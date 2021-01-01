« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1253640 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34000 on: Today at 12:51:54 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Kerkez may be on the cards as Hughes already signed him once.

At 21 we'd be set at LB for the next decade, think he's a proper talent and a proper defender with potential to be as good as anyone in his position.

The way he pocketed Salah recently was just a snippet of what he's capable of. This is the kind of player we should always be looking to sign - young players with potential to go all the way.

He'd be £40-50m
