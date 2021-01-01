« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Sports science will definitely be telling the coaching staff that Gravenberch is being over played. We will almost certainly have midfield targets in mind for the summer we just need to bring those plans forward. If Endo and Morton were in the regular rotation Id say we have enough but they clearly arent (domestic cup games aside).

I remember someone mentioning Kalvin Phillips a while back. I wonder if he'd be available in January.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
I remember someone mentioning Kalvin Phillips a while back. I wonder if he'd be available in January.

Why, does someone need some fish, or some shelves putting up??
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
It's where City went wrong with Rodri they never had someone to lighten the load on him. Phillips was a dud and they just played Rodri every game. It carried them for years because he avoided injury but he warned himself of burn out last season.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Mac Allister's saying in an interview last season we ran out of energy.

Maybe our playing style will help us a little bit but we really need an extra midfielder signed in january.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Mac Allister's saying in an interview last season we ran out of energy.

Maybe our playing style will help us a little bit but we really need an extra midfielder signed in january.



Is our playing style actually that different to our midfielders because it still does feel like they always cover a lot of ground. Might be my perception and I haven't checked the stats to compare this season to last but doesn't seem that different to me.
