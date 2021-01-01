Cherki would ask to be subbed off after 15mins trying to press like Szobo.
A fat magician doesn;t need to move. My mate Prosineck was smoking cigars and still playing filthy passes to team mates.
Just stuck a single Cherki video on and its amazing how you can identify that he has Algerian heritage just from some of his idiosyncrasies moving the ball. Google confirmed itSign for us and follow in Carl Medjani's (also born in Lyon) footsteps!
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Very similar to Elliot in style? Is he really that good?
Cherki is/was a serious talent a few years ago. Our M.O.
Valencia in financial trouble and us going for Maramadashvilli and the Lyon being in financial trouble makes these links seem credible.
Fekir vibes much?
Fascinating player,found this older short analysis of him a good read.https://medium.com/@the.near.posts/rayan-cherki-the-last-of-a-dying-breed-an-analysis-10bfe18b3855
