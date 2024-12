He's definitely been fun to watch this season in that central role, Kulusevski. Surprised to learn he's only 24, thought he was a few years older. Saying that remember playing a couple of the Football Manager games a few years back and him always turning out to be a monster, some they just get it right with I supposeHe'd be foolish to play his best years with Spurs so would be one I'd be keeping a close eye on, he just looks like he has the right qualities as a player for me