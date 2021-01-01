« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 872 873 874 875 876 [877]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1325253 times)

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35040 on: Yesterday at 01:28:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:30:44 am
Is he a 6, 4, 3, 5, 8...?

as long as he is not a 3.142..he wouldn't get past luke shaw

i can see dom being a gini in slots system i guess. sacrificing a bit of his attacking prowess for a role that gives the midfield a bit of physicality like his role now. not really the blockbuster player we signed but still providing the vital balance when needed. he does have the engine to be the "glue" in midfield.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35041 on: Yesterday at 02:11:13 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:28:14 pm
as long as he is not a 3.142..he wouldn't get past luke shaw


 :wellin
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,316
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35042 on: Yesterday at 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:28:14 pm
as long as he is not a 3.142..he wouldn't get past luke shaw

i can see dom being a gini in slots system i guess. sacrificing a bit of his attacking prowess for a role that gives the midfield a bit of physicality like his role now. not really the blockbuster player we signed but still providing the vital balance when needed. he does have the engine to be the "glue" in midfield.

The combination of maths and fat shaming is not utilised enough in this thread, one feels.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,533
  • Legend
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35043 on: Yesterday at 02:34:16 pm »
Imagine we went after some like Isak.  Would be outstanding up top for us.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,700
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35044 on: Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:15:16 pm
Its hard to know right - those links do all feel like 'players whose agents would like a move to a bigger club' vibe rather than anything you can hang your hat on as real .. there also aren't that many good traditional 9s around so by default links are going to be to more of the second striker/10 type

Let's put it this way with Nunez.. if the role he's played this season was the role you were buying for you wouldn't even short list him .. its just not what he is as a player
I can see the inevitable voices for him to be moved on - the thing is he's a very hard player to give up on. His production playing as a 9 is so high that you a) dont ever want to sell him really b) especially don't want to sell him after a season playing as not a 9

Overall if Salah stays I can't see any reason to buy or sell an attacker this summer (especially with Doak to add in) . If he leaves there are a lot of potential solutions / ways to go


The problem with Nunez is trust, last minute of a big game you would want the ball to fall in the box to your striker, for Liverpool i would prefer:

Salah
Jota
Diaz
Gakpo
MacAliister
Elliott
Szoboszlai
Trent

to get the opportunity instead of Nunez, he would hit it sky or tamely at the keeper


so for me even if the numbers are all very good hes someone who cant be relied on when it matters most, I absolutely want him to become that guy but it feels like hes always going to let you down, hes too emotional/excitable in front of goal and you need to be a cold blooded killer at the top level

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,128
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35045 on: Yesterday at 02:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm

The problem with Nunez is trust, last minute of a big game you would want the ball to fall in the box to your striker, for Liverpool i would prefer:

Salah
Jota
Diaz
Gakpo
MacAliister
Elliott
Szoboszlai
Trent

to get the opportunity instead of Nunez, he would hit it sky or tamely at the keeper


so for me even if the numbers are all very good hes someone who cant be relied on when it matters most, I absolutely want him to become that guy but it feels like hes always going to let you down, hes too emotional/excitable in front of goal and you need to be a cold blooded killer at the top level



Deffo not Trent.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,387
  • ...All the best
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35046 on: Yesterday at 03:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:34:16 pm
Imagine we went after some like Isak.  Would be outstanding up top for us.
With Darwin's two league goals so far, confidence completely and utterly shot, the room for improvement here is absolutely gigantic. Just anybody with potential to play anywhere upfront with ability to link-up with top players would be a game changer not just for this season.

We made some great deals in January over the years, to me it would be sickening if people at the club didn't feel the urgency to address this situation - two major trophies on the horizon and a massive hole between Mo and two wide-forwards who are doing a great job of being who they are - bonuses rather than main dishes.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35047 on: Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 03:03:32 pm
With Darwin's two league goals so far, confidence completely and utterly shot, the room for improvement here is absolutely gigantic. Just anybody with potential to play anywhere upfront with ability to link-up with top players would be a game changer not just for this season.

We made some great deals in January over the years, to me it would be sickening if people at the club didn't feel the urgency to address this situation - two major trophies on the horizon and a massive hole between Mo and two wide-forwards who are doing a great job of being who they are - bonuses rather than main dishes.
Don't see us getting a striker mid season (really expensive for the level we are looking at). Let's ride out this season and hope we are fortunate with respect to injuries in the sense of not needing to rely on him.

I think Nunez has had a fair crack of the whip and after 3 seasons,  the fundamentals are not nailed down which is why he won't be consistent. IMO, he's always been reactive and a striker needs to proactive.

His touch is good at times in general play but it's not great when he has a chance. He also doesn't make the best decisions.  Ultimately,  he makes chances more difficult for himself and in his three years here he has NEVER looked confident in front of goal regardless of what the stats say.

If he has, I'd like someone to point out one spell where he was confident and burying chances regularly. Just one.

