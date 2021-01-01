« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Offline Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33440 on: Yesterday at 06:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:35:30 pm
Played a lot at center back recently, usually he plays as the defensive one with Modric, Valverde, Bellingham ahead of him etc.

Looks like Real want Rodri, must have some sort of encouragement from him.

or could be Zubimendi perhaps?
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33441 on: Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:35:30 pm
Played a lot at center back recently, usually he plays as the defensive one with Modric, Valverde, Bellingham ahead of him etc.

Looks like Real want Rodri, must have some sort of encouragement from him.
As a few others have mentioned Camavinga always seems the better player to me. Probably why theyre happy to sell Tchouameni. Although if theyre possibly signing Rodri perhaps he may become available as well
Offline Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33442 on: Yesterday at 06:43:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm
As a few others have mentioned Camavinga always seems the better player to me. Probably why theyre happy to sell Tchouameni. Although if theyre possibly signing Rodri perhaps he may become available as well

I dont think theyll let Camavinga go, hes more versatile than Tchouameni
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33443 on: Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm »
Tchouameni is not what we need (anymore). Too expensive anyway.
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33444 on: Yesterday at 07:04:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm
As a few others have mentioned Camavinga always seems the better player to me. Probably why theyre happy to sell Tchouameni. Although if theyre possibly signing Rodri perhaps he may become available as well

Yeah he's class, I doubt they will sell him he's nearly as good as a left back as a midfielder.
Offline newterp

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33445 on: Yesterday at 07:52:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm
Tchouameni is not what we need (anymore). Too expensive anyway.

I mean, come on.


It's clearly - Tchoo expensive.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33446 on: Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm »
Quote
@BILD: Liverpool 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 register their interest in @Eintracht forward Omar Marmoush (25). They have approached the player and management directly and they are now aware of their intentions of signing him

Bild saying weve made a move with Marmoush. Seems to be a lot of noise about our pursuit of him in Germany.
Offline amir87

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33447 on: Yesterday at 08:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm
Bild saying weve made a move with Marmoush. Seems to be a lot of noise about our pursuit of him in Germany.

Refuse to believe this is true. Weve got 6 bloody attackers.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33448 on: Yesterday at 08:38:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:52:59 pm
I mean, come on.


It's clearly - Tchoo expensive.
Lol
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33449 on: Yesterday at 08:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm
Bild saying weve made a move with Marmoush. Seems to be a lot of noise about our pursuit of him in Germany.
Is he a striker anyway? If we sign him, we'd have 7 (SEVEN) attackers 👀
Offline CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33450 on: Yesterday at 08:41:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:30:01 pm
Refuse to believe this is true. Weve got 6 bloody attackers.

Will he hit the ground running though, that's the most important thing to know.
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33451 on: Yesterday at 08:46:11 pm »
Just like the Pharoah's, Mamoush will kill Mo and become the new Egyptian King.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33452 on: Yesterday at 08:49:19 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:30:01 pm
Refuse to believe this is true. Weve got 6 bloody attackers.

I agree it would be madness.

Plettigoal went with it last week, could just be an active agent but usually The Burger lands the killer blow before it takes off, the local journos have been pretty hush.

https://xcancel.com/plettigoal/status/1849849575965851875?s=46

Could be Salahs successor, could be truth in the Chiesas not settled rumours, could be Als flair player conspiracy theory unfolding in front of our very eyes
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33453 on: Yesterday at 08:53:35 pm »
Tchouaméni has missed 1 league game this season through injury and started the other 10. 2 at CB and the other 8 in midfield.

Has also started 2 of their 3 CL games, both in midfield.

Also was a starter in midfield when Madrid won the Super Cup against Atalanta.

I'm not really sure where the narrative is coming from that he's failing at Madrid because he's clearly a key player. There are only 5 players in the Madrid squad who have played more minutes for them this season. And if he hadn't missed one game through injury, there would only be 3 players with more minutes.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33454 on: Yesterday at 08:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 08:53:35 pm

I'm not really sure where the narrative is coming from that he's failing at Madrid

Madrid.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33455 on: Yesterday at 08:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:49:19 pm
I agree it would be madness.

Plettigoal went with it last week, could just be an active agent but usually The Burger lands the killer blow before it takes off, the local journos have been pretty hush.

https://xcancel.com/plettigoal/status/1849849575965851875?s=46

Could be Salahs successor, could be truth in the Chiesas not settled rumours, could be Als flair player conspiracy theory unfolding in front of our very eyes
If we sign him, one of our current six is off.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33456 on: Yesterday at 08:58:11 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:55:34 pm
Madrid.

