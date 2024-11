If true, tells me our profile of player won’t be massively shifting under this new structure and under Slot. I can understand wanting a pivot over a defensive midfielder, that profile of player could be instrumental to Slot’s desired way of playing over the next few years, but it doesn’t feel like we’ll be changing too much of what we like in the wide positions. Kerkez has shades of Robbo (athleticism, energy), whilst he might not be as refined an attacking player yet, he’s only just turned 21 (last week) and the potential’s huge. He’s definitely caught the eye since arriving in England. He’s been linked with United, I wouldn’t be shocked if they went for Ait-Nouri now they’re going to 5 at the back.