Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33480 on: Today at 09:03:00 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:39:07 am
I get your point but I sort of get the original point too, maybe Wharton wasnt the best example to give but Zubimendi is. We all know clubs profile players with different categories, be it destroyer, controller, creator, whatever you want to describe it. Tchouameni is an excellent defensive midfielder and would no doubt make our side better, but it does feel like Slot wants someone whos elite at distributing, particularly under pressure in those deeper areas, he wants someone in there that can carry out the plan and be his brain on the field, in a way that Rodri is for Pep and arguably Odegaard is for Arteta, whereas Tchouameni is a bit more defensive and probably isnt the difference maker that will control games with the ball for the side.

Ive said a few times in here I wouldnt be shocked it Madrid themselves went for Zubimendi or even went for Kimmich given his contracts ending. Since losing Kroos and with Modric close to the end, theyve lost an awful lot of IQ and control in that midfield and replaced it with athleticism/steel, great qualities to have to get you past the likes of ourselves and City in Europe, but ultimately theyre Real Madrid and need someone whos going to elevate the entire side with their distribution, they have a lot of brilliant individuals but that controller is probably lacking since Kroos retired. I dont buy into the idea they suddenly want rid of Tchouameni, that would only make sense if they had something lined up for Rodri or Zubimendi, but those qualities their midfields lacking I do think Slot wants to add to our side. Wharton has the potential to be that type of player but hes not on Tchouamenis level yet and we wouldnt invest a huge sum on someone who might be that type of player, wed want as close to certain as possible.

Maybe Zubimendi's ball progression stats would be much better in a better team but Tchouameni's are, I think (I had a very quick check so may well be wrong), better.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33481 on: Today at 09:21:45 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:03:00 am
Maybe Zubimendi's ball progression stats would be much better in a better team but Tchouameni's are, I think (I had a very quick check so may well be wrong), better.

I know, thats the complication of comparing stats from players who play in completely different sides at a completely different level. It isnt all about progression either, a lot of what Zubimendi does might be sideways and backwards, but it gives you control and enables you to build up play and dominate. Zubimendis a better distributor, regardless of what the numbers say.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33482 on: Today at 09:23:55 am »
The most surprising stat for me when I looked at Zubimendi was how few passes he makes (55 per 90mins), I really expected more for someone who is classes as a "metronome".

He completed half what Rodri does for example.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33483 on: Today at 09:27:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:23:55 am
The most surprising stat for me when I looked at Zubimendi was how few passes he makes (55 per 90mins), I really expected more for someone who is classes as a "metronome".

He completed half what Rodri does for example.

I mean one plays for an excellent Man City side who controls the ball, the other plays for a poor RS side.

Id hazard a guess that plays a big role in the numbers.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33484 on: Today at 09:30:21 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:41:04 pm
Will he hit the treatment table on his first day though, that's the most important thing for me.

Fixed it for you
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33485 on: Today at 09:36:26 am »


Fuck Madrid

what forward should we sign to replace Salah?
should we be looking to upgrade Robertson?
is a CDM still needed or do we need a different type of midfielder now?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33486 on: Today at 09:39:34 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:23:55 am
The most surprising stat for me when I looked at Zubimendi was how few passes he makes (55 per 90mins), I really expected more for someone who is classes as a "metronome".

He completed half what Rodri does for example.

I think the big number that came out when we pursued him was his ability under pressure, pretty sure he was one of the highest % midfielders in the world for pass completion under pressure. Thats where you see it fitting in with how we play, looking to bait players forward, going backwards before attacking the space that draws.

Graham mentioned in his book how Edwards saw holes in Grahams initial algorithm that put huge value on the usual attacking metrics, Edwards was adamant that Modric was Spurs best player due to his ability to take the ball under pressure and keep play moving. The clubs now obviously have things like tracking data that enables them to see that more clearly, Im fairly certain that Zubimendis qualities would be a lot clearer in the context of how the club view it, rather than the basic counting stats freely available to ourselves.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33487 on: Today at 09:40:04 am »
For me, Gravenberch gives me everything I want from a DM the problem is what happens when he is rested? Also, with the possible exits of Salah and Trent (losing VVD would be disastrous) would we be better served recalling Baj in the summer and using funds elsewhere?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33488 on: Today at 09:40:10 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:30:21 am
Fixed it for you

Maybe he just needs to get on Traroes never lifted a weight workout.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33489 on: Today at 09:41:16 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:36:26 am

Fuck Madrid

what forward should we sign to replace Salah?
should we be looking to upgrade Robertson?
is a CDM still needed or do we need a different type of midfielder now?
Am I clueless or just a wum

All pertinent questions.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33490 on: Today at 09:43:20 am »
I'd love Mbuemo if Salah was to go. Just think he's superb.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33491 on: Today at 09:44:32 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:39:34 am
I think the big number that came out when we pursued him was his ability under pressure, pretty sure he was one of the highest % midfielders in the world for pass completion under pressure. Thats where you see it fitting in with how we play, looking to bait players forward, going backwards before attacking the space that draws.

