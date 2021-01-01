« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34320 on: Yesterday at 07:32:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm
Bone, Thugs and Harmony reference.

I was gonna say Blazin Squad reference as I'm not as cool as you.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34321 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:37:10 am
Is this going back in for the mountaineer in Jan legit?

Read something about us and Arsenal

I won't be surprised if we are back in for him, if he has decided to leave Sociedad in January ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34322 on: Yesterday at 07:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:13:44 pm
We're coming to the crossroads of all crossroads here with FSG...

To be honest, I am not expecting anything dramatic. We will continue with our usual transfer policy. If a player we need and we like becomes available, we will make a move. Not only in January, but also in the next 10 transfer windows ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34323 on: Yesterday at 08:27:11 pm »
I have this feeling that we'll sign someone in January. Only one and I'm not fully sure what position but think we'll get someone. My guess is a midfielder. I wonder if the mountain man could be persuaded. Not 100% sure it's our biggest need but I have heard we might revisit it.

On a somewhat related transfer note I think one of Nunez or Jota really has to step up until the end of the season. We might only need it to be one of them. If that is to happen it will take us a long way in winning the title I think, or certainly challenging to the very end. Nunez needs to start finding the net more often to stay in the team when Jota is fit, and Jota ... needs to stay fit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34324 on: Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm »
If ever there was a window to strengthen it's this one
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34325 on: Yesterday at 09:09:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm
Bone, Thugs and Harmony reference.

He seems more of a kris kross fan
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34326 on: Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm »
Olise is a good player. At the point we might have signed him there were some question marks over his fitness record and output. There was also no clear spot in our side and he would have been a rotation option with a view to possibly taking over from Salah if it all went swimmingly.

It must be remembered that Klopp was going and Slot was coming in, not to mention the rebuild we did behind the scenes too. Thats not to say we couldnt make a signing, but paying a tidy sum for a player who was not a sure thing at the time didnt seem a priority, and I understand it.

As it happened Bayern Munich signed the player - the fee was fair enough, but the wages would have put him high up our list, and he did not justify that wage in our set up last summer.

Since then he has kicked on a level, adding goals and consistency, hence the slight regrets by some that he might have been one that got away.

My take? Its a new day, with a new manager, a new back room team, and new ideas about how the squad might be shaped moving forward. Theres plenty more fish in the sea.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34327 on: Yesterday at 09:38:51 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm
If ever there was a window to strengthen it's this one

Probably the best chance we've had to win the league in years and who knows when another chance quite as presentable will come along. Longer-term I think there's weaknesses and gaps we can address to improve, but short-term I'm mainly concerned we'll run out of steam again like we did last year. I'm not seeing any evidence of us running less under Slot, we have 2 additional European games, and it looks likely we'll have another energy sapping 2-legged CC semi-final to navigate. Slot also doesn't seem to rate Endo as much as Klopp, which has taken another rotation option off the board. Mac Allister already looks absolutely goosed/like he's carrying something too.

Go out and get the best midfielder we can in January, there's no excuses. We wanted one in the summer, it's not a position impacted by still unresolved contractual issues, and we've got the money.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34328 on: Yesterday at 09:42:13 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm
If ever there was a window to strengthen it's this one

I recommend triple glazing.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34329 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm »
We need world class but we also need classy in the world. Smaller pool of players. XCw 

Virgil's a combined 97 for example. Impossible to replace.   
« Reply #34330 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm
If ever there was a window to strengthen it's this one

or if ever the team doesnt need further strengthening its this one

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34331 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm »
If you look at our present squad, it is not very difficult to see where we can improve, without spending a fortune:

Nunez
Jota

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo - Morton

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Gomez - Quansah - Bradley

Alisson
Kelleher - Jaros

On loan:

Mamardashvili, Pitaluga, Mrozek, Phillips, Williams, Chambers, Beck, Ramsay, Bajcetic, Stephenson, Koumas, Gordon, Doak.
« Reply #34332 on: Today at 12:56:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm
If you look at our present squad, it is not very difficult to see where we can improve, without spending a fortune:

Nunez
Jota

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo - Morton

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Gomez - Quansah - Bradley

Alisson
Kelleher - Jaros

On loan:

Mamardashvili, Pitaluga, Mrozek, Phillips, Williams, Chambers, Beck, Ramsay, Bajcetic, Stephenson, Koumas, Gordon, Doak.
Mamardashvili is not loan. Liverpool just agreed for him to join next summer. Like he still owned by Valencia
« Reply #34333 on: Today at 12:58:49 am »
Really hope we get a midfielder in January as I do worry about burnout again, I think numbers wise we are covered in all other positions until summer.

Out of interest who was that Zubi-lite lad ? Was it Stuttgart? How's he getting on this season so far? Would be interesting to see if he's just another Kone and Thuram from 12 months earlier.

I mean it is quite plausible that we can make do without a extra midfielder as we seemed to do well enough with just Gini, Hendo, Fab and Milly most games, and Arsenal have done the last couple of years playing the same team every game, just need better luck with injuries unlike them this season and us most seasons.
« Reply #34334 on: Today at 01:29:43 am »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 12:58:49 am
Really hope we get a midfielder in January as I do worry about burnout again, I think numbers wise we are covered in all other positions until summer.

Out of interest who was that Zubi-lite lad ? Was it Stuttgart? How's he getting on this season so far? Would be interesting to see if he's just another Kone and Thuram from 12 months earlier.

I mean it is quite plausible that we can make do without a extra midfielder as we seemed to do well enough with just Gini, Hendo, Fab and Milly most games, and Arsenal have done the last couple of years playing the same team every game, just need better luck with injuries unlike them this season and us most seasons.
Stiller?
His Progressive passing number are still really good. He not great in the air but doesnt get dribbled past in the MF much either irc. He Mostly plays on the left side of a double pivot for stuttgart. He left footed. I think Liverpool wants somebody who more comfortable on the right of the midfield for the role. I would think Stiller can play the right side but noting he left footed and plays on the left more. Zubimendi ticks all the boxs with the Aerial Ability, Passing, defensive etc. Nobody else from last summer really did that was ready. Could change next summer. I Basically think Liverpool either goes for a sure thing starter wise or Young player risk type(for lower fee type) who can develop into a starter however Liverpool might just have that player already in Bajcetic
