Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35160 on: Today at 05:48:32 am »
I wonder could Gutierrez from Girona be available.

Looks a very good player that can play at LB & in midfield.

A player who can play in a few positions like Milner did would be very useful
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35161 on: Today at 07:17:02 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:39:41 am
Id like to see us sign a midfielder. Endo is not favored by Slot, and theres a danger of running one or two others into the ground. Ideally Zubimendi, someone who is ready to play at a high level right away. It would give us six great options for three positions, with Endo as a seventh choice who would likely move on.

Id love to see Kerkez in January as well.

We are doing really well but Id like to see us strengthen while the going is good. Its what winning teams do.

Its a difficult balancing act. Im sure if you asked Gravenberch would he like the club to sign a 6 to share his minutes with, hed probably say no hes happy playing every 3 days. Similarly, if you said to Mac Allister do you want to compete with Gravenberch and Jones for your position, hed probably say he too is happy playing most games. Its a precarious situation, a position group is thriving because theyre playing a lot of minutes together, but its like walking a bit of a tight rope, one injury, a few suspensions, a cup game or final that goes to extra time etc and suddenly youre down to the bare bones. The old Bobby/Mo/Sadio front three thrived for so long without high quality competition for their place, but Jota arrived at the perfect time and was a worthy addition.

The thing that becomes difficult is someone like Zubimendi isnt the sort of player who plays 15-20 games a season and just gives you a solid performance, say a bit like Milner or even Keita who was never fit for long enough. Hes very much in the Rodri mould, you play him every week and build your gameplan through him. It would definitely mean either Gravenberch, Mac Allister or Jones are sat on the bench most weeks if hes fit, whilst Zubimendi is probably only playing one role which would be the deepest role. Whilst Gravenberch looked tired vs Newcastle has become the new panic button within the fan base, I wouldnt like to be the one telling him hes not done enough to be a nailed on starter after the season hes had so far, especially when players like Rodri and Rice play pretty much every minute of every game at their respective clubs. Before anyone loses their shit, thats not me saying we shouldnt sign someone  we should  Im just saying its a tough balancing act to please everyone.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35162 on: Today at 07:48:13 am »
I think come summer time there will be big conversations to be had about Nunez. Lets be honest, for the money weve paid for him, hes been a huge let down and just hasnt contributed anywhere near enough of what youd expect of an £80 million striker. Hes now scored 1 in his last 11 games for us (not all were from the start) but thats a shocking return for a striker. I would imagine there are already conversations taking place about that in the background (if Hughes can multitask that is) about potential replacement. Well probably end up taking a massive loss on him but he just hasnt pushed on as wed hoped. Weve seen signs where hes been brilliant one game, then he had 3 average games.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35163 on: Today at 07:51:05 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 05:07:32 am
It is a tricky one. On the one hand, you look at the Newcastle game and see Gravenberch looking tired, Mac Allister being suspended, and you think crikey, this Merseyside derby is gonna push us to our limit - we might need one more in Jan.

But then the argument that another midfielder is likely to significantly limit Elliott's (or maybe Jones') minutes, is a fair point.

On balance, with it looking like Slot just doesn't fancy Endo, I think there's room (and the need) for one more. Whether that's Zubimendi or not, I dunno. Grav has made that role his own, but it's arguable that he would be just as effective 10 yards higher up - which would allow a deep lying mid, like Zubimendi, to come in and start big games, alongside Grav + Mac/Szoboszlai/Jones/Elliott... oh dear, it's getting hard again.

The debate is the need to keep players fresh deep into the season vs the avoidance of destabilising the squad and disrupting harmony. The call is really tough.

Im very much on the side that we need more strength in depth, there is room for another elite midfielder who can play part of a double pivot.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35164 on: Today at 08:03:05 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:51:05 am
Im very much on the side that we need more strength in depth, there is room for another elite midfielder who can play part of a double pivot.

Sounds lovely, but I think behind the scenes the reality of that situation is hard to manage. If we accept that Gravenberch is rapidly proving himself to be an elite midfielder, Mac Allister certainly is, Szoboszlai should be and we'd hope Jones is on the right trajectory, how do you add a 5th "elite" or almost elite midfielder to that mix and keep them all happy? Do other teams really have that depth? (genuine question)

I think the scenario that was looming for Everton has scared me into thinking I agree with you, but you can see the argument that says we have appropriate/expected depth.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35165 on: Today at 08:11:57 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 08:03:05 am
Sounds lovely, but I think behind the scenes the reality of that situation is hard to manage. If we accept that Gravenberch is rapidly proving himself to be an elite midfielder, Mac Allister certainly is, Szoboszlai should be and we'd hope Jones is on the right trajectory, how do you add a 5th "elite" or almost elite midfielder to that mix and keep them all happy? Do other teams really have that depth? (genuine question)

I think the scenario that was looming for Everton has scared me into thinking I agree with you, but you can see the argument that says we have appropriate/expected depth.
I think with so many FBs moving into midfield.
We should look for a full back/midfield player hybrid.

