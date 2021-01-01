« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34120 on: Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm
Viewed it I think

So, he's "monitoring".
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34121 on: Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
We arent signing Lou Reed
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34122 on: Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:34:52 pm
Cant believe the transfer thread doesn't want to pay his salary when he's on a free. He's worth roughly 70-80 million quid. That pays quite a lot of salary does it not?


The issue is going be the wage structure, we dont want a De Gea at United situation. If we have a LB on 300K a week, every contract negotiation for existing or new player will use that as a benchmark.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34123 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm
The issue is going be the wage structure, we dont want a De Gea at United situation. If we have a LB on 300K a week, every contract negotiation for existing or new player will use that as a benchmark.

Yeah, if the player is the best in the world at the position, 23 or less and comes in on a free. ok by me.

Edit: In all seriousness, when the club evaluates transfers re cost they look at a combined cost of transfer fee and salary and amortize that over the length of the contract to decide on a cost benefit analysis. You can pay out bonuses instead of salary or any other way you want to word it in terms of structure, but everybody on both sides of the table knows exactly how it works. Thats why he can ask for the money in the first place.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34124 on: Today at 12:54:44 am
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm
The issue is going be the wage structure, we dont want a De Gea at United situation. If we have a LB on 300K a week, every contract negotiation for existing or new player will use that as a benchmark.

This is fair but theres ways around that. Could offer him a significant singing bonus at the expense of a lower salary. It all works out the same to the player, better in fact as he gets a big wedge up front.

A £300k p/w salary works out as £78m over 5 years.

Give him £15m up front, which is still relatively cheap for a player of his ability, and its £240k/w.

Theres also a tacit acceptance that highly desirable players on free transfers get better contracts because they have the freedom to negotiate with anyone they want and know the club cant blame a low salary offer on a huge asking price.

Im not saying we should go for Davies although hed be a very exciting signing. Just theres ways around the salary issue.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34125 on: Today at 10:21:24 am
Going to be fun when we add Kerkez, Baleba/Tchouameni and Marmoush to the squad in a few weeks.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34126 on: Today at 11:46:14 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:54:44 am
This is fair but theres ways around that. Could offer him a significant singing bonus at the expense of a lower salary. It all works out the same to the player, better in fact as he gets a big wedge up front.

A £300k p/w salary works out as £78m over 5 years.

Give him £15m up front, which is still relatively cheap for a player of his ability, and its £240k/w.

Theres also a tacit acceptance that highly desirable players on free transfers get better contracts because they have the freedom to negotiate with anyone they want and know the club cant blame a low salary offer on a huge asking price.

Im not saying we should go for Davies although hed be a very exciting signing. Just theres ways around the salary issue.


Make sense, 15-20 mil signing bonus to keep the wage structure intact. He is the best in the world in his position and no one will complain about us getting world class players.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34127 on: Today at 01:52:03 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 11:46:14 am
Make sense, 15-20 mil signing bonus to keep the wage structure intact. He is the best in the world in his position and no one will complain about us getting world class players.

Theo Hernandez is the best LB in the world.........just saying.....
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34128 on: Today at 01:52:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
We arent signing Lou Reed

That's a wild (side) prediction
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34129 on: Today at 02:17:06 pm
I wonder if Owen Beck will be in contention for leftback. Seemed to have a good start in his loan spell with Rovers but heard little else since.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34130 on: Today at 02:31:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
We arent signing Lou Reed


Damn!

He'd be a transformerative signing.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34131 on: Today at 02:35:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:21:24 am
Going to be fun when we add Kerkez, Baleba/Tchouameni and Marmoush to the squad in a few weeks.

It will be so much fun in here. Especially when the experts arrive right here to tell us how each one is the wrong signing for us.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34132 on: Today at 02:36:51 pm
Quote from: Magix on Today at 02:17:06 pm
I wonder if Owen Beck will be in contention for leftback. Seemed to have a good start in his loan spell with Rovers but heard little else since.

I don't think he fits the profile we're looking for, unless it's a Robertson clone.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34133 on: Today at 02:41:25 pm
Carlos Baleba trending on Twitter. Considering Brighton paid about 30m EUR for him it would take a hefty sum if any club wanted to take him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34134 on: Today at 03:12:26 pm
What do we make of Arda Guler? Looks like hes gonna struggle for game time at Madrid, clearly an interesting player.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34135 on: Today at 03:14:30 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:12:26 pm
What do we make of Arda Guler? Looks like hes gonna struggle for game time at Madrid, clearly an interesting player.

Ahh, the Turkish Messi.  Saw some traffic about him going to Arsenal on loan.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34136 on: Today at 03:22:04 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:12:26 pm
What do we make of Arda Guler? Looks like hes gonna struggle for game time at Madrid, clearly an interesting player.

Strikes me as a bit like Odegard at Real, and probably needs a season or two playing regularly at a club with less pressure. Not sure a loan to another big club would be particularly useful.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34137 on: Today at 03:23:46 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:41:25 pm
Carlos Baleba trending on Twitter. Considering Brighton paid about 30m EUR for him it would take a hefty sum if any club wanted to take him.

I think he is perfect for what we need and is going to be a brilliant midfielder, think it would cost 3x that (£80m-ish) to get him in January. Would pay that too
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34138 on: Today at 03:27:31 pm
Should have gone for him in the summer just gone.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34139 on: Today at 03:34:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
We arent signing Lou Reed

Yeah, he wont want to come after we sold Neco.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34140 on: Today at 05:54:56 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:41:25 pm
Carlos Baleba trending on Twitter. Considering Brighton paid about 30m EUR for him it would take a hefty sum if any club wanted to take him.

Waiting for a good talent to go to a PL club and then deciding you'd like to sign him is not a strategy that can work for us unless there's a Mac Allister type release clause (and even then we managed to fuck the Lavia deal up). Players like Kudus and Baleba will cost an arm and a leg once they're at a PL club, like Caicedo and Fernandez were.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34141 on: Today at 05:56:06 pm
Look its him or Ian Dury. You swifties gotta understand fsg just ain't going there. That's Abu Dhabi money. This is a pay as you go operation.


https://youtu.be/KqpWTC-rvhQ
