Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,861
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34960 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:40:50 pm
Yes, its not a nice situation as the fella gave 100% and made important contributions last year but Slot is looking to raise the bar

Maybe he's trying to prove a point to the higher ups to wake the fuck up and improve the squad. If they don't then he'll be left with no choice but to play Endo and Morton as the season progresses.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34961 on: Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:50:00 pm
Fbref needs to be fuckin; banned, To many people think they are some kind of elite scouts because they can interpret Fbref. I can too, no one here thinks my opinions are worth shit.
It helpful for some stuff. Both are poor in the air it seems but playing for worse team doesnt help passing numbers etc. Midfielders partially  deeper  MF,Fbref not always super helpful
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34962 on: Today at 04:06:25 am
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 06:50:37 am
I heard somewhere that Kerkez is a big Utd fan. Feels like they're desperate for a LB too.
Any player who'd choose them over us would need to have his head examined. Childhood loyalties are one thing but I would assume he wants the chance to win big trophies. Not get booed at by Old Trafford crowd every couple of months.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34963 on: Today at 04:15:11 am
Hopefully we sign a couple of players in January to freshen it up and strengthen the squad.

Zubimendi and Kerkez would be the ones for me. Get that league won!

Then see whats what with contract renewals, and Slot might shape it a bit more again in summer.
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34964 on: Today at 04:24:47 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:50:31 pm
Im demanding both of them. as well as David, Davies and Marmoush. There will be no more fing around.

although to be perfectly honest Marmoush might be a problem at first because i always go straight to Kate Bush for some reason

https://youtu.be/6xckBwPdo1c

The previously mentioned Kalvin Phillips should certainly be ruled out. Every time I see him it's like he's running up a hill.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34965 on: Today at 07:09:29 am
It will be interesting to see if we try again for Zubimendi.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,097
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34966 on: Today at 07:24:28 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:09:29 am
It will be interesting to see if we try again for Zubimendi.

I hope we dont. There is a worry he gets homesick and signs for us out of being pressured to do so. Also whilst we have some Spanish speakers its not like we have a number of Spaniards in the side that he may know to help him settle.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34967 on: Today at 07:44:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:24:28 am
I hope we dont. There is a worry he gets homesick and signs for us out of being pressured to do so. Also whilst we have some Spanish speakers its not like we have a number of Spaniards in the side that he may know to help him settle.

We invested a lot of time into him and we need to get it over the line. I very much doubt Tchouameni or Baleba will be available mid season if at all.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,097
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34968 on: Today at 07:57:48 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:44:08 am
We invested a lot of time into him and we need to get it over the line. I very much doubt Tchouameni or Baleba will be available mid season if at all.

We dont. I want a transfer more than most but there is a huge deal of risk with this guy. The idea that we have done a load of work and now we are certain he is committed is a fallacy, he could easily change his mind like he did last time.

He seems a good player but nothing i have read or seen suggests he is so good that we have to risk it with him.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34969 on: Today at 08:06:01 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:57:48 am
We dont. I want a transfer more than most but there is a huge deal of risk with this guy. The idea that we have done a load of work and now we are certain he is committed is a fallacy, he could easily change his mind like he did last time.

He seems a good player but nothing i have read or seen suggests he is so good that we have to risk it with him.


Gravenberch has moved the goalposts. I think well feel we still need a midfielder but the type of midfielder required may now be different. Its interesting that is yesterdays press conference Slot dropped Grav, Dom, Mac, Jones and Elliott as midfield options but emitted Endo and Morton. They arent in regular rotation so we need another body. But will it be an out and out destroyer or someone to dictate the pace of the game?
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34970 on: Today at 08:07:29 am
Its also worth noting that if I saw a player doing what Gravenberch has been doing but at another club I would be demanding that we buy him.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,351
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34971 on: Today at 08:07:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:57:48 am
We dont. I want a transfer more than most but there is a huge deal of risk with this guy. The idea that we have done a load of work and now we are certain he is committed is a fallacy, he could easily change his mind like he did last time.

He seems a good player but nothing i have read or seen suggests he is so good that we have to risk it with him.

He is a very good player, on course of becoming great. A midfield of Zubimendi ('99), Mac Allister ('98), Gravenberch ('02), Szoboszlai ('00), Jones ('01) and Elliott ('03) would dominate the Premier League for at least 5 seasons, and nothing Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea could buy won't change that ...
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34972 on: Today at 08:09:15 am
Zubimendi will have his suitors. Us, City, Real, and Arsenal.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,351
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34973 on: Today at 08:13:24 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:15 am
Zubimendi will have his suitors. Us, City, Real, and Arsenal.

