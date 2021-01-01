Doesn't matter, because I think there is still a gap in our attack of real quality. I was disappointed with how Diaz couldn't get the better of Partey on Sunday, and its not an issue Mane or a player of that ilk would of had. I still think we are relying on Salah for that x-factor in big games and he is quite clearly, and by a large distance, our best attacker.



For me, we need a quality attacker next season even if Salah stays. Im not really bothered what that means for Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez and even Jota.



Its one of those things you cant really measure. Would a young Xabi be athletic enough? Xabi was never fast but often ran the most when he played. Zubimendis strength is his game intelligence, his tactical acumen, his ability to adjust his gameplan against opponents to take away their strengths and alter their gameplan. Hes more athletic than Mac, but hes not in the mould of our other midfielders who can all cover distances and burst forwards into the box etc hes someone that sits, works shorter distances well and plays with timing.Slots given the quote out a few times about how he became a coach because his limitation was pace, he believed he understood the game well but could never run, he felt like his understanding would translate well as a coach and hes been proven right. Zubimendis a bit like a coach on the field. I think hes said before that Alonso changed how he prepared for games, how he would usually just play his own game and not put too much thought into the opposition. After Xabi coached with him he worked on that side of his game massively and worked on being press resistant. He might not have Xabis range of passing  not many have ever  but he certainly shares those qualities for tactical acumen and making up for his limitations with game intelligence and timing.