Graham mentioned in his book how Edwards saw holes in Grahams initial algorithm that put huge value on the usual attacking metrics, Edwards was adamant that Modric was Spurs best player due to his ability to take the ball under pressure and keep play moving. The clubs now obviously have things like tracking data that enables them to see that more clearly, Im fairly certain that Zubimendis qualities would be a lot clearer in the context of how the club view it, rather than the basic counting stats freely available to ourselves.

Good point, wonder if that's why we aren't interested in Stiller. I'd imagine that type of midfielder is rare.

Although we do have another player who is pretty dam good under pressure.. Mr Jones.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33492 on: Today at 09:52:41 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:40:10 am
Maybe he just needs to get on Traroes never lifted a weight workout.

if he can lift a weight hes too fit for you so no
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33493 on: Today at 09:53:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:44:32 am
Good point, wonder if that's why we aren't interested in Stiller. I'd imagine that type of midfielder is rare.

Although we do have another player who is pretty dam good under pressure.. Mr Jones.

Yeah hes definitely one to watch. He was strongly linked with Barca in the summer, ironic considering it was perceived that Flick shipped him out of Bayern then. Hes having a good season in Europe and his Bundesliga numbers stack up really well, he ticks all of the boxes we want, certainly on the ball anyway. Cant see that one happening January given how pivotal he is to his club, he surely gets the move next summer.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33494 on: Today at 09:53:27 am »
For those who have seen Zubimendi play a lot, is he athletic enough? Mac Allister is a great player but lets be honest, if you pull him out of position a bit, he doesn't have the athletic ability to do cover spaces very well and thats something clearly good teams have targeted. If we sign him, are we having to consider that its Gravenberch plus one of Mac or Zubimendi, or you go to a 3 man midfield?

Also its a bit mad how a top midfielder like Monaco lad is being made out to be completely not of use because Klopp and Slot are completely different. We tried to pass the ball more against Arsenal under Klopp than we did with Slot and you wouldn't see a Klopp team get dominated in terms of possession at home the way we were against Chelsea.

Personally I think what Gravenberch has shown negates the need for a passer like Zubimendi. Id rather we get more energy and defensive nous into the midfield.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33495 on: Today at 09:53:51 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:43:20 am
I'd love Mbuemo if Salah was to go. Just think he's superb.

Has he the potential to become world class like Salah? If not it is a big down grade
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33496 on: Today at 09:55:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:39:41 pm
Is he a striker anyway? If we sign him, we'd have 7 (SEVEN) attackers 👀

Doesn't matter, because I think there is still a gap in our attack of real quality. I was disappointed with how Diaz couldn't get the better of Partey on Sunday, and its not an issue Mane or a player of that ilk would of had. I still think we are relying on Salah for that x-factor in big games and he is quite clearly, and by a large distance, our best attacker.

For me, we need a quality attacker next season even if Salah stays. Im not really bothered what that means for Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez and even Jota.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33497 on: Today at 09:57:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:53:27 am
For those who have seen Zubimendi play a lot, is he athletic enough? Mac Allister is a great player but lets be honest, if you pull him out of position a bit, he doesn't have the athletic ability to do cover spaces very well and thats something clearly good teams have targeted. If we sign him, are we having to consider that its Gravenberch plus one of Mac or Zubimendi, or you go to a 3 man midfield?

Also its a bit mad how a top midfielder like Monaco lad is being made out to be completely not of use because Klopp and Slot are completely different. We tried to pass the ball more against Arsenal under Klopp than we did with Slot and you wouldn't see a Klopp team get dominated in terms of possession at home the way we were against Chelsea.

Personally I think what Gravenberch has shown negates the need for a passer like Zubimendi. Id rather we get more energy and defensive nous into the midfield.

I'd imagine Slot wants all three of his midfielders to excel under pressure, be able to progress the ball forward via passing / running, intelligent at defending space and strong in duels.

I think it's by design you'll see Macca or Gravenberch push forward whilst the other sits depending on where we've managed to open up space.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33498 on: Today at 09:59:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:57:27 am
I'd imagine Slot wants all three of his midfielders to excel under pressure, be able to progress the ball forward via passing / running, intelligent at defending space and strong in duels.

