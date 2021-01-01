« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1322487 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35000 on: Yesterday at 12:03:32 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December  7, 2024, 11:37:13 pm
Oh Soler Meo?
very good :)
Quote from: Schmidt on December  7, 2024, 11:39:19 pm
Can I interest you in signing no one, missing out on the title due to a tired patch in February, followed by a quiet summer as we feel the squad is already ready to compete?
;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35001 on: Yesterday at 01:00:34 am »
Bit of a throwback name from a few years ago but Charles De Ketelaere is really living up to his potential now. Feels like hed be a perfect false 9 whilst hes versatile enough to play all over the field. Always risky those Atalanta players but hell surely get a big move this summer. Hed be a great fit for what were doing under Slot.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35002 on: Yesterday at 09:58:53 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 01:00:34 am
Bit of a throwback name from a few years ago but Charles De Ketelaere is really living up to his potential now. Feels like hed be a perfect false 9 whilst hes versatile enough to play all over the field. Always risky those Atalanta players but hell surely get a big move this summer. Hed be a great fit for what were doing under Slot.
Classic Atalanta move; by them undervalued after a failed move at a bigger club, sell on at huge profit. They paid 22m for him and would easily want more than the 35m Milan originally paid to get him. Im not so sure on him. I was high on him before he moved to Serie A but he profiles more as a winger because of the space he likes to sit in, and I dont think hes a false nine personally, he doesnt hold the ball up especially well or break the lines with passes.

Clearly a very talented player but theres question marks for me and hes more of a winger.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35003 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on December  7, 2024, 11:16:44 pm
19 year old Argie Left Back we were linked to in the summer.  :D

I reckon we wanted to sign him for Bordeaux. When that fell through, I imagine there were quite a few deals for younger players that had to be parked.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35004 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:58:53 am
Classic Atalanta move; by them undervalued after a failed move at a bigger club, sell on at huge profit. They paid 22m for him and would easily want more than the 35m Milan originally paid to get him. Im not so sure on him. I was high on him before he moved to Serie A but he profiles more as a winger because of the space he likes to sit in, and I dont think hes a false nine personally, he doesnt hold the ball up especially well or break the lines with passes.

Clearly a very talented player but theres question marks for me and hes more of a winger.

Ill happily be proven wrong like but his passing has always stood out when Ive watched him, feels like he brings others into play so well and plays through balls like a 10. I know what you mean about him suiting playing out wide, the last thing you want is another Gakpo situation, I just feel CDK is far better as a playmaker and navigates traffic more. I think back to when we signed Bobby and his best position was a bit of an unknown, hed played wide, hed played 10, hed played up front, but he had a strong all round game and was solid in the air. I see similarities in CDK. I was a huge Havertz fan at Leverkusen (still am, despite the pelters he gets), whilst CDK probably dribbles more and probably doesnt quite have the elusiveness Havertz had at Bayer, I feel like there are still similarities to how theyd interpret the 9 role in English football, with our team probably set up more to get the most from a player like that compared to Arsenal.

Either way, hes doing really well for Atalanta and looks like the type of player most of the CL contenders will be looking at in the coming windows. Milan was probably too much, too soon for him, but hes definitely living up to the potential now.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35005 on: Yesterday at 12:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:41:22 am
Ill happily be proven wrong like but his passing has always stood out when Ive watched him, feels like he brings others into play so well and plays through balls like a 10. I know what you mean about him suiting playing out wide, the last thing you want is another Gakpo situation, I just feel CDK is far better as a playmaker and navigates traffic more. I think back to when we signed Bobby and his best position was a bit of an unknown, hed played wide, hed played 10, hed played up front, but he had a strong all round game and was solid in the air. I see similarities in CDK. I was a huge Havertz fan at Leverkusen (still am, despite the pelters he gets), whilst CDK probably dribbles more and probably doesnt quite have the elusiveness Havertz had at Bayer, I feel like there are still similarities to how theyd interpret the 9 role in English football, with our team probably set up more to get the most from a player like that compared to Arsenal.

Either way, hes doing really well for Atalanta and looks like the type of player most of the CL contenders will be looking at in the coming windows. Milan was probably too much, too soon for him, but hes definitely living up to the potential now.

Really interesting shout and the type of player you half expect Edwards and co to go out and sign, surprising everyone. As ever, wonder what the hardcore data suggests on him?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35006 on: Yesterday at 12:22:10 pm »
De Ketelaere looks great, Milan should have made so much more of him IMO, they've had a lack of real quality players in recent times. Knew he'd do well at Atalanta, so many opportunities to score and create for them.

The striker they signed in the summer, Retegui, has exploded after signing from Genoa. He'd been top scorer in Argentina and I remember watching him score against England and thinking he looks good.