In his three years, has there even been one month where you have thought "Just give it to Darwin, he'll bury it"? Salah, Jota, Gakpo and even Diaz have had spells like that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,911
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35048 on: Yesterday at 05:00:05 pm »
What about Jonathan David of Lille. He is out of contract this summer. Maybe we could stump up a bit of cash and get him early in January?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,540
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35049 on: Yesterday at 05:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:00:05 pm
What about Jonathan David of Lille. He is out of contract this summer. Maybe we could stump up a bit of cash and get him early in January?
Hughes might spontaneously combust if he has to negotiate another contract on top of the obvious three plus Konate!
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,820
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35050 on: Yesterday at 05:21:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:02:42 pm
Hughes might spontaneously combust if he has to negotiate another contract on top of the obvious three plus Konate!
And Lucho.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35051 on: Yesterday at 05:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:00:05 pm
What about Jonathan David of Lille. He is out of contract this summer. Maybe we could stump up a bit of cash and get him early in January?
Don't see it because:
1. We have 6 attackers and we'll also need to move someone on in January.
2. It's hard to justify going for another striker that will take even more minutes away from our record signing. If Nunez is sidelined, his value will tank.

Nunez and his cost are basically the elephant in the room.
Logged

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35052 on: Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm »
I'd imagine there is zero chance we move for a forward in Jan, next summer a big possibility though.

Midfielder/Defender in Jan would be good, midfielder as the priority.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,034
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35053 on: Yesterday at 05:28:52 pm »
If we do move for anyone it'll be a centre mid.  I can't see a world in which we buy another attacker or left back with the players we already have.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,820
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35054 on: Yesterday at 05:30:08 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm
I'd imagine there is zero chance we move for a forward in Jan, next summer a big possibility though.

Midfielder/Defender in Jan would be good, midfielder as the priority.
Si, por favor!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,580
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35055 on: Yesterday at 07:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm

The problem with Nunez is trust, last minute of a big game you would want the ball to fall in the box to your striker, for Liverpool i would prefer:

Salah
Jota
Diaz
Gakpo
MacAliister
Elliott
Szoboszlai
Trent

to get the opportunity instead of Nunez, he would hit it sky or tamely at the keeper


so for me even if the numbers are all very good hes someone who cant be relied on when it matters most, I absolutely want him to become that guy but it feels like hes always going to let you down, hes too emotional/excitable in front of goal and you need to be a cold blooded killer at the top level




I would definitely want the ball to drop to Nunez rather than half the people you listed.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,401
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35056 on: Yesterday at 07:36:59 pm »
I see a world where we buy nobody. All happy sailing boys and girls with the same crew until summer
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
  • hippie at heart
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35057 on: Yesterday at 07:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 07:36:59 pm
I see a world where we buy nobody. All happy sailing boys and girls with the same crew until summer

Not buying a midfielder is negligence in my view.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,401
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35058 on: Yesterday at 07:44:12 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 07:41:30 pm
Not buying a midfielder is negligence in my view.

I agree. But we aren't in charge
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,378
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35059 on: Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 07:41:30 pm
Not buying a midfielder is negligence in my view.

Come on, not this nonsense again. We would all want another top midfielder signed in January, but on the other hand, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo and Morton is not exactly a poor midfield.

And yes, I know all about the "Slot is not trusting Endo and Morton" theory, that is yet to be tested over the busy schedule ahead ...
Logged

Offline Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,339
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35060 on: Yesterday at 08:13:54 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 07:41:30 pm
Not buying a midfielder is negligence in my view.

Criminal or just your bog standard negligence?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,700
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35061 on: Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 07:36:59 pm
I see a world where we buy nobody. All happy sailing boys and girls with the same crew until summer

which is what will happen in January for sure
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,540
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35062 on: Yesterday at 08:24:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm
Come on, not this nonsense again. We would all want another top midfielder signed in January, but on the other hand, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo and Morton is not exactly a poor midfield.

And yes, I know all about the "Slot is not trusting Endo and Morton" theory, that is yet to be tested over the busy schedule ahead ...
we've already had busy schedules packed in around international breaks, and between the two of them they've played 21 minutes of football in the league and champions league. they aren't trusted for important games.

i hope they both get loads more minutes in coming weeks (league cup and champions league only), but otherwise I'm happy to trust Slot's judgment and exacting standards. hopefully he isn't forced to compromise those in the leagues because of fatigue and injury accumulation

edit: to be clear, i agree with your conclusion it's a great midfield - I just wouldn't include those last two names on the list as they've not played a real role (nor up to a great standard)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,700
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35063 on: Yesterday at 08:29:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm
Come on, not this nonsense again. We would all want another top midfielder signed in January, but on the other hand, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo and Morton is not exactly a poor midfield.

And yes, I know all about the "Slot is not trusting Endo and Morton" theory, that is yet to be tested over the busy schedule ahead ...

