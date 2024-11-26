« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34520 on: Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

Hazell

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34521 on: Yesterday at 07:25:53 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

:D
xbugawugax

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34522 on: Today at 01:02:22 am
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2024, 02:42:53 pm
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:

if thats the case then the contract situation would have been settled long ago.

no one in the planet right now is playing to his level.
Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34523 on: Today at 01:04:40 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

KalantaScouser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34524 on: Today at 08:49:29 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

AndyMuller

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34525 on: Today at 09:41:22 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm
Not a bad shout. Also worth looking at Mateta if Nunez leaves.

A strike force of Cunha-Mateta means no worries for the rest of our days.

 ;D
MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34526 on: Today at 10:21:25 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:55:45 pm
If we sold Jota, would anyone consider going back to Wolves for his replacement and go for Cunha?
Cunha i think he is a good player.
But he has been Leipzig & Atletico & failed at both,

He seems more suited to a lower level club & not done it for Brazil either.

Felix seems similar failed at Atletico,Barca & Chelsea.

One its multiple clubs that a players doesnt succeed when its a higher level its not agood idea for us to sign them.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34527 on: Today at 11:34:21 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:21:25 am
Cunha i think he is a good player.
But he has been Leipzig & Atletico & failed at both,

He seems more suited to a lower level club & not done it for Brazil either.

Felix seems similar failed at Atletico,Barca & Chelsea.

One its multiple clubs that a players doesnt succeed when its a higher level its not agood idea for us to sign them.

Tbf he was 18 when he was at Leipzig. I agree with your point, I think he is an upper mid table player, but I wouldn't use the Leipzig stint against him
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34528 on: Today at 11:50:59 am
Joao Pedro over Cunha if we're looking for a striker in the PL, I reckon.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34529 on: Today at 02:10:13 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:21:25 am
Cunha i think he is a good player.
But he has been Leipzig & Atletico & failed at both,

He seems more suited to a lower level club & not done it for Brazil either.

Felix seems similar failed at Atletico,Barca & Chelsea.

One its multiple clubs that a players doesnt succeed when its a higher level its not agood idea for us to sign them.

I think hes a good player, Im not really one of those that holds what happened at previous clubs against players, I can still remember being told by many fans of other clubs that Salah was a Chelsea flop, for example. Cunhas Atletico numbers are pretty decent but small sample sizes, I think hes done really well at Wolves, think the knock on him was always the finishing, he did a lot right until he was in front of goal, but 11 npG last season  (Mo was 13) and hes currently on 7 npG this season (same as Mo) (all league stats) looks like he might have gone up a level.

I think hes a good player like, think hes very much what wed usually look at but we probably dont need him at the moment. But if we sold one or two you never know. I think one of the reasons Firmino was considered undervalued was due to not being someone that featured for all the Brazilian under ages and had just started to feature for the full side. I wouldnt use that against Cunha.