Lookman still doing brilliantly too, I know people joked about him being on the Balon D'or list recently but he's been great in Italy.

They're doing brilliantly Atalanta, the manager himself would be sought after by all the massive clubs if he was a bit younger I reckon. The problem with signing their players though is that they're never going to be more productive in better leagues and will look even more underwhelming when they cost a bomb. Hojlund at Man United is a pretty good example although rivalry aside I don't think he's been one of their more talented footballers.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35007 on: Yesterday at 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 12:22:10 pm


They're doing brilliantly Atalanta, the manager himself would be sought after by all the massive clubs if he was a bit younger I reckon. The problem with signing their players though is that they're never going to be more productive in better leagues and will look even more underwhelming when they cost a bomb.

There's the added thing with Atalanta that they play such a specific system that players might not look the same out of it.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35008 on: Yesterday at 02:22:08 pm »
Thing with Hojlund was he barely even adjusted to the Atalanta system, he only did a year there and the first few months were on the fringes, he started playing well towards the end of the season but Im not sure he really became a system player there. The mistake with Hojlund is United probably went a year or two too early and he really isnt a great fit in terms of balance to their attack. Rashford and Garnacho arent creators, theyre shoot-first forwards, which really doesnt suit a proper 9 like Hojlund. I actually think hes better than he gets credit for on here, which I get, hes a United player so we rip them all, but I see a player who does an awful lot right but simply doesnt get the ball as much as he should. In an ideal world hed have remained at Atalanta, developed his game and arrived as a polished player who demanded the attack be built around him (like Haaland at City), instead by signing him as a prospect who they look to develop, hes essentially started at the bottom of the pecking order and their forwards are too selfish/shite to enable him to flourish.

Theres always a risk attached to players that play for clubs with unique systems or play for managers who seem to be able to get more from them than their perceived level. I suppose Id slightly counter that with who are all of the big sales theyve had that have gone on the flop? Kulusevskis a good player, Bastonis a top player, Romeros a good player, Cristantes had a solid career, Koopmeiners has started alright for Juventus. I know were all probably looking at Lookman and thinking theres something fishy going on there but he was always a talent, theyve been able to get the best version from a career that looked to be dwindling away at one point.

Theyre currently top of Serie A, won the EL supremely last year and have consistently been a good side over the years. Thats the type of side most of the big clubs usually start circling around for talent.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35009 on: Yesterday at 04:35:43 pm »


Some tenuous links to Joao Pedro and Sudukov
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35010 on: Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:35:43 pm

Some tenuous links to Joao Pedro and Sudakov

They are always linking us to him. In five years, we'll all be saying "Fuck it, it's Sudakov."
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35011 on: Yesterday at 06:22:34 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm
They are always linking us to him. In five years, we'll all be saying "Fuck it, it's Sudakov."

One of the most ambidextrous player since Nedved. Great talent ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35012 on: Yesterday at 06:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:35:43 pm

Some tenuous links to Joao Pedro and Sudukov

Sudakov , are we looking for another attacking centre mid ?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35013 on: Yesterday at 06:55:13 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:45:25 pm
Sudakov , are we looking for another attacking centre mid ?

It seems that we are. Cherki, Simons, and now Sudakov ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35014 on: Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm »
If available , top no.9 please!

Now is the perfect timing. Not only would a top no.9 help us win the league in a much easier way but they would also have the 6 months to adapt and be fully ready for next season when Mo may potentially start to slow down a bit. We really need to go out of our way to get Mo a partner upfront he truly deserves.

Striker should be a priority right now imo.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35015 on: Yesterday at 10:26:02 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm
If available , top no.9 please!

Now is the perfect timing. Not only would a top no.9 help us win the league in a much easier way but they would also have the 6 months to adapt and be fully ready for next season when Mo may potentially start to slow down a bit. We really need to go out of our way to get Mo a partner upfront he truly deserves.

Striker should be a priority right now imo.

We dont play with a 9 in the sense that youre using it
As long as Salahs here with this manager its hard to see that changing  if Salah leaves then things change
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35016 on: Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:35:43 pm

Some tenuous links to Joao Pedro and Sudukov


Can't pretend to know who that is he sounds like some sort of areshole cream.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35017 on: Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:26:02 pm
We dont play with a 9 in the sense that youre using it
As long as Salahs here with this manager its hard to see that changing  if Salah leaves then things change

It's early days but what do you think about Diaz as the 9? Stopgap solution or viable longer term option?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35018 on: Today at 03:37:12 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm
It's early days but what do you think about Diaz as the 9? Stopgap solution or viable longer term option?

