Thing with Hojlund was he barely even adjusted to the Atalanta system, he only did a year there and the first few months were on the fringes, he started playing well towards the end of the season but Im not sure he really became a system player there. The mistake with Hojlund is United probably went a year or two too early and he really isnt a great fit in terms of balance to their attack. Rashford and Garnacho arent creators, theyre shoot-first forwards, which really doesnt suit a proper 9 like Hojlund. I actually think hes better than he gets credit for on here, which I get, hes a United player so we rip them all, but I see a player who does an awful lot right but simply doesnt get the ball as much as he should. In an ideal world hed have remained at Atalanta, developed his game and arrived as a polished player who demanded the attack be built around him (like Haaland at City), instead by signing him as a prospect who they look to develop, hes essentially started at the bottom of the pecking order and their forwards are too selfish/shite to enable him to flourish.



Theres always a risk attached to players that play for clubs with unique systems or play for managers who seem to be able to get more from them than their perceived level. I suppose Id slightly counter that with who are all of the big sales theyve had that have gone on the flop? Kulusevskis a good player, Bastonis a top player, Romeros a good player, Cristantes had a solid career, Koopmeiners has started alright for Juventus. I know were all probably looking at Lookman and thinking theres something fishy going on there but he was always a talent, theyve been able to get the best version from a career that looked to be dwindling away at one point.



Theyre currently top of Serie A, won the EL supremely last year and have consistently been a good side over the years. Thats the type of side most of the big clubs usually start circling around for talent.

