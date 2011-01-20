I share the concern over Zubimendi. I like him as a player, but he doesnt look to me to be so transformative a footballer that its worth taking the risk with someone who may well suffer from bad homesickness. Its also interesting to note that Spanish players have a rich legacy of homesickness in the Premier League. For every Torres, Alonso or Silva who settled brilliantly, we have a Negredo, Reyes, Navas etc who missed Spain and wanted to go back as soon as they could.



I want a 6 for sure, another option in there, but Zubimendi seems a risk at a price where we kind of need as minimal a risk as possible.



Kerkez I love. He just is so solid in so many aspects of his game. Ive long said Id much prefer him over Ait-Nouri. Cant see Bournemouth selling mid-season though.