldnt sign someone  we should  Im just saying its a tough balancing act to please everyone.