Samie's dark web sources don't count.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33457 on: Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:46:11 pm
Just like the Pharoah's, Mamoush will kill Mo and become the new Egyptian King.
And miss every January at the AFCON

This feels a bit like 2+2=5. Obviously were bound to replace Salah with another Egyptian
Online DelTrotter

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33458 on: Yesterday at 09:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 08:58:11 pm
Samie's dark web sources don't count.

Picon is a good source to be fair.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33459 on: Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm »
I just dont see it.  Is someone leaving?


Is he wanted as a number 10?


Or is it bollocks ?
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33460 on: Yesterday at 09:07:05 pm »
He plays as a 9 mainly.

Diaz or Salah not renewing?
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33461 on: Yesterday at 09:08:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm
I just dont see it.  Is someone leaving?


Is he wanted as a number 10?


Or is it bollocks ?
Im going with option three
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33462 on: Yesterday at 09:17:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:08:44 pm
Im going with option three
Its an odd one, hes not a total bullshitter, but hes as much miss as hit

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33463 on: Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:17:59 pm
Its an odd one, hes not a total bullshitter, but hes as much miss as hit


Theyre all more miss than hit. Throw enough darts.
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33464 on: Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm »
Looks like Valencia are in some serious trouble.  We pretty much kept them above water by buying Mamadashvili.

Far too big and historic for FSG to buy them I think but you never know.  :o
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33465 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm
Looks like Valencia are in some serious trouble.  We pretty much kept them above water by buying Mamadashvili.

Far too big and historic for FSG to buy them I think but you never know.  :o
Urmm
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33466 on: Yesterday at 09:56:44 pm »
 :D

I realised after I posted mate.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33467 on: Yesterday at 10:04:18 pm »
Wonder if theyll ever get that stadium finished. I can remember leading them into that stadium on an FM07 save, its barmy its been sat there for about 10 years.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33468 on: Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:04:18 pm
Wonder if theyll ever get that stadium finished. I can remember leading them into that stadium on an FM07 save, its barmy its been sat there for about 10 years.

Wasn't it Peter Lim who tried at the last minute to buy us ahead of FSG and then went on to buy Valencia when he failed? That was a serious bullet dodged.
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33469 on: Yesterday at 10:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm
Wasn't it Peter Lim who tried at the last minute to buy us ahead of FSG and then went on to buy Valencia when he failed? That was a serious bullet dodged.

Yes the Utd fan who now also props up Salford
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33470 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:47:15 pm
I think this Davies stuff is an elaborate troll from bobinhood re obsession with transfers/ new players. I admire the commitment to it to be honest.

Yeah pretty much that that plus im Canadian.

Hes a great player though, truly. I'd love to have him. Jack doesn't like his x whatever but you cant beat him or catch him depending which way you are  going, hes used more defensively as bayern have a great attack anyway but he could do anything you wanted. He literally cannot be beaten one on one.

as far as i know we've never been linked with him at all but as far as i know weve never been linked with ait noiri either. If we are just going to create pressing needs nominate singular candidates and demand immediate action a la colwill and others, them im gonna do it for a player i love to have and watch who would dramatically improve us imo.

60m euros. cmon thats a fire sale. 

We also need Jonathon David from Lille, But not as bad as we need Alphonso Davies. Hes on a  free you know.  ;D
Online spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33471 on: Today at 07:57:40 am »
Tchouaméni was perfect for Klopp as the single pivot but under Slot, the DM is expected to build through the thirds. Someone like Wharton would be a better signing than Tchouaméni at this moment in time.
Online spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33472 on: Today at 07:59:06 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:52:59 pm
I mean, come on.


It's clearly - Tchoo expensive.

We've already got Tchoo many midfielders as it is.
Online Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33473 on: Today at 08:25:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:40 am
Tchouaméni was perfect for Klopp as the single pivot but under Slot, the DM is expected to build through the thirds. Someone like Wharton would be a better signing than Tchouaméni at this moment in time.

RAWK seems to have decided, in the face of the evidence to the contrary, that Tchouameni cant progress the ball as well as Wharton. Crazy times.
Online spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33474 on: Today at 08:32:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:25:07 am
RAWK seems to have decided, in the face of the evidence to the contrary, that Tchouameni cant progress the ball as well as Wharton. Crazy times.

