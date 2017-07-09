« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34000 on: Yesterday at 12:51:54 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on November 15, 2024, 11:00:47 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Kerkez may be on the cards as Hughes already signed him once.

At 21 we'd be set at LB for the next decade, think he's a proper talent and a proper defender with potential to be as good as anyone in his position.

The way he pocketed Salah recently was just a snippet of what he's capable of. This is the kind of player we should always be looking to sign - young players with potential to go all the way.

He'd be £40-50m
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34001 on: Yesterday at 01:12:03 am »
Rayan Cherki is a strange one. He's one of those mavericks that France seem to produce from time to time, just brilliant on the ball but maybe not quite athletic enough to become truly top players. Positionally, he seems quite similar to Harvey as well, but maybe to my eyes anyway, looks to be of a higher calibre technically but probably nowhere near as well coached.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34002 on: Yesterday at 08:15:54 am »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34003 on: Yesterday at 08:16:46 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 01:12:03 am
Rayan Cherki is a strange one. He's one of those mavericks that France seem to produce from time to time, just brilliant on the ball but maybe not quite athletic enough to become truly top players. Positionally, he seems quite similar to Harvey as well, but maybe to my eyes anyway, looks to be of a higher calibre technically but probably nowhere near as well coached.

If were going to exploit Lyon Id prefer Malick Fofana. Now theres a boy with big potential.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34004 on: Yesterday at 08:34:11 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:15:54 am
And???

We need a # 6, there's Salah/TAA/VvD to re-sign or fund replacements and then we need to move on either Robertson/Tsimikas.

That's a lot of coin to be spent. £40-50m on a left back is some serious money.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34005 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 am »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34006 on: Yesterday at 09:51:31 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:16:46 am
If were going to exploit Lyon Id prefer Malick Fofana. Now theres a boy with big potential.

A right-footed left winger? We could use one of those ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34007 on: Yesterday at 09:52:18 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on November 15, 2024, 11:00:47 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Kerkez may be on the cards as Hughes already signed him once.

At 21 we'd be set at LB for the next decade, think he's a proper talent and a proper defender with potential to be as good as anyone in his position.

The way he pocketed Salah recently was just a snippet of what he's capable of. This is the kind of player we should always be looking to sign - young players with potential to go all the way.

He is developing nicely. I won't be surprised if he is a target ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34008 on: Yesterday at 10:03:48 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:34:11 am
We need a # 6, there's Salah/TAA/VvD to re-sign or fund replacements and then we need to move on either Robertson/Tsimikas.

That's a lot of coin to be spent. £40-50m on a left back is some serious money.

Not to mention succession planning for Salah/VVD.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34009 on: Yesterday at 10:19:51 am »
Cherki is a talented kid and is also ambidextrous. However, we don't need another number 10.  We have enough already. People will say he can play on the right but he's much better as a number 10, not to mention he doesn't have great pace to play on the wing to a high standard imo.

I know they play different positions but I do think Cherki would have made more sense if we hadn't have signed Chiesa. We have got a lot of attacking talent and if one was to leave, I am certain Cherki wouldn't be their replacement.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34010 on: Yesterday at 10:22:00 am »
Caughtoffside saying we're scouting Kerkez, Locko and Robinson for a summer move.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34011 on: Yesterday at 11:07:30 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:16:46 am
If were going to exploit Lyon Id prefer Malick Fofana. Now theres a boy with big potential.

I have no idea how good either are but purely statistically (at least based on Fbref) Cherki looks like he could have a big impact in a better team. I think we could accommodate a no.10 in the side that is truly creative but I don't know if Cherki is defensive enough for that. I thought Dom would develop into that player but for some reason he seems to play within himself.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34012 on: Yesterday at 11:33:35 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on November 15, 2024, 11:00:47 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Kerkez may be on the cards as Hughes already signed him once.

At 21 we'd be set at LB for the next decade, think he's a proper talent and a proper defender with potential to be as good as anyone in his position.

The way he pocketed Salah recently was just a snippet of what he's capable of. This is the kind of player we should always be looking to sign - young players with potential to go all the way.

Pocketed Salah in our 3-0 win?

