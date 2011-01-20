« previous next »
Emerson that eventually went to Chelsea I think?

Yeah was Emerson Palmieri. Did his ACL in the very last game of Roma's season. Proper sliding doors moment as if he comes through that game unscathed he is probably a Liverpool player and Robertson goes to Burnley or one of the other PL teams who wanted him.
Davies to Real makes sense, Alonso's fullbacks play really high up.

On that note it will be interesting to see if Alonso wants Frimpong with him at Real Madrid, or if it will be Trent, if he does leave. 
On that note it will be interesting to see if Alonso wants Frimpong with him at Real Madrid, or if it will be Trent, if he does leave.

I'm not sure thats how it works with Real, you don't end up with Vinicius and Mbappe in the same team if the manager if having much say
True. At present they seem to be veering into another galactico phase, and the whole thing looks less than the sum of its parts. If Alonso cant build a team to his requirement, it might be a bad move for him.
Theyve always been in a Galactico phase, its never really changed, only this time they decided to sign a good chunk of them before they were established as the very best in the world, Mbappe aside. The Mbappe signing really was odd but I still think it might work, Im not naive enough to write something off after a few months or even a year. I still remember Modric being tagged the flop of the year when they signed him, hes now arguably their greatest midfielder ever, or certainly in the conversation. The mistake for them this season was their lack of replacements for Kroos and Nacho, key players in recent seasons and seemingly no youngsters ready to step up. Its funny as theyre probably the best at navigating the transfer market in the world (were up there too), but even the best get it wrong and get scuppered by injuries. Youd never believe it they way some folk lodge their tongues up their arses.
It's happening!
It's happening!

What is? Mbappe?
What is? Mbappe?

Overrated flat track bully.
True. At present they seem to be veering into another galactico phase, and the whole thing looks less than the sum of its parts. If Alonso cant build a team to his requirement, it might be a bad move for him.

I wish him the best of luck in fucking up as a Madridista.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:58:02 am
Of course they would prefer PL experience, its evidence of a player doing it in the best league in the world, adapted to the style of football and presumably adapted to living in the country. The cost of PL experience has rose exponentially over the last few years, the likes of Brighton, West Ham and Villa have shown that with the fees theyve got for players whod have cost half of that price from the continent, so it makes it more difficult to desire PL experience when its becoming a bit of a luxury. But theres zero doubt that if all else was equal, theyd take the player with PL experience over one without. Theyll always want the best available player, of course, but having PL experience is definitely something that will be considered.
Ian Graham is quoted that doesn't matter to them.
Ian Graham is;nt part of the setup any more mate.
Ian Graham is;nt part of the setup any more mate.
Im very aware but I doubt that changing the process to much