Someone like Guerreiro or Kimmich for example. But a younger player.

Ait Nouri actually looks like a player who could play in midfield
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35166 on: Today at 08:14:34 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:48:13 am
I think come summer time there will be big conversations to be had about Nunez. Lets be honest, for the money weve paid for him, hes been a huge let down and just hasnt contributed anywhere near enough of what youd expect of an £80 million striker. Hes now scored 1 in his last 11 games for us (not all were from the start) but thats a shocking return for a striker. I would imagine there are already conversations taking place about that in the background (if Hughes can multitask that is) about potential replacement. Well probably end up taking a massive loss on him but he just hasnt pushed on as wed hoped. Weve seen signs where hes been brilliant one game, then he had 3 average games.

This will get nearly unanimous support on here, or should do, assuming Salah is staying and were planning on using our 9 in the same way going forward as its currently being used. It might be ok if Jota were more robust, because Nunez could be depth and offer something a little different. But in reality Nunez is first choice given how often Jota is injured and its just not his game to do the donkey work. Or rather it is now his game because hes doing it really well but hes not doing anything else. You need someone who can do that and contribute on the ball and Nunez numbers have absolutely tanked on this front.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35167 on: Today at 08:27:27 am »
I wonder what Jhon Duran would cost next summer. Seems to be able to do it on the big stage too and only turns 21 later this week.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35168 on: Today at 08:33:23 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 05:07:32 am
It is a tricky one. On the one hand, you look at the Newcastle game and see Gravenberch looking tired, Mac Allister being suspended, and you think crikey, this Merseyside derby is gonna push us to our limit - we might need one more in Jan.

But then the argument that another midfielder is likely to significantly limit Elliott's (or maybe Jones') minutes, is a fair point.

On balance, with it looking like Slot just doesn't fancy Endo, I think there's room (and the need) for one more. Whether that's Zubimendi or not, I dunno. Grav has made that role his own, but it's arguable that he would be just as effective 10 yards higher up - which would allow a deep lying mid, like Zubimendi, to come in and start big games, alongside Grav + Mac/Szoboszlai/Jones/Elliott... oh dear, it's getting hard again.

The debate is the need to keep players fresh deep into the season vs the avoidance of destabilising the squad and disrupting harmony. The call is really tough.

It's not a tough call if you imagine playing Inter in a CL quarter final on a Wednesday and then Villa away on the weekend, or imagine a knock taking say Mac Allister out for 3-4 weeks.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35169 on: Today at 08:34:46 am »
The question is how much is the club willing to spend on a midfielder who will share rotation duties with Gravenberch?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35170 on: Today at 08:39:09 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:56:19 am
If we sign another DM we will likely still use Curtis in the 10 occasionally given how he has performed there and the energy and coverage he provides. Arne doesn't yet seem that convinced with Elliot, he has been on the bench for a while and hasn't really used him. Compare that to how often he is eager to get Bradley, Gakpo or even Tsimikas on the pitch

Elliott fractured his foot on 13th September and has just become fit enough to be a substitute. So at least 2 1/2 months out through injury so dont know how you come to the conclusion that Slot isnt convinced by Elliott?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35171 on: Today at 08:41:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:34:46 am
The question is how much is the club willing to spend on a midfielder who will share rotation duties with Gravenberch?

Or do we want to become the best side in Europe and win the Premier League?

If we apply the same rationale to the midfield area that we have to buying quality forwards, then we should be okay?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35172 on: Today at 08:45:35 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 08:03:05 am
Sounds lovely, but I think behind the scenes the reality of that situation is hard to manage. If we accept that Gravenberch is rapidly proving himself to be an elite midfielder, Mac Allister certainly is, Szoboszlai should be and we'd hope Jones is on the right trajectory, how do you add a 5th "elite" or almost elite midfielder to that mix and keep them all happy? Do other teams really have that depth? (genuine question)

I think the scenario that was looming for Everton has scared me into thinking I agree with you, but you can see the argument that says we have appropriate/expected depth.

