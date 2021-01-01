« previous next »
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #33520 on: Today at 11:41:20 am
This Tchouaneni stuff is just originating from some blag Spanish source isnt it?

Fairly sure theres nobody remotely reliable saying that theyre trying to sell him.
Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #33521 on: Today at 11:53:14 am

This Tchouaneni stuff is just originating from some blag Spanish source isnt it?

Fairly sure theres nobody remotely reliable saying that theyre trying to sell him.

Pretty much. He's one of the first names on team sheet for Madrid.
Jookie

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #33522 on: Today at 11:59:23 am

In the second half, our defence looked stretched when Konate and Trent were facing Martinelli.  In a proper back 3, it would have looked more balanced. It would have been Konate directly against Martinelli because he'd have effectively been our RB.

If Slot wants a LB who can perform part of a 3, why dont you think weve tried Gomez there?

In the current squad he seems the most ideal for that role. Gomez also did really well at left back last season so we know he can operate effectively there.

I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

GreekScouser

  
  
  
  

Reply #33523 on: Today at 12:08:17 pm

If Slot wants a LB who can perform part of a 3, why dont you think weve tried Gomez there?

In the current squad he seems the most ideal for that role. Gomez also did really well at left back last season so we know he can operate effectively there.

Joeys got 10 assists and no goals in over 250 career games. I guess the point of having a Gvardiol or Calafiori there is that they're a threat going forward still.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  

Reply #33524 on: Today at 12:10:06 pm

If Slot wants a LB who can perform part of a 3, why dont you think weve tried Gomez there?

In the current squad he seems the most ideal for that role. Gomez also did really well at left back last season so we know he can operate effectively there.
Gomez would be perfect in that role. It might have something to do with him with the balance of the current squad. If we play Gomez there, we'd have two leftbacks on the bench and only 1 CB left.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  

Reply #33525 on: Today at 12:16:16 pm

The issue is that they can get stretched.

Against Arsenal, when Konate was drifting to the right, there was a gaping whole in the middle. In a back 3, he can do it without compromising our defensive solidity because the other two centrebacks can adjust their positioning accordingly.

Arsenal have really exploited this lack of balance lately. We will face the same challenge against Madrid and City. In those big games, defensive balance matters more.

More cover reduces the strain on Konate who wouldnt need to cover half of the defence. It would also give Trent more freedom going forward.
They exposed us in midfield. They and neither Chelsea exposed us much at the back because we have defenders like Van Dijk and Konate. Thats the point, we dont need another centreback nor have to worry if they get stretched, they can deal with it. It gives us a chance to have an advantage elsewhere.

We dont have the system to play three at the back and apparently Virgil doesnt like it either.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  

Reply #33526 on: Today at 12:29:39 pm

They exposed us in midfield. They and neither Chelsea exposed us much at the back because we have defenders like Van Dijk and Konate. Thats the point, we dont need another centreback nor have to worry if they get stretched, they can deal with it. It gives us a chance to have an advantage elsewhere.

We dont have the system to play three at the back and apparently Virgil doesnt like it either.
They were solid in the midfield but having 4 in there would help wouldn't it?

Also,their main aim was to beat our fullbacks 1v1 to disorganize our defensive shape by dragging centrebacks out of position. If they lose those duels, they are toothless as we saw when Bradley his duel with Martinelli in the cup.

When did van Dijk say he didn't like a back 3? LOL. It would reduce the strain on him as well.

killer-heels

  
  
  
  

Reply #33527 on: Today at 12:52:38 pm

They were solid in the midfield but having 4 in there would help wouldn't it?

Also,their main aim was to beat our fullbacks 1v1 to disorganize our defensive shape by dragging centrebacks out of position. If they lose those duels, they are toothless as we saw when Bradley his duel with Martinelli in the cup.

When did van Dijk say he didn't like a back 3? LOL. It would reduce the strain on him as well.

