Which defender is getting replaced? We can't overstock players because of injuries, if Gomez or Quansah are not the answer then one of them needs to be sold



Whether they are the answer depends on the question we're asking really.Quansah could possibly do with a loan - playing consistently, making mistakes and finessing his game on someone else's pitch - he's still a baby really in CB terms and I'm not sure how well he's going to develop coming in for the odd game here and there when we have injury crises, as it doesn't seem he's trusted as a more regular rotation option (yet). Gomez wants to be first-choice somewhere and he's probably not good enough to do that here, so I wouldn't be surprised if he moved on in the next 6-18 months, or otherwise when his contract expires. Neither of them should be preventing us from adding a quality CB option, and that's before even getting into whether VVD will be here next year (even if he is, it's not going to be long-term and if anything we should be managing his gametime as he gets older). I mean we could do with Gomez just being FB cover to be honest and CB cover in an emergency - he's better at FB, was needed there for a most of last season and we could really do with him there right now.We have VVD (34 at season's end and possibly out of contract), Konate (great, but prone to injury), Gomez (great all-round squad player but not quite good enough to be a regular, 2 years left on contract and wants to be first choice) and Quansah (an inexperienced prospect), and then literally nothing else. It wouldn't be excessive to add another player anyway in my opinion - quite a few of the defence are susceptible to niggling injuries and it's not a new or particularly unusual phenomenon that several of them are injured at once, whilst the demands on the players are only increasing. Even if it were excessive, we could afford to carry an extra body in there short-term and I could definitely see a world where one of Quansah/Gomez are playing elsewhere as soon as next season (I'd be staggered if they were both still here in 2 years time to be honest).Back to the question, are Gomez/Quansah good back ups? Dunno - they're good players but there's a big gap from VVD/Konate to either of them. Neither are pushing the 2 incumbents, both are somewhat inconsistent and Quansah in particular probably doesn't have the experience you'd want at CB. I could argue it either way.But if the (longer-term) question is what is our league's finest, title-challenging CB pairing in say, 3 years time, I don't think it contains Gomez or Quansah (and probably not van Dijk). If it's me I'm targeting a quality CB (someone with a decent level of experience but who we think still has plenty of room for development, with a view to eventually pushing to be first choice), keeping both Quansah and Gomez - Quansah to play in the cups, and Gomez as a general utility defence who can cover all four positions in a pinch. If any one player feels surplus to requirements and wants more gametime then fair enough, they're free to move on. There were already noises Gomez felt that way in the summer, and I'd be open to letting Quansah go on loan if we had better cover.