He does seem decent and maybe even stood up well against Salah in that game but pocketed seems a bit much.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34013 on: Yesterday at 12:27:45 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:07:30 am
I have no idea how good either are but purely statistically (at least based on Fbref) Cherki looks like he could have a big impact in a better team. I think we could accommodate a no.10 in the side that is truly creative but I don't know if Cherki is defensive enough for that. I thought Dom would develop into that player but for some reason he seems to play within himself.

I dont think Dom has his confidence but is he a true 10? he seems better suited to playing as an 8 but I dont think hes better than MacAllister/Gravenberch or Jones in the 6 or 8

Cherki has been lauded as the next big thing for half a decade perhaps hes seen as a cheaper option than Wirtz who we will never be able to get?

either way I think a wide forward will offer the team more value than a 10

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34014 on: Yesterday at 12:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:22:00 am
Caughtoffside saying we're scouting Kerkez, Locko and Robinson for a summer move.

Locko for the cypress hill song potential
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34015 on: Yesterday at 01:33:11 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on November 15, 2024, 11:00:47 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Kerkez may be on the cards as Hughes already signed him once.

At 21 we'd be set at LB for the next decade, think he's a proper talent and a proper defender with potential to be as good as anyone in his position.

The way he pocketed Salah recently was just a snippet of what he's capable of. This is the kind of player we should always be looking to sign - young players with potential to go all the way.

If pocketing someone is letting them get an assist in a 3-0 defeat, I hope we dont sign him!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34016 on: Yesterday at 01:35:29 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 01:33:11 pm
If pocketing someone is letting them get an assist in a 3-0 defeat, I hope we dont sign him!

Not all assists are made equal, to be fair! His one in that game was a pass out wide to Nunez who then proceeded to cut inside and thunderc*nt one into the net.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34017 on: Yesterday at 03:59:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:34:11 am
We need a # 6, there's Salah/TAA/VvD to re-sign or fund replacements and then we need to move on either Robertson/Tsimikas.

That's a lot of coin to be spent. £40-50m on a left back is some serious money.

We have few positions of real need, that's one of them. If we cannot afford a left-back, you'd have to ask if we can compete for PL and CL in the next few years...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34018 on: Yesterday at 04:00:59 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:59:26 pm
We have few positions of real need, that's one of them. If we cannot afford a left-back, you'd have to ask if we can compete for PL and CL in the next few years...

We bid £51mil in the summer so youd imagine as a complete base thats available.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34019 on: Yesterday at 07:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:00:59 pm
We bid £51mil in the summer so youd imagine as a complete base thats available.

Plus the Caicedo money
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34020 on: Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 07:32:25 pm
Plus the Caicedo money

 :lmao. we will sell to buy as usual before anyone comes in, the money that was there before doesnt fucking rollover like the lottery if we dont buy anyone
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34021 on: Yesterday at 08:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm
:lmao. we will sell to buy as usual before anyone comes in, the money that was there before doesnt fucking rollover like the lottery if we dont buy anyone

You've spent the entire summer bitching and moaning.



Don't you ever get bored of it?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34022 on: Yesterday at 08:38:12 pm »
Errr of course not!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34023 on: Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm »
Money is of course important, but I want the right player. If we decide Kerkez is the right player - coming along nicely, has all the attributes we need, wages would be reasonable, and he has 10+ years to go in his top level playing career - then I doubt paying a transfer fee of 40-50M would be a problem.

Not that these things usually happen, but we might also have a player around the place that might appeal to Bournemouth, who might not quite make the grade here. Tyler Morton is a good player, but if he isnt in our first 6-7 midfield choices, arguably he might knock 15M off the price going the other way.

But my argument doesnt rest on this last part. If Kerkez is the one we want, we negotiate and get him for the best price we can, but if the rate happens to be 40-50M, then for a long term first teamer it should be very doable for a team of our stature, even if we have other business to do too.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34024 on: Today at 12:47:39 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:27:45 pm
I dont think Dom has his confidence but is he a true 10? he seems better suited to playing as an 8 but I dont think hes better than MacAllister/Gravenberch or Jones in the 6 or 8

Cherki has been lauded as the next big thing for half a decade perhaps hes seen as a cheaper option than Wirtz who we will never be able to get?

either way I think a wide forward will offer the team more value than a 10



I think we have an oversupply of wide forwards but not really many players that can pick a pass in a tight space. Macca is probably the best in our team at it and he's more of an 8 as well.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34025 on: Today at 07:29:02 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm
:lmao. we will sell to buy as usual before anyone comes in, the money that was there before doesnt fucking rollover like the lottery if we dont buy anyone

Its a bit pathetic this.

