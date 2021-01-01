RAWK seems to have decided, in the face of the evidence to the contrary, that Tchouameni cant progress the ball as well as Wharton. Crazy times.



I get your point but I sort of get the original point too, maybe Wharton wasnt the best example to give but Zubimendi is. We all know clubs profile players with different categories, be it destroyer, controller, creator, whatever you want to describe it. Tchouameni is an excellent defensive midfielder and would no doubt make our side better, but it does feel like Slot wants someone whos elite at distributing, particularly under pressure in those deeper areas, he wants someone in there that can carry out the plan and be his brain on the field, in a way that Rodri is for Pep and arguably Odegaard is for Arteta, whereas Tchouameni is a bit more defensive and probably isnt the difference maker that will control games with the ball for the side.Ive said a few times in here I wouldnt be shocked it Madrid themselves went for Zubimendi or even went for Kimmich given his contracts ending. Since losing Kroos and with Modric close to the end, theyve lost an awful lot of IQ and control in that midfield and replaced it with athleticism/steel, great qualities to have to get you past the likes of ourselves and City in Europe, but ultimately theyre Real Madrid and need someone whos going to elevate the entire side with their distribution, they have a lot of brilliant individuals but that controller is probably lacking since Kroos retired. I dont buy into the idea they suddenly want rid of Tchouameni, that would only make sense if they had something lined up for Rodri or Zubimendi, but those qualities their midfields lacking I do think Slot wants to add to our side. Wharton has the potential to be that type of player but hes not on Tchouamenis level yet and we wouldnt invest a huge sum on someone who might be that type of player, wed want as close to certain as possible.