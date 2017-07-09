. we will sell to buy as usual before anyone comes in, the money that was there before doesnt fucking rollover like the lottery if we dont buy anyone



Its a bit pathetic this.The club will sanction any deals they feel represent good value for money and are either opportunistic (Gakpo, Diaz, Mamardashvilli etc.) or fill a gap that the coaching staff feel need to be filled (Alisson, VVD, etc). The club will never pay over the odds but theyve repeatedly shown that they will cough up for the right player. Caicedo last summer, Zubimendi this summer.The issue for LFC fans is that we seem to target a very limited number of players who fit specific profiles (the right players) and are unwilling to pay what we deem to be over the odds based on our metrics.If we decide that we need a LB, theres one out there who meets our standards, and the price is right, we'll sign one. The issue we come up against is that its seemingly rare that all these factors align in the way we want them to. I was hugely disappointed that we didnt sign a DM this summer, and I viewed it as a significant mistake. But I dont think its because we werent willing to pay for one, I think its because the club have an extremely specific view of the kind of player we need and decided that none were available. Again I find that hard to believe but its not just about cash, its about our scouting department and our general approach.I wouldnt be surprised if we spent £100m next summer on a LB, RB and CM. But I wouldnt be surprised if we didnt at this point. I share Klopps view that it would be great if we could loosen the purse strings sometimes but it is what it is.