« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 851 852 853 854 855 [856]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1268132 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,226
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34200 on: Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:54:56 pm
Waiting for a good talent to go to a PL club and then deciding you'd like to sign him is not a strategy that can work for us unless there's a Mac Allister type release clause (and even then we managed to fuck the Lavia deal up). Players like Kudus and Baleba will cost an arm and a leg once they're at a PL club, like Caicedo and Fernandez were.

Well, you can always end up with the next Antony or Pepe, if you are not careful ...
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34201 on: Today at 12:03:07 am »
Could it be that he replaces Mo on the right and Marmoush comes in to replace Darwin or Jota at CF? Marmoush becomes the goal scorer and Cherki becomes the creator.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,226
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34202 on: Today at 12:03:17 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:03:53 pm
All over Twitter that we are going for Cherki. RMC Sport are the source apparently

His age, talent, versatility and availability are making him a probable target. Effectively, he can play all 3 positions behind the lone striker in our setup under Slot.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm
The Hugarian supermodel will be looking over his shoulder if we sign Cherki...

I wouldn't be too worried about that. Szoboszlai has all the attributes to be very effective at other positions, apart from the No.10 ...
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34203 on: Today at 12:04:08 am »
Does he have enough work rate to play as the most advanced midfielder?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,226
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34204 on: Today at 12:14:34 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm
Another number 10? Not sure about that, would probably spell the end for Elliott.

Not necessarily. Cherki and Elliott can play at 3 attacking positions in our 4-2-3-1 setup under Slot. The requirements for our new setup are not exactly the same as the requirements for our previous 4-3-3 setup under Klopp ...
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,786
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34205 on: Today at 12:20:28 am »
Getting good value on players is great and all but those players will have to have minutes on the pitch. So if they are a flop it means we haven't done well when they've played or they are sitting in the background using up resources. I'm not writing him off but we already have Chiesa taking up this role, do we need another project?

Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,226
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34206 on: Today at 12:32:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:20:28 am
Getting good value on players is great and all but those players will have to have minutes on the pitch. So if they are a flop it means we haven't done well when they've played or they are sitting in the background using up resources. I'm not writing him off but we already have Chiesa taking up this role, do we need another project?

Well, there is a very strong chance we will be going into January still competing on all 4 fronts:

05.01. Man Utd (h) PL
08.01. League Cup SF 1st leg
11.01. FA Cup 3rd round
14.01. Forest (a) PL
18.01. Brentford (a) PL
21.01. Lille (h) CL
25.01. Ipswich (h) PL
29.01. PSV (a) CL
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,786
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34207 on: Today at 12:47:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:32:50 am
Well, there is a very strong chance we will be going into January still competing on all 4 fronts:

05.01. Man Utd (h) PL
08.01. League Cup SF 1st leg
11.01. FA Cup 3rd round
14.01. Forest (a) PL
18.01. Brentford (a) PL
21.01. Lille (h) CL
25.01. Ipswich (h) PL
29.01. PSV (a) CL
I'm not really talking about upcoming games although that would come into it. My point is taking chances on players who seem good value at the time may not work out that way. When players don't work out it generally pulls the whole level down. The more of those you have the more the standards dip.

I'm not predicting this will happen. Just pointing out that a load of supposedly good value players could backfire. Of course so could more expensive ones but the fact is that they are more expensive because they are more important to their current teams.

I'm not even sure how important Cherki is to this current Lyon team.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,827
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34208 on: Today at 01:03:39 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm
I thought Elliott would be that man for us if we want the type? If Cherki is definitely better, fine, but there are some question marks. Maybe for a low fee it is a no-brainer, but at some point the size of the squad will be an issue, even if there is financial incentive for opportunistic buys like Chiesa and Cherki.

One thing Cherki has over Elliott is dribbling. His dribbling numbers are far better than Elliott, and he's probably far better at creating some space for himself to play a pass or a shot.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34209 on: Today at 01:10:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:23:36 pm
This is really ls a very special night for long standing Transfer thread believers

Were finally getting world footballs ultimate shiny new toy

Fuck your holding mids  its time for wall to wall insane chops, nutmegs, robanas and sending 3 player for the echo . Its Cherki Time bitches!!!!

They track rabona numbers on fbref?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34210 on: Today at 01:42:41 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm
I thought Elliott would be that man for us if we want the type? If Cherki is definitely better, fine, but there are some question marks. Maybe for a low fee it is a no-brainer, but at some point the size of the squad will be an issue, even if there is financial incentive for opportunistic buys like Chiesa and Cherki.

Could also be Elliot and Cherki as our #10 options given they are similar players with Szobolai redeployed elsewhere
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:08 am by careful on these streets, I've heard stories »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34211 on: Today at 02:15:24 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm
I don't think he has the pace to play on the wing though. However, I do get your overall point.
Im not sure either, may just be talent with value too good and get him figure it out.
Dom and Elliott as the #10 combo should be pretty good. Cherki super talented and young
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34212 on: Today at 03:57:22 am »
You look at Cherki's stats and u say not enough goals and assists but his dribbling is exceptional.
Looks a superb talent. Lyon have been in a bit of turmoil for a while now .
But we don't really have space for him unless Salah is leaving which is hopefully is not the case
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,633
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34213 on: Today at 07:30:38 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
Well, you can always end up with the next Antony or Pepe, if you are not careful ...

