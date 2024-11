That seems reasonable - I think it could depend on where Bournemouth are in the league - if they think they can push for Europe I'd expect them to hold off til the summer a la Solanke.



Prob won't be cheap either - is he that good?



He looks really good, but also one of them that if we go after I assume the player is pretty good.Would be a lot like but it's the way it is.Could be a summer job, but I also feel that a deal could be done, and I think it is an area we should be looking at