Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,836
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34280 on: Yesterday at 05:36:21 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 02:49:13 pm
If its the case that the attainable other 'best left footed right sided attackers in the world' are still nowhere near Salahs level, it surely makes sense to try and find a different solution rather than just spending big money on someone who isn't really good enough. Maybe we're moving to an era where traditional wingers become more of a thing again rather than right footers playing on the left and vice versa.

Is there any indication that is what is happening? Seems the opposite to me, the majority of wingers cut in.

Also there is the idea of numbers here. Salah is scoring a lot and if thats to shift then we will need our strikers and attacking midfielders to score more. Neither are doing that right now.

Just because we cant buy someone as good as Salah, we still need a player to start there who is really good. We are not advocating for someone to be bought who scores as much, we want someone there who is good and can score goals, which Olise can. The rest of the slack will have to be picked up by the other positions.

For £50m, even with the wages, Olise was a no brainer and the issue only was the injuries. I can understand why we didnt go if Salah was staying, but there is no certainty of that now and for a sake of a season, we should have pulled the trigger.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:43:24 pm by killer-heels »
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,450
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34281 on: Yesterday at 06:50:21 pm »
I doubt we've made an approach for Cherki - it was dream
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34282 on: Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:33:09 am
Should have signed Olise.

What makes you think that Olise would have joined us in order to sit on the bench most of the time?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,836
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34283 on: Yesterday at 11:07:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm
What makes you think that Olise would have joined us in order to sit on the bench most of the time?

There is no guarantee he sits on the bench. Firstly I believe that in some role he would have gotten into the side. We have seen how Slot utilised Diaz for the game against Leverkusen that he is willing to try different things and isnt wedded to one rigid way of playing.

Even in rotation he would have gotten plenty of games in some role. Plus again the key thing is that it may have only have been one season that he rotates, because when/if Salah goes, he is as good a player out there that we can get.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,527
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34284 on: Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm »
No single player will come close to producing what Salah has for us, but one good thing is that we have positions like attacking midfield and centre forward who could be producing a lot more to offset the loss when he does move on. A pacy penetrative forward on the right could bring a new dimension to our play too.

It'll be interesting to see how we develop. While Dom's energy in midfield seems highly valued by Slot I think a more threatening player could displace him, and I'm curious how we plan to create more for our centre forward as both Jota and Nunez have been feeding off scraps this season. A more creative attacking mid would help with that but I also think a more athletic left back could really help stretch teams and create more opportunities.

I'm also curious if we have any set priority right now in terms of areas we want to strengthen next, there are a bunch of candidates so maybe we'll just see what opportunities arise. I still think a #6 should be high on the list but unfortunately I don't think we'll move for one in January, I think Slot will already see it as too late to meaningfully affect this season.

We really need to sort some contracts out first. If we don't we'll need to have an amazing summer 2025 just to have a chance of standing still.
Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34285 on: Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm »
For all your effort in believing Olise would have played and we should have signed him, its pretty pointless. When Olise was being courted by the likes of Bayern and Chelsea, we were trying to recruit a manager and restructure our entire sporting operation. Hes a good player, but bemoaning recent what ifs seems daft when we were trying to get our house in a bit of order. It would have been a tall and expensive order trying to get Olise over a club like Bayern, wed have wanted him to take smaller wages and earn what hes on now. Hes a good player but hed have been the second highest earner at the club if we matched Bayerns offer. Hes not that good yet.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34286 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:07:16 pm
There is no guarantee he sits on the bench. Firstly I believe that in some role he would have gotten into the side. We have seen how Slot utilised Diaz for the game against Leverkusen that he is willing to try different things and isnt wedded to one rigid way of playing.

Even in rotation he would have gotten plenty of games in some role. Plus again the key thing is that it may have only have been one season that he rotates, because when/if Salah goes, he is as good a player out there that we can get.

Olise is a right-sided attacker. I also like him as a player, but he was never getting into our team ahead of Salah. Therefore, not a reasonable target, considering the transfer fee and wages ...
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,356
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34287 on: Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm »
Davies David Zubemendi Choo Choo and Marmoush.

Im sticking with it. It seems a reasonable and highly effective course of action that would likely lead to a massive financial gain after years of excellent service from all of them. If you wanna say just choo choo because we cant get Zubemendi i guess i could live it it. Grudgingly. naa. fck it. Zubemendi too. Lets be having them.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,836
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34288 on: Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
Olise is a right-sided attacker. I also like him as a player, but he was never getting into our team ahead of Salah. Therefore, not a reasonable target, considering the transfer fee and wages ...

And Diaz is a winger, yet got a game in the centre. No reason why Olise couldnt get in the attacking midfield position or even Salah moves. Now we are in a situation that if Salah goes, we have to find a player who may not be as good as Olise.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34289 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm
And Diaz is a winger, yet got a game in the centre. No reason why Olise couldnt get in the attacking midfield position or even Salah moves. Now we are in a situation that if Salah goes, we have to find a player who may not be as good as Olise.

