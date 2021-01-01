



I would rather sign Baleba than Zubimendi, both are different players but i feel like Baleba is someone we can mould into a world class player and wont have any issues with adapting to the league



Ive not got an outstanding candidate for the right forward position assuming Salah does leave, so open to options there, likewise there isnt an obvious left back candidate



Not convinced we need a number 10 like Cherki either when weve already got Harvey and were not gong to sign Odegaard from Arsenal, cant see us singing Joao Pedro unless Nunez or Jota are sold which seems highly unlikely



so I dont actually think there is alot of players needed



Right forward - Mbuemo/Guler - not many options about

central midfield - Baleba or perhaps Stiller?

left back - Kirkez/Hato

centre back - Bade







