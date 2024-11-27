« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 859 860 861 862 863 [864]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1291040 times)

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34520 on: November 27, 2024, 07:13:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on November 27, 2024, 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,654
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34521 on: November 27, 2024, 07:25:53 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on November 27, 2024, 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

:D
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34522 on: Yesterday at 01:02:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2024, 02:42:53 pm
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:

if thats the case then the contract situation would have been settled long ago.

no one in the planet right now is playing to his level.
Logged

Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,292
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34523 on: Yesterday at 01:04:40 am »
Quote from: amir87 on November 27, 2024, 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34524 on: Yesterday at 08:49:29 am »
Quote from: amir87 on November 27, 2024, 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,707
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34525 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 am »
Quote from: amir87 on November 27, 2024, 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

 ;D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34526 on: Yesterday at 10:21:25 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on November 27, 2024, 06:55:45 pm
If we sold Jota, would anyone consider going back to Wolves for his replacement and go for Cunha?
Cunha i think he is a good player.
But he has been Leipzig & Atletico & failed at both,

He seems more suited to a lower level club & not done it for Brazil either.

Felix seems similar failed at Atletico,Barca & Chelsea.

One its multiple clubs that a players doesnt succeed when its a higher level its not agood idea for us to sign them.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34527 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:21:25 am
Cunha i think he is a good player.
But he has been Leipzig & Atletico & failed at both,

He seems more suited to a lower level club & not done it for Brazil either.

Felix seems similar failed at Atletico,Barca & Chelsea.

One its multiple clubs that a players doesnt succeed when its a higher level its not agood idea for us to sign them.

Tbf he was 18 when he was at Leipzig. I agree with your point, I think he is an upper mid table player, but I wouldn't use the Leipzig stint against him
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34528 on: Yesterday at 11:50:59 am »
Joao Pedro over Cunha if we're looking for a striker in the PL, I reckon.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34529 on: Yesterday at 02:10:13 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:21:25 am
Cunha i think he is a good player.
But he has been Leipzig & Atletico & failed at both,

He seems more suited to a lower level club & not done it for Brazil either.

Felix seems similar failed at Atletico,Barca & Chelsea.

One its multiple clubs that a players doesnt succeed when its a higher level its not agood idea for us to sign them.

I think hes a good player, Im not really one of those that holds what happened at previous clubs against players, I can still remember being told by many fans of other clubs that Salah was a Chelsea flop, for example. Cunhas Atletico numbers are pretty decent but small sample sizes, I think hes done really well at Wolves, think the knock on him was always the finishing, he did a lot right until he was in front of goal, but 11 npG last season  (Mo was 13) and hes currently on 7 npG this season (same as Mo) (all league stats) looks like he might have gone up a level.

I think hes a good player like, think hes very much what wed usually look at but we probably dont need him at the moment. But if we sold one or two you never know. I think one of the reasons Firmino was considered undervalued was due to not being someone that featured for all the Brazilian under ages and had just started to feature for the full side. I wouldnt use that against Cunha.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34530 on: Yesterday at 02:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:50:59 am
Joao Pedro over Cunha if we're looking for a striker in the PL, I reckon.

He seems to be the flavour of the month at the moment
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34531 on: Yesterday at 02:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 02:26:04 pm
He seems to be the flavour of the month at the moment

He's had 3 seasons in a row now of semi-significant injuries (each lasting 50 or so days) which would be a concern.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,239
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34532 on: Yesterday at 02:46:37 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:21:25 am
Cunha i think he is a good player.
But he has been Leipzig & Atletico & failed at both,

He seems more suited to a lower level club & not done it for Brazil either.

Felix seems similar failed at Atletico,Barca & Chelsea.

One its multiple clubs that a players doesnt succeed when its a higher level its not agood idea for us to sign them.

Grav failed at Bayern after a poor season at Ajax, so is he dogshit as well??
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34533 on: Yesterday at 02:50:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on November 27, 2024, 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

:wellin

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34534 on: Yesterday at 04:13:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:37:13 pm
He's had 3 seasons in a row now of semi-significant injuries (each lasting 50 or so days) which would be a concern.

He's quite young though, depends on how serious they are or whether they're relating to growing pains



Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,297
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34535 on: Yesterday at 08:07:47 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:21:25 am
Cunha i think he is a good player.

But he has been Leipzig & Atletico & failed at both,

He seems more suited to a lower level club & not done it for Brazil either.

Felix seems similar failed at Atletico,Barca & Chelsea.

One its multiple clubs that a players doesnt succeed when its a higher level its not agood idea for us to sign them.

I don't think that Cunha has really been a flop at any club:



Wolves - goal involvement every 138 minutes
Atletico - goal involvement every 119 minutes
Hertha - goal involvement every 133 minutes
Leipzig - goal involvement every 193 minutes
Sion - goal involvement every 132 minutes

Maybe at Leipzig, but he was 19 when he went there ...
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34536 on: Yesterday at 08:24:41 pm »
If we ever have the chance to buy Camavinga he would be perfect for us. Great player.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34537 on: Yesterday at 09:12:31 pm »
Think we tried for the next best thing when we went for Caicedo and Lavia. I think losing out on Lavia has been easy to digest as hes missed so much football, itll sting in a few years when hes heading towards his peak.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34538 on: Today at 12:55:40 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:12:31 pm
Think we tried for the next best thing when we went for Caicedo and Lavia. I think losing out on Lavia has been easy to digest as hes missed so much football, itll sting in a few years when hes heading towards his peak.