We just need a midfielder to drop or adjust how we pressed. We did that with Jurgen's side, so not sure why we need to commit for a 4 man press high up the field. Also Mane and Firmino were better at it than Diaz, Gakpo, Darwin etc. thats maybe we we are pushing Szobozslai so high.

They didn't disrupt our shape, our backline kept their shape and repelled most of what Arsenal had in open play.

Van Dijk mentioned it as part of questions around the Dutch set up. It might give him less work, but it affects how that player organises. Van Dijk also engages in duels in the air and how much do you do that in the centre. Also you lose the opportunity, disrupt the angle of the big switch Van Dijk does to Salah by having him as the Sweeper.
Draex

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #33528 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm

If Slot wants a LB who can perform part of a 3, why dont you think weve tried Gomez there?

In the current squad he seems the most ideal for that role. Gomez also did really well at left back last season so we know he can operate effectively there.

Not if he watched Gomez last season where he did just that, Gomez can't use his left so we had the opposite problem the ball just came inside every single time so the opponents showed Gomez the outside and let him ping balls into the crowded midfield.

Your primary function as a wide player has to be the ability to underlap and overlap natually, if you can't do both you become very easy to defend unless you are absolutely incredible like Robben, so one footed but it didn't matter!
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  

Reply #33529 on: Today at 01:11:14 pm

We just need a midfielder to drop or adjust how we pressed. We did that with Jurgen's side, so not sure why we need to commit for a 4 man press high up the field. Also Mane and Firmino were better at it than Diaz, Gakpo, Darwin etc. thats maybe we we are pushing Szobozslai so high.

They didn't disrupt our shape, our backline kept their shape and repelled most of what Arsenal had in open play.

Van Dijk mentioned it as part of questions around the Dutch set up. It might give him less work, but it affects how that player organises. Van Dijk also engages in duels in the air and how much do you do that in the centre. Also you lose the opportunity, disrupt the angle of the big switch Van Dijk does to Salah by having him as the Sweeper.
Dropping doesn't really suit our current players because you need to be able to operate as an auxiliary CB if we lose the ball. Fabinho used to do it. The way we play has to fit who we have.

Lol, they disorganised by backline by drawing our CBs out to the flanks. I don't see how that's sustainable especially for an injury prone CB and a 33-year old. Them being good at defending wide areas doesn't mean they should be take on so much responsibility. Unlike before, our current midfielders are not really comfortable defending on the flanks which increases the strain.

Didn't know he said that but players don't pick the team. Gerrard also hated playing in some positions even though he was very effective. In terms of aerial duels, teams play long balls to the wide areas more often than not and the CBs will win them most of the time. Konate would dominate most widemen for example. The rarer long balls to the centre will be won by van Dijk. CBs on the wings will dominate both aerially on the ground giving the opposition fewer outlets.

The middle is already be compressed with 4 midfielders. If they can't beat the wide CB, then they are more passive which gives the defence less to do. For example, if you try run at Konate and he floors you twice then you'll probably pass next time

The switch to Salah is not really relevant these days because the point of switching it is to free a winger up 1v1 and he's not really a 1v1 player anymore so he just holds it and waits for a run anyway.

Chris~

  
  
  
  

Reply #33530 on: Today at 01:34:04 pm
Has Slot ever played a back 3? Does the side with the best defence in the league need to add another centre back and change how they approach pressing/counter pressing/build up to so much to suit that? I'd say no, I also don't think our centre backs are covering wide that much more than normal, it's not as much as last year. And I don't think our issue against Arsenal was our centre backs getting drawn wide. For me it was the midfielder marker going wide and leaving the other with a lot of space to cover as Jones was pushed right up pressing the front line so couldn't recover easily.

If you add another centre back you either need one of the centre backs  I guess roaming to get that player, or you leave them and 3 players are marking 1 or no one? Or you push the wing backs high and ask them and the wide centre backs to cover more ground?

On Tchouameni I'd be wary just because they seem to be really good at knowing who to let go the last few years
