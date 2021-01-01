« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 875 876 877 878 879 [880]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1329752 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35160 on: Today at 05:48:32 am »
I wonder could Gutierrez from Girona be available.

Looks a very good player that can play at LB & in midfield.

A player who can play in a few positions like Milner did would be very useful
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 875 876 877 878 879 [880]   Go Up
« previous next »
 