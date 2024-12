Is he a 6, 4, 3, 5, 8...?



as long as he is not a 3.142..he wouldn't get past luke shawi can see dom being a gini in slots system i guess. sacrificing a bit of his attacking prowess for a role that gives the midfield a bit of physicality like his role now. not really the blockbuster player we signed but still providing the vital balance when needed. he does have the engine to be the "glue" in midfield.