Just stuck a single Cherki video on and its amazing how you can identify that he has Algerian heritage just from some of his idiosyncrasies moving the ball. Google confirmed it



Sign for us and follow in Carl Medjani's (also born in Lyon) footsteps!



Carl Medjani... now there's a name I haven't heard in while.On Cherki though, I learnt that he is still just 20. Some of his underlying numbers are Wirtz-like and he's a maverick on the ball. He could be a good option particularly against low block teams. Surprisingly two footed too.