Personally, I think that he will follow the career path of Xabi Alonso, another great Real Sociedad midfielder ...
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34974 on: Today at 08:18:25 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:13:24 am
Personally, I think that he will follow the career path of Xabi Alonso, another great Real Sociedad midfielder ...

So we get him for a few seasons before he fucks off to Madrid.
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34975 on: Today at 08:20:25 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:15 am
Zubimendi will have his suitors. Us, City, Real, and Arsenal.

Hopefully Sociedad need money urgently and we can swoop in with laptops and sharp talkers.

Richard Hughes' first dramatic win at Liverpool.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34976 on: Today at 08:35:28 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:20:25 am
Hopefully Sociedad need money urgently and we can swoop in with laptops and sharp talkers.

Richard Hughes' first dramatic win at Liverpool.

He has a buy out clause no negotiation needed unless its to pay more but stagger the fee.
Also, with the buy clause the player has to pay it so it that will tarnish his legacy.
In an ideal world, we negotiate the fee with the club so the full amount isnt due up front and then pay the initial fee so Zubimendi doesnt look like a c*nt to his fans.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,450
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34977 on: Today at 09:05:54 am
I share the concern over Zubimendi. I like him as a player, but he doesnt look to me to be so transformative a footballer that its worth taking the risk with someone who may well suffer from bad homesickness. Its also interesting to note that Spanish players have a rich legacy of homesickness in the Premier League. For every Torres, Alonso or Silva who settled brilliantly, we have a Negredo, Reyes, Navas etc who missed Spain and wanted to go back as soon as they could.

I want a 6 for sure, another option in there, but Zubimendi seems a risk at a price where we kind of need as minimal a risk as possible.

Kerkez I love. He just is so solid in so many aspects of his game. Ive long said Id much prefer him over Ait-Nouri. Cant see Bournemouth selling mid-season though.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34978 on: Today at 09:19:04 am
You cant not sign a player on the off chance they might get homesick.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,097
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34979 on: Today at 09:59:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:07:35 am
He is a very good player, on course of becoming great. A midfield of Zubimendi ('99), Mac Allister ('98), Gravenberch ('02), Szoboszlai ('00), Jones ('01) and Elliott ('03) would dominate the Premier League for at least 5 seasons, and nothing Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea could buy won't change that ...

Not that it isnt a good midfield but Rice and Odegaard make up two thirds of a pretty good midfield.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,097
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34980 on: Today at 09:59:47 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:04 am
You cant not sign a player on the off chance they might get homesick.

In this case, yes we can.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,861
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34981 on: Today at 10:02:20 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:05:54 am
I share the concern over Zubimendi. I like him as a player, but he doesnt look to me to be so transformative a footballer that its worth taking the risk with someone who may well suffer from bad homesickness. Its also interesting to note that Spanish players have a rich legacy of homesickness in the Premier League. For every Torres, Alonso or Silva who settled brilliantly, we have a Negredo, Reyes, Navas etc who missed Spain and wanted to go back as soon as they could.

I want a 6 for sure, another option in there, but Zubimendi seems a risk at a price where we kind of need as minimal a risk as possible.

Kerkez I love. He just is so solid in so many aspects of his game. Ive long said Id much prefer him over Ait-Nouri. Cant see Bournemouth selling mid-season though.

Should have moved on to a plan b after Zubimendi, but we like a shit or bust approach.

I said in the summer the bar is signing someone Slot will trust to play. He doesn't trust Endo.

I'd be made up to sign Zubimendi in January but we're so dogmatic. Go for someone else if we need to.
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34982 on: Today at 10:27:18 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:04 am
You cant not sign a player on the off chance they might get homesick.

It's a nonsense idea anyway. They have flights to spain and we have players from all over the globe,
including our senior coaches, who have all moved to Liverpool recently.

And £180,000* a week might help him and his family get over it.

*Or whatever it is
Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34983 on: Today at 10:31:22 am
Where are people getting the idea that Zubimendi suffers from homesickness? What Jesus Navas suffered from was well known, it restricted his club and international career at the time, but he did overcome it.

Ive not read anywhere that Zubimendi suffers from anything like that, just people assuming he might suffer from it if he leaves RS.
