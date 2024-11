All over Twitter that we are going for Cherki. RMC Sport are the source apparently



The Hugarian supermodel will be looking over his shoulder if we sign Cherki...



His age, talent, versatility and availability are making him a probable target. Effectively, he can play all 3 positions behind the lone striker in our setup under Slot.I wouldn't be too worried about that. Szoboszlai has all the attributes to be very effective at other positions, apart from the No.10 ...