I think it's by design you'll see Macca or Gravenberch push forward whilst the other sits depending on where we've managed to open up space.

Thats fine and thats what I mean, are we going then to a 3 man midfield and not with a '10' which we clearly have been using. Or Mac becomes the '10'?

If we play a 4-2-3-1, with Szobozslai or Elliott, then we cant really have Mac next to another midfielder who isn't athletic.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33499 on: Today at 10:02:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:59:29 am
Thats fine and thats what I mean, are we going then to a 3 man midfield and not with a '10' which we clearly have been using. Or Mac becomes the '10'?

If we play a 4-2-3-1, with Szobozslai or Elliott, then we cant really have Mac next to another midfielder who isn't athletic.
It's why a back 3 is the way to go. Our midfield can no longer carry two attacking fullbacks.

If the leftback operates as a CB, we have more defensive cover anyway.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33500 on: Today at 10:04:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:53:27 am
For those who have seen Zubimendi play a lot, is he athletic enough? Mac Allister is a great player but lets be honest, if you pull him out of position a bit, he doesn't have the athletic ability to do cover spaces very well and thats something clearly good teams have targeted. If we sign him, are we having to consider that its Gravenberch plus one of Mac or Zubimendi, or you go to a 3 man midfield?

Also its a bit mad how a top midfielder like Monaco lad is being made out to be completely not of use because Klopp and Slot are completely different. We tried to pass the ball more against Arsenal under Klopp than we did with Slot and you wouldn't see a Klopp team get dominated in terms of possession at home the way we were against Chelsea.

Personally I think what Gravenberch has shown negates the need for a passer like Zubimendi. Id rather we get more energy and defensive nous into the midfield.

I'm not against power, pace and height but at the same time, intelligence and technique can also kill teams. If it's a straight choice between Zubi or Tchoo I don't know which I prefer and that is even before finding out if they are on the market.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33501 on: Today at 10:11:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:02:06 am
It's why a back 3 is the way to go. Our midfield can no longer carry two attacking fullbacks.

If the leftback operates as a CB, we have more defensive cover anyway.

Isn't that what we do anyway? The fullbacks invert to make a back 3 in posession, but a 4 in defence.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33502 on: Today at 10:11:23 am »
If the leftback sits to form a back 3 you need the left winger to be very good in isolation. If its Diaz he looks better when Robbo or Kostas are outside him helping. Not staying back. Second half against Arsenal Robbo stayed back and Trent move more centrally helped give us 4 in midfield to match up better with Arsenal as Havertz was dropping deep.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33503 on: Today at 10:17:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:55:27 am
Doesn't matter, because I think there is still a gap in our attack of real quality. I was disappointed with how Diaz couldn't get the better of Partey on Sunday, and its not an issue Mane or a player of that ilk would of had. I still think we are relying on Salah for that x-factor in big games and he is quite clearly, and by a large distance, our best attacker.

For me, we need a quality attacker next season even if Salah stays. Im not really bothered what that means for Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez and even Jota.

Its one of those things you cant really measure. Would a young Xabi be athletic enough? Xabi was never fast but often ran the most when he played. Zubimendis strength is his game intelligence, his tactical acumen, his ability to adjust his gameplan against opponents to take away their strengths and alter their gameplan. Hes more athletic than Mac, but hes not in the mould of our other midfielders who can all cover distances and burst forwards into the box etc hes someone that sits, works shorter distances well and plays with timing.

Slots given the quote out a few times about how he became a coach because his limitation was pace, he believed he understood the game well but could never run, he felt like his understanding would translate well as a coach and hes been proven right. Zubimendis a bit like a coach on the field. I think hes said before that Alonso changed how he prepared for games, how he would usually just play his own game and not put too much thought into the opposition. After Xabi coached with him he worked on that side of his game massively and worked on being press resistant. He might not have Xabis range of passing  not many have ever  but he certainly shares those qualities for tactical acumen and making up for his limitations with game intelligence and timing.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33504 on: Today at 10:20:23 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:17:11 am
Its one of those things you cant really measure. Would a young Xabi be athletic enough? Xabi was never fast but often ran the most when he played. Zubimendis strength is his game intelligence, his tactical acumen, his ability to adjust his gameplan against opponents to take away their strengths and alter their gameplan. Hes more athletic than Mac, but hes not in the mould of our other midfielders who can all cover distances and burst forwards into the box etc hes someone that sits, works shorter distances well and plays with timing.

