Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34560 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:39:10 am
Hed be an outstanding signing. Hed be worth every penny just to give Al (and everyone else) a rest in the Gravenberch thread

You don't know Al very well do you, mate?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34561 on: Yesterday at 10:32:29 am »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:26:22 am
Amusing how some people here have thrown their toys out their pram because he decided to stay with his boyhood club. Even the mafia are more understanding ;D

Not at all.
I don't want a player who agrees a bloody move then chickens out.
If he was all about his 'boyhood club' he would dismiss our attempts immediately and not agree the move.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34562 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:32:29 am
Not at all.
I don't want a player who agrees a bloody move then chickens out.
If he was all about his 'boyhood club' he would dismiss our attempts immediately and not agree the move.

We've gone back in for players who rejected us previously quite a few times before no? Salah and Gravenberch for example. If he's the player who fits the bill why not get him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34563 on: Yesterday at 10:39:31 am »
If we sign Zubimendi and he improves us, how would him rejecting us before matter?

Anyway, Slot has done his part. It's time for Hughes to earn his wages (contracts and incomings).
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34564 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:32:29 am
Not at all.
I don't want a player who agrees a bloody move then chickens out.
If he was all about his 'boyhood club' he would dismiss our attempts immediately and not agree the move.

You need to grow up a bit, this is not the 6th form disco or LCR.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34565 on: Yesterday at 10:44:57 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:40:15 am
You need to grow up a bit, this is not the 6th form disco or LCR.

I'm not against signing him simply because he refused us, but because the manner of his reversal speaks about a guy who will likely always be homesick and has high likelihood of not settling well to plying his trade outside his comfort zone. It's a gamble beyond 'is he the type of player'. With him there is also 'will he be the same player once uprooted' to consider. He never played anywhere else.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34566 on: Yesterday at 10:48:55 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:40:15 am
You need to grow up a bit, this is not the 6th form disco or LCR.

Hes still not got over Mary-Jo getting off with his best mate during the last dance.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34567 on: Yesterday at 10:51:23 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 10:48:55 am
Hes still not got over Mary-Jo getting off with his best mate during the last dance.

Yeah, and especially when Michael Jordan showed up to get the remaining girls.
« Reply #34568 on: Yesterday at 11:41:51 am »
People change their minds all the time.

Welcome Zubi 2025.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34569 on: Yesterday at 12:37:51 pm »
Re: Zubimendi

Quote
The Anfield hierarchy believed he came under pressure from Real Sociedad to stay put at his boyhood club when he U-turned, having initially indicated that he was keen on completing the switch to Merseyside.

[@JamesPearceLFC]

Only repeating what was said at the time again but it's interesting his name is being brought up again with January on the horizon.
« Reply #34570 on: Yesterday at 01:07:23 pm »
They won't go down and aren't getting top 4 so not really a better time to leave but he'll shit out again I'd imagine.
« Reply #34571 on: Yesterday at 01:07:54 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 08:56:39 am
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [@David_Ornstein]

Be a brilliant signing.
« Reply #34572 on: Yesterday at 01:14:15 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 08:56:39 am
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [
@David_Ornstein]


Never heard of him. Is he any good?
« Reply #34573 on: Yesterday at 01:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:14:15 pm
Never heard of him. Is he any good?

Decent journo, gets more right than wrong. Lego head like Arteta though.
« Reply #34574 on: Yesterday at 01:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:14:15 pm
Never heard of him. Is he any good?

We should move mountains to sign him.
« Reply #34575 on: Yesterday at 01:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:44:57 am
I'm not against signing him simply because he refused us, but because the manner of his reversal speaks about a guy who will likely always be homesick and has high likelihood of not settling well to plying his trade outside his comfort zone. It's a gamble beyond 'is he the type of player'. With him there is also 'will he be the same player once uprooted' to consider. He never played anywhere else.

Can he be the first player to move with a sell back clause in his contract!
« Reply #34576 on: Yesterday at 02:00:29 pm »
The mountain shagger can fuck off. Peabee will not be collecting him on our bus trip down to Spain either.
« Reply #34577 on: Yesterday at 03:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:44:57 am
I'm not against signing him simply because he refused us, but because the manner of his reversal speaks about a guy who will likely always be homesick and has high likelihood of not settling well to plying his trade outside his comfort zone. It's a gamble beyond 'is he the type of player'. With him there is also 'will he be the same player once uprooted' to consider. He never played anywhere else.