You're better off buying players from the PL, but it's the cost. It's basically our budget for the year to buy one a lot of the time. We don't spend hundreds of mill a year like our competitors.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:32:21 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,216
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34214 on: Today at 07:36:55 am »
It's Cherky Time,
Gobble, Gobble!



*if anyone gets the reference, shame on you!!!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,540
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34215 on: Today at 07:37:43 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:36:55 am
It's Cherky Time,
Gobble, Gobble!



*if anyone gets the reference, shame on you!!!


Great film!
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,763
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34216 on: Today at 09:03:18 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:10:32 am
They track rabona numbers on fbref?

No Ive asked them to include both this and a meme generation number  they never write back
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34217 on: Today at 09:04:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:14:34 am
Not necessarily. Cherki and Elliott can play at 3 attacking positions in our 4-2-3-1 setup under Slot. The requirements for our new setup are not exactly the same as the requirements for our previous 4-3-3 setup under Klopp ...

The requirement for any attacker in most setups would be to score and create as many goals as possible.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34218 on: Today at 09:46:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:54:56 pm
Waiting for a good talent to go to a PL club and then deciding you'd like to sign him is not a strategy that can work for us unless there's a Mac Allister type release clause (and even then we managed to fuck the Lavia deal up). Players like Kudus and Baleba will cost an arm and a leg once they're at a PL club, like Caicedo and Fernandez were.

Its worked quite often for us, in fairness.

It absolutely can work for us, but they need to be slam dunks like VVD and Mane (and others). Hopefully we can push this multi-club thing on pretty quickly, because that'd be a massive help. People often harp on about Brighton, but it works for them because they don't really have any expectations and are able to use other clubs owned by their owner for a low profile loan. With Baleba I very much doubt we'd look at 10 odd games for Brighton and decide we're happy to pay 3 times what Brighton paid for him, and far more likely we'd want another year or so before making that call (unless he's got a randomly low buyout clause).

We also didn't want Fernandez once he'd joined a PL club, we wanted him from Benfica. And I dont think we should be too scathing at not ponying up when Chelsea just come in and start throwing ridiculous money about.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,186
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34219 on: Today at 10:31:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:54:56 pm
Waiting for a good talent to go to a PL club and then deciding you'd like to sign him is not a strategy that can work for us unless there's a Mac Allister type release clause (and even then we managed to fuck the Lavia deal up). Players like Kudus and Baleba will cost an arm and a leg once they're at a PL club, like Caicedo and Fernandez were.

Very good point, I mean the 70m we spent on Szoboszlai wouldn't get us anyone in the PL. Or the 40m for Grav, 80m for Nunez and 40+ for Gakpo. Not forgetting no one in the PL would accept the small amounts like the 50m we spent on Diaz or 40m for Konate.

And no PL club would especially accept the 45m we spent on Jota.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34220 on: Today at 10:38:08 am »
Also, quite like the idea that 'fucking up the Lavia deal' was a particularly bad thing. We went on to sign Grav instead and Lavia went on to miss about 50 games in a season and a half through injury.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,210
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34221 on: Today at 10:42:01 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:31:31 am
Very good point, I mean the 70m we spent on Szoboszlai wouldn't get us anyone in the PL. Or the 40m for Grav, 80m for Nunez and 40+ for Gakpo. Not forgetting no one in the PL would accept the small amounts like the 50m we spent on Diaz or 40m for Konate.

And no PL club would especially accept the 45m we spent on Jota.

But that was just down to Klopp Craig, he took total control and just started to spend what he wanted on who he wanted.

Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,633
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34222 on: Today at 11:29:17 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:31:31 am
Very good point, I mean the 70m we spent on Szoboszlai wouldn't get us anyone in the PL. Or the 40m for Grav, 80m for Nunez and 40+ for Gakpo. Not forgetting no one in the PL would accept the small amounts like the 50m we spent on Diaz or 40m for Konate.

And no PL club would especially accept the 45m we spent on Jota.

Nunez and Dom are more the kind of fees you have to pay to get a player worth signing from a PL club now, youre not getting a Gravenberch for 30 odd mill who might need a bit of time to settle. It's not practical to spend what it would take on a player 6 months after Brghton have paid 20 million for example. We could have got Kudus from Ajax.

You can still do that on occasion but it's not something we an do regularly because we don't spend enough.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:31 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,677
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34223 on: Today at 12:12:22 pm »
Not sure I'm into signing Cherki.
Mostly because I see him taking minutes from Harvey who I see as better talent.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,310
  • ...All the best
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34224 on: Today at 12:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:12:22 pm
Not sure I'm into signing Cherki.
Mostly because I see him taking minutes from Harvey who I see as better talent.
This is very I'm at as well. We should believe more in Harvey, he was getting to a point of contributing in almost every game he played. Highly doubt Cherki or anyone of that profile is better but if Slot disagrees then what are you gonna do.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 851 852 853 854 855 [856]   Go Up
« previous next »
 