. we will sell to buy as usual before anyone comes in, the money that was there before doesn’t fucking rollover like the lottery if we don’t buy anyone



It’s a bit pathetic this.The club will sanction any deals they feel represent good value for money and are either opportunistic (Gakpo, Diaz, Mamardashvilli etc.) or fill a gap that the coaching staff feel need to be filled (Alisson, VVD, etc). The club will never pay over the odds but they’ve repeatedly shown that they will cough up for the right player. Caicedo last summer, Zubimendi this summer.The issue for LFC fans is that we seem to target a very limited number of players who fit specific profiles (the “right” players) and are unwilling to pay what we deem to be over the odds based on our metrics.If we decide that we need a LB, there’s one out there who meets our standards, and the price is right, we'll sign one. The issue we come up against is that it’s seemingly rare that all these factors align in the way we want them to. I was hugely disappointed that we didn’t sign a DM this summer, and I viewed it as a significant mistake. But I don’t think it’s because we weren’t willing to pay for one, I think it’s because the club have an extremely specific view of the kind of player we need and decided that none were available. Again I find that hard to believe but it’s not just about cash, it’s about our scouting department and our general approach.I wouldn’t be surprised if we spent £100m next summer on a LB, RB and CM. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t at this point. I share Klopp’s view that it would be great if we could “loosen the purse strings” sometimes but it is what it is.