Olise is a good player. At the point we might have signed him there were some question marks over his fitness record and output. There was also no clear spot in our side and he would have been a rotation option with a view to possibly taking over from Salah if it all went swimmingly.



It must be remembered that Klopp was going and Slot was coming in, not to mention the rebuild we did behind the scenes too. Thats not to say we couldnt make a signing, but paying a tidy sum for a player who was not a sure thing at the time didnt seem a priority, and I understand it.



As it happened Bayern Munich signed the player - the fee was fair enough, but the wages would have put him high up our list, and he did not justify that wage in our set up last summer.



Since then he has kicked on a level, adding goals and consistency, hence the slight regrets by some that he might have been one that got away.



My take? Its a new day, with a new manager, a new back room team, and new ideas about how the squad might be shaped moving forward. Theres plenty more fish in the sea.