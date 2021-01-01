We just need a midfielder to drop or adjust how we pressed. We did that with Jurgen's side, so not sure why we need to commit for a 4 man press high up the field. Also Mane and Firmino were better at it than Diaz, Gakpo, Darwin etc. thats maybe we we are pushing Szobozslai so high.



They didn't disrupt our shape, our backline kept their shape and repelled most of what Arsenal had in open play.



Van Dijk mentioned it as part of questions around the Dutch set up. It might give him less work, but it affects how that player organises. Van Dijk also engages in duels in the air and how much do you do that in the centre. Also you lose the opportunity, disrupt the angle of the big switch Van Dijk does to Salah by having him as the Sweeper.



Dropping doesn't really suit our current players because you need to be able to operate as an auxiliary CB if we lose the ball. Fabinho used to do it. The way we play has to fit who we have.Lol, they disorganised by backline by drawing our CBs out to the flanks. I don't see how that's sustainable especially for an injury prone CB and a 33-year old. Them being good at defending wide areas doesn't mean they should be take on so much responsibility. Unlike before, our current midfielders are not really comfortable defending on the flanks which increases the strain.Didn't know he said that but players don't pick the team. Gerrard also hated playing in some positions even though he was very effective. In terms of aerial duels, teams play long balls to the wide areas more often than not and the CBs will win them most of the time. Konate would dominate most widemen for example. The rarer long balls to the centre will be won by van Dijk. CBs on the wings will dominate both aerially on the ground giving the opposition fewer outlets.The middle is already be compressed with 4 midfielders. If they can't beat the wide CB, then they are more passive which gives the defence less to do. For example, if you try run at Konate and he floors you twice then you'll probably pass next timeThe switch to Salah is not really relevant these days because the point of switching it is to free a winger up 1v1 and he's not really a 1v1 player anymore so he just holds it and waits for a run anyway.