I know you asked that question of Jack, but I've been thinking for a while that it perhaps says a bit about what Slot likes to have in a no.9, which is almost a throwback to the days of Bobby. I.e. someone that can link play up, is good in tight spaces and can fashion a shot for himself.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35019 on: Today at 04:51:29 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 03:37:12 am
I know you asked that question of Jack, but I've been thinking for a while that it perhaps says a bit about what Slot likes to have in a no.9, which is almost a throwback to the days of Bobby. I.e. someone that can link play up, is good in tight spaces and can fashion a shot for himself.

Think you can see that Darwin has been trying really hard to be that player, most likely under the instruction from Slot. In this day and age of compact defenses, having fast wide men and a central player who can both shoot and distribute is paramount. Big 9s dont matter as much anymore ever since CB s have taken a more offensive mantle in set pieces nowadays.

Think next summer one of Nunez or Diaz will probably leave, and be replaced by a 9/10 hybrid along these lines.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35020 on: Today at 05:52:22 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:51:29 am
Think you can see that Darwin has been trying really hard to be that player, most likely under the instruction from Slot. In this day and age of compact defenses, having fast wide men and a central player who can both shoot and distribute is paramount. Big 9s dont matter as much anymore ever since CB s have taken a more offensive mantle in set pieces nowadays.

Think next summer one of Nunez or Diaz will probably leave, and be replaced by a 9/10 hybrid along these lines.

One would have to think that on current evidence, it is more likely to be Darwin. He's a decent player but he's probably not the kind that suits the side currently. I can see why we were linked with Omar Marmoush too although having never heard of him before this season, he may have just hit a ridiculous purple patch.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35021 on: Today at 07:23:33 am »
If Slot doesn't trust Endo or Morton we have to buy a midfielder unless the plan is to rotate Gravenberch with Jones and Mac when Elliott returns to full fitness.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35022 on: Today at 07:33:54 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:23:33 am
If Slot doesn't trust Endo or Morton we have to buy a midfielder unless the plan is to rotate Gravenberch with Jones and Mac when Elliott returns to full fitness.
Morton has to loaned or moved in Janauary. Losing value atm.

Endo we keep unless we get a midfiel player in
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35023 on: Today at 08:04:06 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:35:43 pm

Some tenuous links to Joao Pedro and Sudukov

i know the geeks are into numbers but not sure where he fills the gaps
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35024 on: Today at 08:30:44 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:04:06 am
i know the geeks are into numbers but not sure where he fills the gaps

Is he a 6, 4, 3, 5, 8...?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35025 on: Today at 08:51:25 am »
We need 1-2 recruits in January to give us the final push a la Ronnie Rozenthal
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35026 on: Today at 09:37:29 am »
Wouldn't be against a signing or two but I'm not sure what incentive Bournemouth say have to give us Kerkez while their season's still in the balance.

It's why very few big moves happen in Jan I think unless a player is proper on the outs a la Coutinho/Sturridge.  VVD was an exception although possibly expected given how the summer has gone.

Zubemendi seems possible, if we're still interested and he wants to come of course.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35027 on: Today at 09:38:47 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:51:25 am
We need 1-2 recruits in January to give us the final push a la Ronnie Rozenthal

Yes, it's an open goal situation this...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35028 on: Today at 09:43:27 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:37:29 am
Wouldn't be against a signing or two but I'm not sure what incentive Bournemouth say have to give us Kerkez while their season's still in the balance.

It's why very few big moves happen in Jan I think unless a player is proper on the outs a la Coutinho/Sturridge.  VVD was an exception although possibly expected given how the summer has gone.

Zubemendi seems possible, if we're still interested and he wants to come of course.

It's definitely harder to buy but imagine the incentive for a player. Could be winning a title after 5 months of joining if all goes well.

A lot of players would force the issue if they had that opportunity in my opinion.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35029 on: Today at 09:45:03 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:43:27 am
It's definitely harder to buy but imagine the incentive for a player. Could be winning a title after 5 months of joining if all goes well.

A lot of players would force the issue if they had that opportunity in my opinion.

Fair point! Will be interesting to see if anything happens but in the Jan window my expectations tend to be quite low. Which is odd as it's actually been traditionally a window we've done alright in.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35030 on: Today at 09:47:44 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:45:03 am
Fair point! Will be interesting to see if anything happens but in the Jan window my expectations tend to be quite low. Which is odd as it's actually been traditionally a window we've done alright in.

Yep, I don't think we'll be signing anyone either and would be pleasantly surprised if we did. Really do think we could do with another midfielder to beef up that area of the squad given the fact Endo and Morton aren't getting a look in. Dangerous game to play relying on Gravenberch playing every game in that position or relying on another starter filling in when he can't.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35031 on: Today at 09:51:22 am »
Does Slot tend to buy players in January? Klopp wasn't a fan of it. We're van dijk and gakpo the only ones?
