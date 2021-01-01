Id like to see us sign a midfielder. Endo is not favored by Slot, and theres a danger of running one or two others into the ground. Ideally Zubimendi, someone who is ready to play at a high level right away. It would give us six great options for three positions, with Endo as a seventh choice who would likely move on.
Id love to see Kerkez in January as well.
We are doing really well but Id like to see us strengthen while the going is good. Its what winning teams do.
Its a difficult balancing act. Im sure if you asked Gravenberch would he like the club to sign a 6 to share his minutes with, hed probably say no hes happy playing every 3 days. Similarly, if you said to Mac Allister do you want to compete with Gravenberch and Jones for your position, hed probably say he too is happy playing most games. Its a precarious situation, a position group is thriving because theyre playing a lot of minutes together, but its like walking a bit of a tight rope, one injury, a few suspensions, a cup game or final that goes to extra time etc and suddenly youre down to the bare bones. The old Bobby/Mo/Sadio front three thrived for so long without high quality competition for their place, but Jota arrived at the perfect time and was a worthy addition.
The thing that becomes difficult is someone like Zubimendi isnt the sort of player who plays 15-20 games a season and just gives you a solid performance, say a bit like Milner or even Keita who was never fit for long enough. Hes very much in the Rodri mould, you play him every week and build your gameplan through him. It would definitely mean either Gravenberch, Mac Allister or Jones are sat on the bench most weeks if hes fit, whilst Zubimendi is probably only playing one role which would be the deepest role. Whilst Gravenberch looked tired vs Newcastle has become the new panic button within the fan base, I wouldnt like to be the one telling him hes not done enough to be a nailed on starter after the season hes had so far, especially when players like Rodri and Rice play pretty much every minute of every game at their respective clubs. Before anyone loses their shit, thats not me saying we shouldnt sign someone we should Im just saying its a tough balancing act to please everyone.