Why is it? Endo is 6th choice and getting 10mins every few games, upgrade him to a midfielder that plays how Slot wants and youve improved the squad without changing the numbers.

The aim is surely 2 elite players per position, so yes 6 for the midfield is right. Its the numbers we currently have.

The amount of games now mean you basically need two first teams as much as possible.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35173 on: Today at 08:48:45 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:33:23 am
It's not a tough call if you imagine playing Inter in a CL quarter final on a Wednesday and then Villa away on the weekend, or imagine a knock taking say Mac Allister out for 3-4 weeks.

We've sort of just had a run like that though. OK, not the QF, but we've gone full strength in the CL and backed it up on the weekend. And if Mac Allister doesn't pick up that knock, does Gravenberch miss out on the Villa game or the QF? Or is Zubimendi being left out?

As I say, I generally agree, but what amount of depth is too much and makes it too hard to manage playing time and egos? Probably room for one more, but it will likely cut into Elliott and Jones playing time, unless injuries hit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35174 on: Today at 08:49:50 am »
From a squad building point of view, bringing Bacjetic back to be Gravenberch's understudy - whether in January or the summer - makes a whole lot more sense.

From a 'holy shit we could win the lot here if we play our cards right' perspective, you wonder whether Zubi would move now the dust has settled.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35175 on: Today at 08:55:57 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:45:35 am
Why is it? Endo is 6th choice and getting 10mins every few games, upgrade him to a midfielder that plays how Slot wants and youve improved the squad without changing the numbers.

The aim is surely 2 elite players per position, so yes 6 for the midfield is right. Its the numbers we currently have.

The amount of games now mean you basically need two first teams as much as possible.

But any upgrade on Endo is going to want to play more than 10 mins every few games. That's my point.

And sorry, but I don't think anyone has 6 interchangeable, elite midfielders. I could be wrong, but I think most teams that were competing with would have an Endo-level midfielder as their 6th choice. I like Endo as far as 6th choice goes too.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35176 on: Today at 09:00:41 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:41:55 am
Or do we want to become the best side in Europe and win the Premier League?

If we apply the same rationale to the midfield area that we have to buying quality forwards, then we should be okay?

Some bizarre posts in here. We bought a 6th senior forward in the summer, we clearly werent worrying too much about squad harmony. Meanwhile we have 3 players for 2 really attritional positions. Elliot isnt part of this equation because we know he wont play in either of those roles. Theres not much evidence that Szoboslai will either. So 3 for 2.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35177 on: Today at 09:01:43 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 08:48:45 am
We've sort of just had a run like that though. OK, not the QF, but we've gone full strength in the CL and backed it up on the weekend. And if Mac Allister doesn't pick up that knock, does Gravenberch miss out on the Villa game or the QF? Or is Zubimendi being left out?

As I say, I generally agree, but what amount of depth is too much and makes it too hard to manage playing time and egos? Probably room for one more, but it will likely cut into Elliott and Jones playing time, unless injuries hit.

I would be really surprised if we sign a midfielder in January.  Half the reason because its difficult to get a selling club to release a quality player half way through the season and half because i dont believe FSG care enough to push Hughes to do it.   So we will see at the end of the season if we had enough.  Im obviously hoping so but its a big gamble IMO.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35178 on: Today at 09:06:58 am »
 ;D Only on here could a team have 3 options for 2 spots and there be relentless excuse making about why we can't sign someone. I'm sure the "squad harmony" will be just fine if a quality midfielder walks through the door in Jan. In fact I think they'd be fucking buzzing myself.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35179 on: Today at 09:08:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:00:41 am
Some bizarre posts in here. We bought a 6th senior forward in the summer, we clearly werent worrying too much about squad harmony. Meanwhile we have 3 players for 2 really attritional positions. Elliot isnt part of this equation because we know he wont play in either of those roles. Theres not much evidence that Szoboslai will either. So 3 for 2.
Also the 6th choice forward was not expensive one.
I think if Zubimendi would come. That would be a deal to happen it would seem.
The biggest question outside that is how much is bajcetic rated over signing somebody else along with possibly moving up Nyoni to the first team also next summer.
Would Slot use Bajcetic/Nyoni more then Endo/Morton minutes wise or is somebody else better fit etc.
Dom can play the deeper roles too but that not where he going be used a lot.
Elliott factor in this it lets Jones Player deeper much more.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35180 on: Today at 09:10:23 am »
Any new CM would be eased in and wouldn't be starting right away in the big matches, the whole argument about upsetting the midfield as it is right now is mad.

