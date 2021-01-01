Sports science will definitely be telling the coaching staff that Gravenberch is being over played. We will almost certainly have midfield targets in mind for the summer we just need to bring those plans forward. If Endo and Morton were in the regular rotation Id say we have enough but they clearly arent (domestic cup games aside).
I remember someone mentioning Kalvin Phillips a while back. I wonder if he'd be available in January.
Mac Allister's saying in an interview last season we ran out of energy.Maybe our playing style will help us a little bit but we really need an extra midfielder signed in january.
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]