I have no problem with our signing Tchouameni because he is a quality player. Why do you think Real want to move him on? Simply because they want to buy the better player in Rodri?
Online Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33475 on: Today at 08:39:07 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:25:07 am
RAWK seems to have decided, in the face of the evidence to the contrary, that Tchouameni cant progress the ball as well as Wharton. Crazy times.

I get your point but I sort of get the original point too, maybe Wharton wasnt the best example to give but Zubimendi is. We all know clubs profile players with different categories, be it destroyer, controller, creator, whatever you want to describe it. Tchouameni is an excellent defensive midfielder and would no doubt make our side better, but it does feel like Slot wants someone whos elite at distributing, particularly under pressure in those deeper areas, he wants someone in there that can carry out the plan and be his brain on the field, in a way that Rodri is for Pep and arguably Odegaard is for Arteta, whereas Tchouameni is a bit more defensive and probably isnt the difference maker that will control games with the ball for the side.

Ive said a few times in here I wouldnt be shocked it Madrid themselves went for Zubimendi or even went for Kimmich given his contracts ending. Since losing Kroos and with Modric close to the end, theyve lost an awful lot of IQ and control in that midfield and replaced it with athleticism/steel, great qualities to have to get you past the likes of ourselves and City in Europe, but ultimately theyre Real Madrid and need someone whos going to elevate the entire side with their distribution, they have a lot of brilliant individuals but that controller is probably lacking since Kroos retired. I dont buy into the idea they suddenly want rid of Tchouameni, that would only make sense if they had something lined up for Rodri or Zubimendi, but those qualities their midfields lacking I do think Slot wants to add to our side. Wharton has the potential to be that type of player but hes not on Tchouamenis level yet and we wouldnt invest a huge sum on someone who might be that type of player, wed want as close to certain as possible.
Online Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33476 on: Today at 08:49:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:32:05 am
I have no problem with our signing Tchouameni because he is a quality player. Why do you think Real want to move him on? Simply because they want to buy the better player in Rodri?

Rodri will be 29 at the end of the season, a lot of miles on the clock and coming off the back of an ACL.

They're usually the ones Real flog for big money to United rather than pay big money for themselves on a big contract
Online spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33477 on: Today at 08:50:39 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:39:07 am
I get your point but I sort of get the original point too, maybe Wharton wasnt the best example to give but Zubimendi is. We all know clubs profile players with different categories, be it destroyer, controller, creator, whatever you want to describe it. Tchouameni is an excellent defensive midfielder and would no doubt make our side better, but it does feel like Slot wants someone whos elite at distributing, particularly under pressure in those deeper areas, he wants someone in there that can carry out the plan and be his brain on the field, in a way that Rodri is for Pep and arguably Odegaard is for Arteta, whereas Tchouameni is a bit more defensive and probably isnt the difference maker that will control games with the ball for the side.

Ive said a few times in here I wouldnt be shocked it Madrid themselves went for Zubimendi or even went for Kimmich given his contracts ending. Since losing Kroos and with Modric close to the end, theyve lost an awful lot of IQ and control in that midfield and replaced it with athleticism/steel, great qualities to have to get you past the likes of ourselves and City in Europe, but ultimately theyre Real Madrid and need someone whos going to elevate the entire side with their distribution, they have a lot of brilliant individuals but that controller is probably lacking since Kroos retired. I dont buy into the idea they suddenly want rid of Tchouameni, that would only make sense if they had something lined up for Rodri or Zubimendi, but those qualities their midfields lacking I do think Slot wants to add to our side. Wharton has the potential to be that type of player but hes not on Tchouamenis level yet and we wouldnt invest a huge sum on someone who might be that type of player, wed want as close to certain as possible.

Precious few of that player exists which is why Gravenberch had been such a revelation for us. If someone was doing what Gravenberch is doing at another club I'd want us to buy him.
Online clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33478 on: Today at 08:52:09 am »
Tchouameni isn't as good as I thought he'd end up. But would still take him here at the right price. Considering there's not that many obvious choices.
Online GreekScouser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33479 on: Today at 08:56:27 am »
Must be missing it with Tchouameni. His stats are fantastic for a DM and he's starting every game for Real unless he's injured. Why is there suddenly talk that they've 'run out of patience' with him?