You theory could have made sense, if we didn't have Szoboszlai and Elliott ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,836
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34290 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
You theory could have made sense, if we didn't have Szoboszlai and Elliott ...

Again, you get a quality footballer in a position which locks up the future but can be used in different positions. We bought Chiesa as well dont forget and its not like its solidly set that Chiesa only gets a game on the right wing. And lets not forget, Elliott got injured for three months and Szobozslai isnt delivering goals or assists, so very possible he gets a game there.

But again, its just the up side. We will struggle to get another attacker as good as Olise next summer.
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,797
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34291 on: Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm »
Olive would be incredible fore us but the injuries are still a concern. Fine this season but he's had a few that would worry you.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,836
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34292 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm
Olive would be incredible fore us but the injuries are still a concern. Fine this season but he's had a few that would worry you.

Yep I agree. It was the biggest worry and understand if thats a reason not to go with him. The other is if Salah stayed longer than a season. Dont think the other reasons are strong arguments to not sign him.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34293 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm
Again, you get a quality footballer in a position which locks up the future but can be used in different positions. We bought Chiesa as well dont forget and its not like its solidly set that Chiesa only gets a game on the right wing. And lets not forget, Elliott got injured for three months and Szobozslai isnt delivering goals or assists, so very possible he gets a game there.

But again, its just the up side. We will struggle to get another attacker as good as Olise next summer.

Why? I mean, I do like the player, but it is not like he is some World class talent. I don't think that he is better or more talented than Bakayoko, Guler (who might easily be on the market in the summer) or Akliouche ...
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,797
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34294 on: Yesterday at 11:59:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:48:02 pm
Yep I agree. It was the biggest worry and understand if thats a reason not to go with him. The other is if Salah stayed longer than a season. Dont think the other reasons are strong arguments to not sign him.
Thanks for not pointing out the auto correct and spelling mistake..

What are the other reasons not to sign him though? Injuries mainly and Salah are good reasons but if you get a top player there is usually a way to fit them in. I can see why we didn't go for him but would have been nice like.
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,797
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34295 on: Today at 12:02:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm
Why? I mean, I do like the player, but it is not like he is some World class talent. I don't think that he is better or more talented than Bakayoko, Guler (who might easily be on the market in the summer) or Akliouche ...
If he's not world class he's pretty close.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34296 on: Today at 12:06:20 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:02:52 am
If he's not world class he's pretty close.

Sorry, but that is nonsense. World class is someone who is in the top 3 players in the World at his respective position. Olise is not even in the top 10 right sided attackers ...
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,797
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34297 on: Today at 12:25:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:06:20 am
Sorry, but that is nonsense. World class is someone who is in the top 3 players in the World at his respective position. Olise is not even in the top 10 right sided attackers ...
That is simply just your opinion. There is no defined definition of world class.

My opinion is he is close to world class.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34298 on: Today at 12:40:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:25:14 am
That is simply just your opinion. There is no defined definition of world class.

My opinion is he is close to world class.

Well, now I can understand why some people think there are at least 200 World class players, if not more ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,836
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34299 on: Today at 08:36:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm
Why? I mean, I do like the player, but it is not like he is some World class talent. I don't think that he is better or more talented than Bakayoko, Guler (who might easily be on the market in the summer) or Akliouche ...

He is better than Bakyoko or Guler and has proven it at a higher level. I dont exactly know what is a world class talent (you are either world class or your not) but none of them are world class. But out of them, Olise is the best one right now.

I dont know who Akliouche is but can you explain to me what he or Bakayoko have done to prove they are better than Olise? The former is as old as Olise and has scored less goals in a worser league. As for Bakayoko, I do like him but there is no way you can have him right now as a better talent than Olise. Again producing less in a worse league.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:37 am by killer-heels »
Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34300 on: Today at 09:37:10 am »
Is this going back in for the mountaineer in Jan legit?

Read something about us and Arsenal
Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34301 on: Today at 09:38:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:40:50 am
Well, now I can understand why some people think there are at least 200 World class players, if not more ...

Theres like 10-15 in the EPL at most imo
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34302 on: Today at 10:08:00 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:02:52 am
If he's not world class he's pretty close.

Olise has only 4 caps 0 goals for France and is close to world class. Where have all the brilliant players gone? There does seem to be a shortage currently. Would Chiesa be classed as close to world class? Named in team of the tournament Euro 2020 and serie a 2021 team of the year. Over 50 caps for Italy too
« Last Edit: Today at 10:13:28 am by DiggerJohn »
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34303 on: Today at 10:13:28 am »
"World class" has lost its meaning :D

For me a world class player is one that can walk into virtually any team no questions asked, no ifs and buts. IMO, a player that needs tailor made tactics is not world class because that means they don't meet that criteria. They are "system players" instead.

Everyone has his/her own interpretation but one thing that's sure is that Michael Olise is not close to it at this point in time. He needs more body of work.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:52 am by MonsLibpool »