Those are valid concerns if we believe that homesickness and fear were the main factor in him not moving in the summer. There were reports however that indicated Socied werent prepared to sell two of their starting midfielders in one window as there would have been no time to replace both of them. Zubimendi refusing to force a move that would have left Socied high and dry actually speaks well of his character. If it were a Liverpool player wed be praising him for his loyalty.
« Reply #34578 on: Yesterday at 03:19:10 pm »
I'd rather have someone with a bit of doubt because of a boyhood club than say Tonali
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:44:57 am
I'm not against signing him simply because he refused us, but because the manner of his reversal speaks about a guy who will likely always be homesick and has high likelihood of not settling well to plying his trade outside his comfort zone. It's a gamble beyond 'is he the type of player'. With him there is also 'will he be the same player once uprooted' to consider. He never played anywhere else.
This would also be my concern.

Reports at the time said he didn't want to activate his release clause because it would look like he was forcing the move and he wanted the clubs to agree a fee instead. Sociedad said that was the only way they would let him leave and then all the charm offensive shit came out and he decided to stay.
« Reply #34580 on: Yesterday at 03:52:29 pm »
If we get the mountain man he must sign a blood oath to us.
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 08:56:39 am
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [@David_Ornstein]

Depends on him deciding to leave Real Sociedad. I don't think that Man City and Arsenal have a chance ...
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:44:57 am
I'm not against signing him simply because he refused us, but because the manner of his reversal speaks about a guy who will likely always be homesick and has high likelihood of not settling well to plying his trade outside his comfort zone. It's a gamble beyond 'is he the type of player'. With him there is also 'will he be the same player once uprooted' to consider. He never played anywhere else.

He hasn't stayed at Real Sociedad because he is homesick. He has stayed because they have already lost Le Normand and Merino in the summer. With new signings like Sucic, Aguerd, Gomez, Lopez and Oskarsson settling in, he might leave in January so Sociedad can use the money to continue their rebuild ...
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:38:31 pm
Decent journo, gets more right than wrong. Lego head like Arteta though.

;D
Lets not forget that when we were in for him no one expected us to become the best team in club football. Hes coming to a different project to what he might have thought at the time. If anything his bargaining power on wages has gone down. Id have him in in a heart beat though arguably we need to prioritise both full back positions with
Robbo approaching the end of his time and Trent likely on his way out.
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 09:00:34 am
Make it happen!


Build a mountain
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:42:11 pm
Build a mountain
AINT NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH
Do Tyler.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:28:43 pm
Do Tyler.

Very Grealish-like. Good player but I think there are better players available. Mainly, I think we need players that could play against a low block as we have some great players to play in transition already. A bit more variety would be great.
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
Very Grealish-like. Good player but I think there are better players available. Mainly, I think we need players that could play against a low block as we have some great players to play in transition already. A bit more variety would be great.

Elliott.
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 08:56:39 am
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [
@David_Ornstein]


Get it done. Slot wants two quality players for every position for competition and rotation.
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 10:37:54 am
We've gone back in for players who rejected us previously quite a few times before no? Salah and Gravenberch for example. If he's the player who fits the bill why not get him.

Yeah but what has Salah ever done for us?
Dibling looks a superb talent,
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:49:54 am
Dibling looks a superb talent,

He does! It's a tricky one though because you'd want to see him actually be productive (goals and assists) before shelling out what Southampton will want for him. But then, it's pretty difficult to produce in their team.
Dibling is a really interesting player, he's not an explosive winger but he's quick once he gets motoring.  Could end up playing as a 10 or even an 8 as he progresses.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:49:54 am
Dibling looks a superb talent,

If Southampton get relegated, I wouldn't mind buying him in the summer and leaving him on loan with them in the Championship for a season ...
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:17:59 am
Dibling is a really interesting player, he's not an explosive winger but he's quick once he gets motoring.  Could end up playing as a 10 or even an 8 as he progresses.

Only 18 which makes him a very interesting player, left footed as well..
