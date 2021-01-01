Thing with Hojlund was he barely even adjusted to the Atalanta system, he only did a year there and the first few months were on the fringes, he started playing well towards the end of the season but Im not sure he really became a system player there. The mistake with Hojlund is United probably went a year or two too early and he really isnt a great fit in terms of balance to their attack. Rashford and Garnacho arent creators, theyre shoot-first forwards, which really doesnt suit a proper 9 like Hojlund. I actually think hes better than he gets credit for on here, which I get, hes a United player so we rip them all, but I see a player who does an awful lot right but simply doesnt get the ball as much as he should. In an ideal world hed have remained at Atalanta, developed his game and arrived as a polished player who demanded the attack be built around him (like Haaland at City), instead by signing him as a prospect who they look to develop, hes essentially started at the bottom of the pecking order and their forwards are too selfish/shite to enable him to flourish.
Theres always a risk attached to players that play for clubs with unique systems or play for managers who seem to be able to get more from them than their perceived level. I suppose Id slightly counter that with who are all of the big sales theyve had that have gone on the flop? Kulusevskis a good player, Bastonis a top player, Romeros a good player, Cristantes had a solid career, Koopmeiners has started alright for Juventus. I know were all probably looking at Lookman and thinking theres something fishy going on there but he was always a talent, theyve been able to get the best version from a career that looked to be dwindling away at one point.
Theyre currently top of Serie A, won the EL supremely last year and have consistently been a good side over the years. Thats the type of side most of the big clubs usually start circling around for talent.