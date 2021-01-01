If its the case that the attainable other 'best left footed right sided attackers in the world' are still nowhere near Salahs level, it surely makes sense to try and find a different solution rather than just spending big money on someone who isn't really good enough. Maybe we're moving to an era where traditional wingers become more of a thing again rather than right footers playing on the left and vice versa.
Is there any indication that is what is happening? Seems the opposite to me, the majority of wingers cut in.
Also there is the idea of numbers here. Salah is scoring a lot and if thats to shift then we will need our strikers and attacking midfielders to score more. Neither are doing that right now.
Just because we cant buy someone as good as Salah, we still need a player to start there who is really good. We are not advocating for someone to be bought who scores as much, we want someone there who is good and can score goals, which Olise can. The rest of the slack will have to be picked up by the other positions.
For £50m, even with the wages, Olise was a no brainer and the issue only was the injuries. I can understand why we didnt go if Salah was staying, but there is no certainty of that now and for a sake of a season, we should have pulled the trigger.