I suspect we will use Endo/Morton, just hope its before we get injuries or fatigued players

summer 2025 is the big one


Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35064 on: Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:24:42 pm
we've already had busy schedules packed in around international breaks, and between the two of them they've played 21 minutes of football in the league and champions league. they aren't trusted for important games.

i hope they both get loads more minutes in coming weeks (league cup and champions league only), but otherwise I'm happy to trust Slot's judgment and exacting standards. hopefully he isn't forced to compromise those in the leagues because of fatigue and injury accumulation

edit: to be clear, i agree with your conclusion it's a great midfield - I just wouldn't include those last two names on the list as they've not played a real role (nor up to a great standard)
Morton really needs to be playing at this stage of his career as well. Wouldn't be surprised if he leaves in January. He was good in the Championship and he shouldn't be accepting a bit part role at 22.

I hope Hughes has something for us in the winter window.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,540
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35065 on: Yesterday at 08:34:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm
Morton really needs to be playing at this stage of his career as well. Wouldn't be surprised if he leaves in January. He was good in the Championship and he shouldn't be accepting a bit part role at 22.
yeah he's a talented player, and needs the games to kick on. i think he's up to PL standard now he's got an adult body (to use Klopp' phrase).

personally i'd have liked to have seen him used more, but I respect why he hasn't been - but Slot's choice is making the squad planning choice clear, that we still need the midfield reinforcement they aimed for in the summer

EDIT: caught your edit - yeah I hope so too. have a feeling we sign Zubimendi. hope there's someone else if not - it shouldnt be Zubimedi or noone, others could contribute hugely too
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:37:00 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35066 on: Yesterday at 08:36:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:34:58 pm
yeah he's a talented player, and needs the games to kick on. i think he's up to PL standard now he's got an adult body (to use Klopp' phrase).

personally i'd have liked to have seen him used more, but I respect why he hasn't been - but Slot's choice is making the squad planning choice clear, that we still need the midfield reinforcement they aimed for in the summer
Yeah. Good player and him moving on is best for both parties.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,128
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35067 on: Yesterday at 08:47:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm
Come on, not this nonsense again. We would all want another top midfielder signed in January, but on the other hand, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo and Morton is not exactly a poor midfield.

And yes, I know all about the "Slot is not trusting Endo and Morton" theory, that is yet to be tested over the busy schedule ahead ...

So basically in 3 weeks we will know how trusted they are. I suspect you will barely see them outside the league cup. We need one more option if Endo is not starting league games.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,378
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35068 on: Yesterday at 09:11:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:47:40 pm
So basically in 3 weeks we will know how trusted they are. I suspect you will barely see them outside the league cup. We need one more option if Endo is not starting league games.

Incidentally, the transfer window also opens in 3 weeks. If we don't see Endo and Morton getting playing time over the next 3 weeks, it is safe to assume that we will be signing a new midfielder in January.

At the same time, it is absolutely unnecessary that we repeat like idiots "Not signing a midfielder in January will be negligence" for the next 3 weeks. It is boring and irritating ...

Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35069 on: Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm »
I reckon not signing a midfielder would be foolhardy lack of care.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,700
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35070 on: Yesterday at 10:02:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:11:18 pm
Incidentally, the transfer window also opens in 3 weeks. If we don't see Endo and Morton getting playing time over the next 3 weeks, it is safe to assume that we will be signing a new midfielder in January.

At the same time, it is absolutely unnecessary that we repeat like idiots "Not signing a midfielder in January will be negligence" for the next 3 weeks. It is boring and irritating ...

we will sign a midfielder if: A player weve heavily profiled becomes available at an affordable price and:
Either Endo/morton are sold or A key player has a season ending injury

if we have a blip and lose a bunch of games/drop points because of a weakened midfield absolutely nothing will happen in January
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,378
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35071 on: Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:02:20 pm
we will sign a midfielder if: A player weve heavily profiled becomes available at an affordable price and:

Either Endo/morton are sold or A key player has a season ending injury

if we have a blip and lose a bunch of games/drop points because of a weakened midfield absolutely nothing will happen in January

It is always like this. I don't know why people are wasting their own and our time discussing a different scenario. We always act like this ...
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,434
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35072 on: Yesterday at 11:41:14 pm »
Hahaha just saw my first actual clickbait unsubstantiated "Liverpool looking at Davies"  article, one blog quoting another.

Does that mean its real now? You guys have been taking a long time to get on board but the nerds, the nerds are on it.

damn that would be good.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,835
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35073 on: Today at 12:22:27 am »
Just going back to the Nunez stuff. His amortisation cost is around 14m per season. He's also on a good contract. In the summer his book value would be just under 45m. I'd expect that he'd stay for 1 further year to see if he settles in and if not, the book value goes to near 30m which would seem to be closer to a palatable position for the club. It's more likely he goes on loan next year than is sold really.
Logged
@paulair

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,434
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35074 on: Today at 12:58:19 am »
Jonathon David will put that stuff in the net. Every time.

thing is i wonder if we could somehow repurpose Darwin rather than get rid of him. His energy and running is really valuable in games at times. We'd have to make him firmino somehow. That role might finally keep him onside as well  ;D
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 872 873 874 875 876 [877]   Go Up
« previous next »
 