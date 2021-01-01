« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34200 on: Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:54:56 pm
Waiting for a good talent to go to a PL club and then deciding you'd like to sign him is not a strategy that can work for us unless there's a Mac Allister type release clause (and even then we managed to fuck the Lavia deal up). Players like Kudus and Baleba will cost an arm and a leg once they're at a PL club, like Caicedo and Fernandez were.

Well, you can always end up with the next Antony or Pepe, if you are not careful ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34201 on: Today at 12:03:07 am
Could it be that he replaces Mo on the right and Marmoush comes in to replace Darwin or Jota at CF? Marmoush becomes the goal scorer and Cherki becomes the creator.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34202 on: Today at 12:03:17 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:03:53 pm
All over Twitter that we are going for Cherki. RMC Sport are the source apparently

His age, talent, versatility and availability are making him a probable target. Effectively, he can play all 3 positions behind the lone striker in our setup under Slot.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm
The Hugarian supermodel will be looking over his shoulder if we sign Cherki...

I wouldn't be too worried about that. Szoboszlai has all the attributes to be very effective at other positions, apart from the No.10 ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34203 on: Today at 12:04:08 am
Does he have enough work rate to play as the most advanced midfielder?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34204 on: Today at 12:14:34 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm
Another number 10? Not sure about that, would probably spell the end for Elliott.

Not necessarily. Cherki and Elliott can play at 3 attacking positions in our 4-2-3-1 setup under Slot. The requirements for our new setup are not exactly the same as the requirements for our previous 4-3-3 setup under Klopp ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34205 on: Today at 12:20:28 am
Getting good value on players is great and all but those players will have to have minutes on the pitch. So if they are a flop it means we haven't done well when they've played or they are sitting in the background using up resources. I'm not writing him off but we already have Chiesa taking up this role, do we need another project?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34206 on: Today at 12:32:50 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:20:28 am
Getting good value on players is great and all but those players will have to have minutes on the pitch. So if they are a flop it means we haven't done well when they've played or they are sitting in the background using up resources. I'm not writing him off but we already have Chiesa taking up this role, do we need another project?

Well, there is a very strong chance we will be going into January still competing on all 4 fronts:

05.01. Man Utd (h) PL
08.01. League Cup SF 1st leg
11.01. FA Cup 3rd round
14.01. Forest (a) PL
18.01. Brentford (a) PL
21.01. Lille (h) CL
25.01. Ipswich (h) PL
29.01. PSV (a) CL
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34207 on: Today at 12:47:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:32:50 am
Well, there is a very strong chance we will be going into January still competing on all 4 fronts:

05.01. Man Utd (h) PL
08.01. League Cup SF 1st leg
11.01. FA Cup 3rd round
14.01. Forest (a) PL
18.01. Brentford (a) PL
21.01. Lille (h) CL
25.01. Ipswich (h) PL
29.01. PSV (a) CL
I'm not really talking about upcoming games although that would come into it. My point is taking chances on players who seem good value at the time may not work out that way. When players don't work out it generally pulls the whole level down. The more of those you have the more the standards dip.

I'm not predicting this will happen. Just pointing out that a load of supposedly good value players could backfire. Of course so could more expensive ones but the fact is that they are more expensive because they are more important to their current teams.

I'm not even sure how important Cherki is to this current Lyon team.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34208 on: Today at 01:03:39 am
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm
I thought Elliott would be that man for us if we want the type? If Cherki is definitely better, fine, but there are some question marks. Maybe for a low fee it is a no-brainer, but at some point the size of the squad will be an issue, even if there is financial incentive for opportunistic buys like Chiesa and Cherki.

One thing Cherki has over Elliott is dribbling. His dribbling numbers are far better than Elliott, and he's probably far better at creating some space for himself to play a pass or a shot.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34209 on: Today at 01:10:32 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:23:36 pm
This is really ls a very special night for long standing Transfer thread believers

Were finally getting world footballs ultimate shiny new toy

Fuck your holding mids  its time for wall to wall insane chops, nutmegs, robanas and sending 3 player for the echo . Its Cherki Time bitches!!!!

They track rabona numbers on fbref?
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34210 on: Today at 01:42:41 am
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm
I thought Elliott would be that man for us if we want the type? If Cherki is definitely better, fine, but there are some question marks. Maybe for a low fee it is a no-brainer, but at some point the size of the squad will be an issue, even if there is financial incentive for opportunistic buys like Chiesa and Cherki.

No doubt if we sign him that means someone is leaving and you could see it being either one from Elliot, Szoboslai, Salah, or Chiesa.