The club will sanction any deals they feel represent good value for money and are either opportunistic (Gakpo, Diaz, Mamardashvilli etc.) or fill a gap that the coaching staff feel need to be filled (Alisson, VVD, etc). The club will never pay over the odds but theyve repeatedly shown that they will cough up for the right player. Caicedo last summer, Zubimendi this summer.

The issue for LFC fans is that we seem to target a very limited number of players who fit specific profiles (the right players) and are unwilling to pay what we deem to be over the odds based on our metrics.

If we decide that we need a LB, theres one out there who meets our standards, and the price is right, we'll sign one. The issue we come up against is that its seemingly rare that all these factors align in the way we want them to. I was hugely disappointed that we didnt sign a DM this summer, and I viewed it as a significant mistake. But I dont think its because we werent willing to pay for one, I think its because the club have an extremely specific view of the kind of player we need and decided that none were available. Again I find that hard to believe but its not just about cash, its about our scouting department and our general approach.

I wouldnt be surprised if we spent £100m next summer on a LB, RB and CM. But I wouldnt be surprised if we didnt at this point. I share Klopps view that it would be great if we could loosen the purse strings sometimes but it is what it is.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34026 on: Today at 08:13:13 am »
Quote from: TobyLFC on November 14, 2024, 06:20:48 pm
Could see us going for Omar Marmoush in january, with a deal that sees him staying until the summer at Frankfurt. There was an article some weeks ago that we were interested in him.
Omar Marmoush On fire this season
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34027 on: Today at 08:44:08 am »
Have we shown any interest in Jorrel Hato ( Ajax) for left back even a future CB .
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34028 on: Today at 08:56:29 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:44:08 am
Have we shown any interest in Jorrel Hato ( Ajax) for left back even a future CB .

There have been some tentative links yes.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34029 on: Today at 10:21:30 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:13:13 am
Omar Marmoush On fire this season
No doubt hes on fire this season with unsustainable numbers and a true career-high purple patch. His numbers against minutes were good last season. I dont like how his actual goals are literally double his xG, that does suggest his numbers arent presently sustainable. He is skilful, a lovely dribbler considering the physical attention our wide players are subject to, does he appear a bit lightweight? One of those players I really cant make my mind up on.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34030 on: Today at 11:03:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:21:52 pm
You've spent the entire summer bitching and moaning.



Don't you ever get bored of it?

This is a transfer forum, we didnt do anything material to strengthen the team / squad in the market whilst we generated a profit so I will personally never think this is acceptable, the team is doing great and Im delighted because of it BUT the one constant thing about football is change, if you fail to strengthen year in, year out you are not building the squad for the future, just look at the summer we won the champions league and we end up signing Elliott and Van Der Berg, just look at the way the wheels totally fell off in central defence or how we repeated the trick and allowed the midfield to fall apart

I want the club to be successful and I want the owners to invest a budget that is relative to the wealth/financial position of the club, but I get it, for some reason people are so defensive about any criticism of FSG that they want to call it being negative or a whinger, in reality, I dont feel my expectations are out of the ordinary, should we not be investing each year to improve the team? how many seasons have we our challenges fall apart due to a lack of depth/running out of steam or quite frankly just not having enough quality?

what were my outlandish/totally unrealistic demands this summer Peter? that we should sign 3 players, a LB/CB, CDM, forward?








Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34031 on: Today at 12:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:03:55 am

I want the club to be successful and I want the owners to invest a budget that is relative to the wealth/financial position of the club, but I get it, for some reason people are so defensive about any criticism of FSG that they want to call it being negative or a whinger, in reality, I dont feel my expectations are out of the ordinary, should we not be investing each year to improve the team? how many seasons have we our challenges fall apart due to a lack of depth/running out of steam or quite frankly just not having enough quality?

Eh...I could give you last year, that might be it. We weren't contending in 20/21 once VVDs knee exploded.