Hope you realise that we signed Gravenberch instead.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,489
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34539 on: Today at 07:29:20 am »
Arsenal linked with Wharton and City linked with Wharton and Zubimendi. Both teams looking to strengthen in January. If we plan on either player it's now or never.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,453
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34540 on: Today at 07:34:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:29:20 am
Arsenal linked with Wharton and City linked with Wharton and Zubimendi. Both teams looking to strengthen in January. If we plan on either player it's now or never.

Interesting Wharton has come up, alternatives for them when they miss out on their top target
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34541 on: Today at 07:49:24 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:29:20 am
Arsenal linked with Wharton and City linked with Wharton and Zubimendi. Both teams looking to strengthen in January. If we plan on either player it's now or never.

I'd be pretty delighted if City replace Rodri with Wharton
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34542 on: Today at 08:25:55 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:55:40 am
Hope you realise that we signed Gravenberch instead.

I dont believe Gravenberch was an instead signing, I still think wed have done Gravenberch and Caicedo or Lavia. We were lining the Gravenberch deal up at least 4-5 months before it eventually happened, I dont believe we only went for him after those deals fell through, it just looked that way because Bayern didnt want to release him until theyd signed Palhinha. Palhinha fell through but they still sanctioned the sale.

Im a huge Grav fan like I was defending him last season when folk were attacking his body language and vibes, I think hes been outrageous this season, having him is great but if we had Lavia instead of Endo wed be in close to the perfect place with the squad.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34543 on: Today at 08:28:23 am »
Im not City can reallly sign anyone in January until the 115 charges case is settled. Not sure a player would want to join them yet.

January will be busy i think
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • hippie at heart
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34544 on: Today at 08:56:21 am »
Quote from: amir87 on November 27, 2024, 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

Brilliant  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34545 on: Today at 08:56:39 am »
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [
@David_Ornstein]
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,453
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34546 on: Today at 09:00:06 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 08:56:39 am
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [
@David_Ornstein]

Easiest clicks this week for Ornstein..
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • hippie at heart
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34547 on: Today at 09:00:34 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 08:56:39 am
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [
@David_Ornstein]


Make it happen!

Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,239
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34548 on: Today at 09:01:39 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 08:56:39 am
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [
@David_Ornstein]


Would not be surprised in the slightest. Quality = depth = the biggest trophies.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,725
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34549 on: Today at 09:03:53 am »
Zubimendi can take a hike.
Would rather chase any player instead of that lying coward.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34550 on: Today at 09:28:39 am »
Zubimendi is a loser
Logged

Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,292
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34551 on: Today at 09:33:46 am »
I want us to sign Zubimendi if only to see some on here who will whinge then quickly pretend that never happened when hes boss for us.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,926
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34552 on: Today at 09:36:20 am »
If Slot and Hughes still feel like Zubimendi is the player they need, and it's no one else, then it would be silly not to try and go for him again in January.

I'd certainly rather see him in our squad then Man City's.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34553 on: Today at 09:39:10 am »
Hed be an outstanding signing. Hed be worth every penny just to give Al (and everyone else) a rest in the Gravenberch thread
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,926
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34554 on: Today at 09:44:49 am »
As amazing as we have been so far, I'd still hope to add at least one player in January to enhance the squad. Games are coming and thick and fast, and we're starting to pick up injuries. The title is there to be won for us and I'd hope Slot and co are given the absolute best possible chance to do that. Equally, I really was hoping the contracts situation would have been resolved by now as it's such an unnecessary distraction, despite the professionalism all parties have shown so far. 
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34555 on: Today at 09:47:49 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 09:33:46 am
I want us to sign Zubimendi if only to see some on here who will whinge then quickly pretend that never happened when hes boss for us.

I'm always up for us signing good footballers. But if we did want to sign him again I hope we keep things very quiet until he signs the contract and has no way back  ;D
Logged

Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,292
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34556 on: Today at 10:00:58 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:39:10 am
Hed be an outstanding signing. Hed be worth every penny just to give Al (and everyone else) a rest in the Gravenberch thread

Slot should play him as an 8 and Grav as the 6 still just to mess with them.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34557 on: Today at 10:03:35 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 08:56:39 am
Liverpool continue to remain strong admirers of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. [
@David_Ornstein]

Class player, can he be trusted?
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,453
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34558 on: Today at 10:03:37 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 10:00:58 am
Slot should play him as an 8 and Grav as the 6 still just to mess with them.

Why stop there, push him up as the 10.

Macca - Gravenberch

Zubimendi
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 859 860 861 862 863 [864]   Go Up
« previous next »
 