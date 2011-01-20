« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 837 838 839 840 841 [842]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1228841 times)

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,583
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33640 on: Today at 02:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:56:25 am
Looks like Kalvin Phillips is having a tough time at Ipswich, I wonder if they'll be looking to get rid. Not necessarily a starter, but he'd provide some depth.

Jaysus Christ no
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33641 on: Today at 02:48:45 pm »
Just get me a CM in January.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,707
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33642 on: Today at 03:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:31:36 pm
97% vs cheaty, if thats bad

he was very good yesterday - genuinely asking why the numbers show he struggles to pass it forward.. that was the case last season,  I've just looked and he's made a big jump with this so far this season which is interesting
Doesn't do anything in the final 3rd is that set up or his own limitations?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33643 on: Today at 04:04:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:17:20 pm
Whats the  explanation for Kerkez poor passing numbers and why would he be our target for a possession base team?

He created an assist against City
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,747
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33644 on: Today at 04:22:49 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:27:11 pm
he was very good yesterday - genuinely asking why the numbers show he struggles to pass it forward.. that was the case last season,  I've just looked and he's made a big jump with this so far this season which is interesting
Doesn't do anything in the final 3rd is that set up or his own limitations?

Two assists? Hes really improving, so yes hes jumped massively this season, he kept Mo quiet, which really makes you take note.
Logged

Offline Darwinsawinsawin

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33645 on: Today at 05:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:56:25 am
Looks like Kalvin Phillips is having a tough time at Ipswich, I wonder if they'll be looking to get rid. Not necessarily a starter, but he'd provide some depth.

Bannable post
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,745
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33646 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm »
Scouts from European clubs are watching Maksimovic today, a 17 year old creative Midfielder.  We've been linked to him as has Abu Dhabi, PSG and Dortmund.
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
  • Sound
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33647 on: Today at 06:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:56:25 am
Looks like Kalvin Phillips is having a tough time at Ipswich, I wonder if they'll be looking to get rid. Not necessarily a starter, but he'd provide some depth.

Good god that might be the worst suggestion for a player I've ever seen
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33648 on: Today at 07:01:44 pm »
https://xcancel.com/ballkingvbj/status/1853137047814365624?s=46

Could be seeing that connection in red next season  :nirnir

Zubi showing his class on the ball there, those Spanish 6s just hit different. Fuck your fbref.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:03:25 pm by Garlic Red »
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,162
  • Seis Veces
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33649 on: Today at 07:25:05 pm »
Kalvin Phillips ffs, I remember when people used to have ambition on this thread.

Has anyone heard of any credible links to Harrison Reed this window?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33650 on: Today at 09:32:02 pm »
No, but I did see Sander Berge looking at houses in Formby.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,494
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33651 on: Today at 09:36:15 pm »
I'd rather recall Nat Phillips at this point and play him in midfield.

Kalvin Phillips is a limited player who Bielsa elevated for a couple of years. He'd struggle in The Championship now. Guardiola ruined him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33652 on: Today at 10:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:01:44 pm
https://xcancel.com/ballkingvbj/status/1853137047814365624?s=46

Could be seeing that connection in red next season  :nirnir

Zubi showing his class on the ball there, those Spanish 6s just hit different. Fuck your fbref.

The pass, good though it was, had nothing to do with the goal.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33653 on: Today at 10:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 06:55:16 pm
Good god that might be the worst suggestion for a player I've ever seen



Very sensitive in here at the moment  ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,170
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33654 on: Today at 11:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:00 pm
Scouts from European clubs are watching Maksimovic today, a 17 year old creative Midfielder.  We've been linked to him as has Abu Dhabi, PSG and Dortmund.

The kid is a proper talent. Still very raw, but that is to be expected from a 17-year-old ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,745
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33655 on: Today at 11:44:14 pm »
Looks like it mate. But he and his agent have been quoted saying they want to go somewhere where he will play regularly.  None of the the clubs rumoured in for him bar Dortmund would offer that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 837 838 839 840 841 [842]   Go Up
« previous next »
 