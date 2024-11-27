Cunha i think he is a good player.
But he has been Leipzig & Atletico & failed at both,
He seems more suited to a lower level club & not done it for Brazil either.
Felix seems similar failed at Atletico,Barca & Chelsea.
One its multiple clubs that a players doesnt succeed when its a higher level its not agood idea for us to sign them.
I don't think that Cunha has really been a flop at any club:
Wolves - goal involvement every 138 minutes
Atletico - goal involvement every 119 minutes
Hertha - goal involvement every 133 minutes
Leipzig - goal involvement every 193 minutes
Sion - goal involvement every 132 minutes
Maybe at Leipzig, but he was 19 when he went there ...