Slots given the quote out a few times about how he became a coach because his limitation was pace, he believed he understood the game well but could never run, he felt like his understanding would translate well as a coach and hes been proven right. Zubimendis a bit like a coach on the field. I think hes said before that Alonso changed how he prepared for games, how he would usually just play his own game and not put too much thought into the opposition. After Xabi coached with him he worked on that side of his game massively and worked on being press resistant. He might not have Xabis range of passing  not many have ever  but he certainly shares those qualities for tactical acumen and making up for his limitations with game intelligence and timing.

Yeah game intelligence of a certain level is very rare, Macca clearly has it for us, that 4d chess playing in your head to move yourself, the ball and the opponent around to create opportunities.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33505 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:11:01 am
Isn't that what we do anyway? The fullbacks invert to make a back 3 in posession, but a 4 in defence.
We are more flexible because of the personnel. In some games, it's just Konate and van Dijk there when the ball in pinched.

It suits us more IMO because we have 4 in midfield with Trent inverting which makes it hards to play through. Szoboszlai can make those under/overlapping runs to give Salah more options (we'll still have 3 in midfield and 3 at the back).

As the poster above said, the left winger has to dominate his 1v1s. The right side will be overloaded and he'll be alone with the right back when we switch play. He has to be very good there. Currently,  the LB overlaps.

Defensively, all the zones are covered (centre, left and right) but the CBs on the side have to be good 1v1 like Konate.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33506 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 08:56:27 am
Must be missing it with Tchouameni. His stats are fantastic for a DM and he's starting every game for Real unless he's injured. Why is there suddenly talk that they've 'run out of patience' with him?

Probably looking for a scapegoat after being stuffed at home to Barca.
Logged
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33507 on: Today at 10:28:03 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:11:23 am
If the leftback sits to form a back 3 you need the left winger to be very good in isolation. If its Diaz he looks better when Robbo or Kostas are outside him helping. Not staying back. Second half against Arsenal Robbo stayed back and Trent move more centrally helped give us 4 in midfield to match up better with Arsenal as Havertz was dropping deep.
In the second half, our defence looked stretched when Konate and Trent were facing Martinelli.  In a proper back 3, it would have looked more balanced. It would have been Konate directly against Martinelli because he'd have effectively been our RB.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33508 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:26:10 am
Probably looking for a scapegoat after being stuffed at home to Barca.

Cant we loan them one of our scapegoats? ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33509 on: Today at 10:31:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:04:35 am
I'm not against power, pace and height but at the same time, intelligence and technique can also kill teams. If it's a straight choice between Zubi or Tchoo I don't know which I prefer and that is even before finding out if they are on the market.

Monaco lad has technique. He isn't just a brute force midfielder with very little subtlety to his game.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33510 on: Today at 10:31:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:59:29 am
Thats fine and thats what I mean, are we going then to a 3 man midfield and not with a '10' which we clearly have been using. Or Mac becomes the '10'?

If we play a 4-2-3-1, with Szobozslai or Elliott, then we cant really have Mac next to another midfielder who isn't athletic.

This is what I'd like to see. Sure Mac makes a lot of tackles but he also gets taken on a fair bit and has to make a lot of stupid fouls because he's so slow. He'd be great as a 10 just like he has done for Argentina. I'd be amazed if there is no contact with Zubimendi's people before Xmas. He was the player that was identified as the outstanding choice and it hasn't gone very well since he decided to stay with Real Sociedad struggling in both the league or in Europe, and no pay new contract/pay rise for Zubimendi.

A double pivot of Gravenberch and Zubimendi with Mac in front of them would be amazing.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33511 on: Today at 10:32:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:23:15 am
We are more flexible because of the personnel. In some games, it's just Konate and van Dijk there when the ball in pinched.

It suits us more IMO because we have 4 in midfield with Trent inverting which makes it hards to play through. Szoboszlai can make those under/overlapping runs to give Salah more options (we'll still have 3 in midfield and 3 at the back).

As the poster above said, the left winger has to dominate his 1v1s. The right side will be overloaded and he'll be alone with the right back when we switch play. He has to be very good there. Currently,  the LB overlaps.

Defensively, all the zones are covered (centre, left and right) but the CBs on the side have to be good 1v1 like Konate.

You have defenders like Konate and Van Dijk in a back four because they can cover ground and can beat attackers in 1 vs 1 duels. Thats the whole point of having athletic footballers in that position, it allows you to essentially get another attacker or midfielder on the pitch. They don't need another defender to help them out.
