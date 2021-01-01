« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1266072 times)

Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34160 on: Today at 08:32:40 pm »
Cherki would ask to be subbed off after 15mins trying to press like Szobo.
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34161 on: Today at 08:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:32:40 pm
Cherki would ask to be subbed off after 15mins trying to press like Szobo.

A fat magician doesn;t need to move.

My mate Prosineck was smoking cigars and  still playing filthy passes to team mates.
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34162 on: Today at 08:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:36:00 pm
A fat magician doesn;t need to move.

My mate Prosineck was smoking cigars and  still playing filthy passes to team mates.

Haha its not the 80s where your 10 could sniff Bolivian marching powder at half time and jog around the pitch, scoring beautiful goals.
Offline classycarra

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34163 on: Today at 08:49:24 pm »
Just stuck a single Cherki video on and its amazing how you can identify that he has Algerian heritage just from some of his idiosyncrasies moving the ball. Google confirmed it

Sign for us and follow in Carl Medjani's (also born in Lyon) footsteps!
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34164 on: Today at 08:54:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:49:24 pm
Just stuck a single Cherki video on and its amazing how you can identify that he has Algerian heritage just from some of his idiosyncrasies moving the ball. Google confirmed it

Sign for us and follow in Carl Medjani's (also born in Lyon) footsteps!

Carl Medjani... now there's a name I haven't heard in while.

On Cherki though, I learnt that he is still just 20. Some of his underlying numbers are Wirtz-like and he's a maverick on the ball. He could be a good option particularly against low block teams. Surprisingly two footed too.
Logged
Online MBL?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34165 on: Today at 08:56:37 pm »
Very similar to Elliot in style? Is he really that good?
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34166 on: Today at 08:57:57 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:56:37 pm
Very similar to Elliot in style? Is he really that good?

Few years ago he was up there as one of the highest rated youngsters around. Incredible on the ball, not sure hes got the effort off it.
Online rocco

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34167 on: Today at 08:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:11:47 pm
Cherki is/was a serious talent a few years ago. Our M.O.

Only turned 21 in August
Online Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34168 on: Today at 08:59:42 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 08:29:07 pm
Valencia in financial trouble and us going for Maramadashvilli and the Lyon being in financial trouble makes these links seem credible.

A player becoming available cheap is realistically our 'opportunistic' model. I.e. Chiesa
Online L.Suarez

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34169 on: Today at 09:01:57 pm »
Can't see how a player of his type can find a place in a hard pressing team like ours. Probably just his agent using us to bring up interest knowing Salah's contract situation.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34170 on: Today at 09:02:24 pm »
Fekir vibes much?
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34171 on: Today at 09:03:49 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:56:37 pm
Very similar to Elliot in style? Is he really that good?

His goal involvements are nothing to write home about. Averages an assist every 289 minutes and a goal every 578.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34172 on: Today at 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:02:24 pm
Fekir vibes much?

Nothing like the work rate. Dunno why we didn't just get him in the summer if we love him that much, they were desperate to sell for a pittance.
Online Tobelius

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34173 on: Today at 09:05:05 pm »
Fascinating player,found this older short analysis of him a good read.

https://medium.com/@the.near.posts/rayan-cherki-the-last-of-a-dying-breed-an-analysis-10bfe18b3855
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34174 on: Today at 09:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:05:05 pm
Fascinating player,found this older short analysis of him a good read.

https://medium.com/@the.near.posts/rayan-cherki-the-last-of-a-dying-breed-an-analysis-10bfe18b3855

Thanks for that, interesting read, the club who can get his fitness and effort up are going to get an elite player.