Endo clearly isn't trusted for more than 10 minutes at the end of matches unless it's against much weaker teams.  It's time to replace him with someone who can rotate into those two deeper positions.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35181 on: Today at 09:16:40 am »
I also love the questions about what Grav would think about it or Mac. As if every single signing weve ever made hasnt had the players already occupying that position thinking, wondering what this will mean for me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35182 on: Today at 09:17:12 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:45:35 am
Why is it? Endo is 6th choice and getting 10mins every few games, upgrade him to a midfielder that plays how Slot wants and youve improved the squad without changing the numbers.

The aim is surely 2 elite players per position, so yes 6 for the midfield is right. Its the numbers we currently have.

The amount of games now mean you basically need two first teams as much as possible.

I think that's maybe slight overkill. The only team I can think of that had six proper top level CMs was Real last season. And even then Tchouameni played a decent chunk of it at CB, Camavinga, Bellingham and Valverde all played in other positions at times and it was known that Kroos was retiring at the end of the season.

We shouldn't be bemoaning having too many quality players, its daft. But there is a conversation to be had. Grav (22), Mac (25), Curtis (23), Dom (24) and Harvey (21) are all young for CM/AMs. Add in another 25 year old (if it was Zubimendi) and its six players moving towards their prime years who will all want to be first choice. We do have six top attackers but the issue is almost solved by having a couple of injury prone players in there. Its not something that should stop us signing another CM, but its not necessarily an easy 'problem' to solve.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35183 on: Today at 09:18:38 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:16:40 am
I also love the questions about what Grav would think about it or Mac. As if every single signing weve ever made hasnt had the players already occupying that position thinking, wondering what this will mean for me.

Yeah I think if we bought a new centre forward then Nunez would rightly be sweating because he's not delivering, but the core midfielders all are and would likely welcome the competition and boost to the squad.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35184 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:08:18 pm


Pretty sure the one in blue is cheating there, both feet coming off the floor  ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35185 on: Today at 09:29:07 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 09:24:22 am
Pretty sure the one in blue is cheating there, both feet coming off the floor  ;D

You're not a power walker, your just a common jogger
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35186 on: Today at 09:31:45 am »
Signing a new starting midfielder which could result in Jones and Elliot minutes dropped, what if this new midfielder improves the team significantly while them two are not playing. Wouldn't be a bad move then.

Who we get is the question though.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35187 on: Today at 10:36:06 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:11:57 am
I think with so many FBs moving into midfield.
We should look for a full back/midfield player hybrid.

Someone like Guerreiro or Kimmich for example. But a younger player.

Ait Nouri actually looks like a player who could play in midfield

Someone who could fill in for a number of positions would be a great option for January. I don't think we'd want to experiment with someone like Ait-Nouri in an unfamiliar position this season though. If we're signing someone for DM/CM I think they have to be a specialist - otherwise we have Mac, Jones, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton as back up to Gravenberch - that's why I think it's trickier to do than some are implying.

The best options would seem to be:
1. Recall Bajcetic. He's on the books and has played in big fixtures for us before.
2. Sign Zubimendi (or similar) and treat the Jan-May run as an acclimatisation period, with the expectation they become a mainstay next season. They're there if we need them, and understanding if we don't.

There's also option 3: do nothing. I'd like us to be more proactive given the position we find ourselves in in both of the big ones.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35188 on: Today at 10:38:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:00:41 am
Some bizarre posts in here. We bought a 6th senior forward in the summer, we clearly werent worrying too much about squad harmony. Meanwhile we have 3 players for 2 really attritional positions. Elliot isnt part of this equation because we know he wont play in either of those roles. Theres not much evidence that Szoboslai will either. So 3 for 2.

To be clear, that is what I was saying. Bringing in another quality midfielder should not be the problem people make it out to be.

If it was Zubi.

Some games he might play alongside Grav in a double pivot, some other games Grav might be rested, Zubi could play with Mac Allister as well.

And it is not just starts, Zubi could be used in certain games for 30-35 mins to complete our control of the pitch.

As we move forward to next season, we might try and win all our Champions League first phase games. We might also try and win the FA Cup.
There are plenty of games.

The smart move is not playing Gravenberch for 45 games this season (or next) and holding our fingers in our ears and hoping.
