Looks like Kalvin Phillips is having a tough time at Ipswich, I wonder if they'll be looking to get rid. Not necessarily a starter, but he'd provide some depth.
97% vs cheaty, if thats bad
Whats the explanation for Kerkez poor passing numbers and why would he be our target for a possession base team?
he was very good yesterday - genuinely asking why the numbers show he struggles to pass it forward.. that was the case last season, I've just looked and he's made a big jump with this so far this season which is interestingDoesn't do anything in the final 3rd is that set up or his own limitations?
https://xcancel.com/ballkingvbj/status/1853137047814365624?s=46Could be seeing that connection in red next season Zubi showing his class on the ball there, those Spanish 6s just hit different. Fuck your fbref.
Good god that might be the worst suggestion for a player I've ever seen
Scouts from European clubs are watching Maksimovic today, a 17 year old creative Midfielder. We've been linked to him as has Abu Dhabi, PSG and Dortmund.
