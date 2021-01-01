Waiting for a good talent to go to a PL club and then deciding you'd like to sign him is not a strategy that can work for us unless there's a Mac Allister type release clause (and even then we managed to fuck the Lavia deal up). Players like Kudus and Baleba will cost an arm and a leg once they're at a PL club, like Caicedo and Fernandez were.



Its worked quite often for us, in fairness.It absolutely can work for us, but they need to be slam dunks like VVD and Mane (and others). Hopefully we can push this multi-club thing on pretty quickly, because that'd be a massive help. People often harp on about Brighton, but it works for them because they don't really have any expectations and are able to use other clubs owned by their owner for a low profile loan. With Baleba I very much doubt we'd look at 10 odd games for Brighton and decide we're happy to pay 3 times what Brighton paid for him, and far more likely we'd want another year or so before making that call (unless he's got a randomly low buyout clause).We also didn't want Fernandez once he'd joined a PL club, we wanted him from Benfica. And I dont think we should be too scathing at not ponying up when Chelsea just come in and start throwing ridiculous money about.