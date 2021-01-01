« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

xbugawugax

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 01:28:14 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:30:44 am
Is he a 6, 4, 3, 5, 8...?

as long as he is not a 3.142..he wouldn't get past luke shaw

i can see dom being a gini in slots system i guess. sacrificing a bit of his attacking prowess for a role that gives the midfield a bit of physicality like his role now. not really the blockbuster player we signed but still providing the vital balance when needed. he does have the engine to be the "glue" in midfield.
A Red Abroad

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:11:13 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:28:14 pm
as long as he is not a 3.142..he wouldn't get past luke shaw


 :wellin
lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:20:53 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:28:14 pm
as long as he is not a 3.142..he wouldn't get past luke shaw

i can see dom being a gini in slots system i guess. sacrificing a bit of his attacking prowess for a role that gives the midfield a bit of physicality like his role now. not really the blockbuster player we signed but still providing the vital balance when needed. he does have the engine to be the "glue" in midfield.

The combination of maths and fat shaming is not utilised enough in this thread, one feels.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:34:16 pm
Imagine we went after some like Isak.  Would be outstanding up top for us.
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:42:16 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:15:16 pm
Its hard to know right - those links do all feel like 'players whose agents would like a move to a bigger club' vibe rather than anything you can hang your hat on as real .. there also aren't that many good traditional 9s around so by default links are going to be to more of the second striker/10 type

Let's put it this way with Nunez.. if the role he's played this season was the role you were buying for you wouldn't even short list him .. its just not what he is as a player
I can see the inevitable voices for him to be moved on - the thing is he's a very hard player to give up on. His production playing as a 9 is so high that you a) dont ever want to sell him really b) especially don't want to sell him after a season playing as not a 9

Overall if Salah stays I can't see any reason to buy or sell an attacker this summer (especially with Doak to add in) . If he leaves there are a lot of potential solutions / ways to go


The problem with Nunez is trust, last minute of a big game you would want the ball to fall in the box to your striker, for Liverpool i would prefer:

Salah
Jota
Diaz
Gakpo
MacAliister
Elliott
Szoboszlai
Trent

to get the opportunity instead of Nunez, he would hit it sky or tamely at the keeper


so for me even if the numbers are all very good hes someone who cant be relied on when it matters most, I absolutely want him to become that guy but it feels like hes always going to let you down, hes too emotional/excitable in front of goal and you need to be a cold blooded killer at the top level

killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 02:45:37 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:42:16 pm

The problem with Nunez is trust, last minute of a big game you would want the ball to fall in the box to your striker, for Liverpool i would prefer:

Salah
Jota
Diaz
Gakpo
MacAliister
Elliott
Szoboszlai
Trent

to get the opportunity instead of Nunez, he would hit it sky or tamely at the keeper


so for me even if the numbers are all very good hes someone who cant be relied on when it matters most, I absolutely want him to become that guy but it feels like hes always going to let you down, hes too emotional/excitable in front of goal and you need to be a cold blooded killer at the top level



Deffo not Trent.
SerbianScouser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 03:03:32 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:34:16 pm
Imagine we went after some like Isak.  Would be outstanding up top for us.
With Darwin's two league goals so far, confidence completely and utterly shot, the room for improvement here is absolutely gigantic. Just anybody with potential to play anywhere upfront with ability to link-up with top players would be a game changer not just for this season.

We made some great deals in January over the years, to me it would be sickening if people at the club didn't feel the urgency to address this situation - two major trophies on the horizon and a massive hole between Mo and two wide-forwards who are doing a great job of being who they are - bonuses rather than main dishes.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 04:23:44 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:03:32 pm
With Darwin's two league goals so far, confidence completely and utterly shot, the room for improvement here is absolutely gigantic. Just anybody with potential to play anywhere upfront with ability to link-up with top players would be a game changer not just for this season.

We made some great deals in January over the years, to me it would be sickening if people at the club didn't feel the urgency to address this situation - two major trophies on the horizon and a massive hole between Mo and two wide-forwards who are doing a great job of being who they are - bonuses rather than main dishes.
Don't see us getting a striker mid season (really expensive for the level we are looking at). Let's ride out this season and hope we are fortunate with respect to injuries in the sense of not needing to rely on him.

I think Nunez has had a fair crack of the whip and after 3 seasons,  the fundamentals are not nailed down which is why he won't be consistent. IMO, he's always been reactive and a striker needs to proactive.

His touch is good at times in general play but it's not great when he has a chance. He also doesn't make the best decisions.  Ultimately,  he makes chances more difficult for himself and in his three years here he has NEVER looked confident in front of goal regardless of what the stats say.

If he has, I'd like someone to point out one spell where he was confident and burying chances regularly. Just one.

In his three years, has there even been one month where you have thought "Just give it to Darwin, he'll bury it"? Salah, Jota, Gakpo and even Diaz have had spells like that.
Giono

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:00:05 pm
What about Jonathan David of Lille. He is out of contract this summer. Maybe we could stump up a bit of cash and get him early in January?
classycarra

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:02:42 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 05:00:05 pm
What about Jonathan David of Lille. He is out of contract this summer. Maybe we could stump up a bit of cash and get him early in January?
Hughes might spontaneously combust if he has to negotiate another contract on top of the obvious three plus Konate!
farawayred

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:21:29 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:02:42 pm
Hughes might spontaneously combust if he has to negotiate another contract on top of the obvious three plus Konate!
And Lucho.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:26:51 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 05:00:05 pm
What about Jonathan David of Lille. He is out of contract this summer. Maybe we could stump up a bit of cash and get him early in January?
Don't see it because:
1. We have 6 attackers and we'll also need to move someone on in January.
2. It's hard to justify going for another striker that will take even more minutes away from our record signing. If Nunez is sidelined, his value will tank.

Nunez and his cost are basically the elephant in the room.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:28:21 pm
I'd imagine there is zero chance we move for a forward in Jan, next summer a big possibility though.

Midfielder/Defender in Jan would be good, midfielder as the priority.
tubby

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:28:52 pm
If we do move for anyone it'll be a centre mid.  I can't see a world in which we buy another attacker or left back with the players we already have.
farawayred

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 05:30:08 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 05:28:21 pm
I'd imagine there is zero chance we move for a forward in Jan, next summer a big possibility though.

Midfielder/Defender in Jan would be good, midfielder as the priority.
Si, por favor!
