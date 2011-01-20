Hed be an outstanding signing. Hed be worth every penny just to give Al (and everyone else) a rest in the Gravenberch thread
Amusing how some people here have thrown their toys out their pram because he decided to stay with his boyhood club. Even the mafia are more understanding
Not at all. I don't want a player who agrees a bloody move then chickens out.If he was all about his 'boyhood club' he would dismiss our attempts immediately and not agree the move.
You need to grow up a bit, this is not the 6th form disco or LCR.
Hes still not got over Mary-Jo getting off with his best mate during the last dance.
The Anfield hierarchy believed he came under pressure from Real Sociedad to stay put at his boyhood club when he U-turned, having initially indicated that he was keen on completing the switch to Merseyside.[@JamesPearceLFC]
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [@David_Ornstein]
Never heard of him. Is he any good?
I'm not against signing him simply because he refused us, but because the manner of his reversal speaks about a guy who will likely always be homesick and has high likelihood of not settling well to plying his trade outside his comfort zone. It's a gamble beyond 'is he the type of player'. With him there is also 'will he be the same player once uprooted' to consider. He never played anywhere else.
Decent journo, gets more right than wrong. Lego head like Arteta though.
Make it happen!
Build a mountain
Do Tyler.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Very Grealish-like. Good player but I think there are better players available. Mainly, I think we need players that could play against a low block as we have some great players to play in transition already. A bit more variety would be great.
We've gone back in for players who rejected us previously quite a few times before no? Salah and Gravenberch for example. If he's the player who fits the bill why not get him.
Dibling looks a superb talent,
Dibling is a really interesting player, he's not an explosive winger but he's quick once he gets motoring. Could end up playing as a 10 or even an 8 as he progresses.
