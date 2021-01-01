RAWK seems to have decided, in the face of the evidence to the contrary, that Tchouameni cant progress the ball as well as
Wharton. Crazy times.
I get your point but I sort of get the original point too, maybe Wharton wasnt the best example to give but Zubimendi is. We all know clubs profile players with different categories, be it destroyer, controller, creator, whatever you want to describe it. Tchouameni is an excellent defensive midfielder and would no doubt make our side better, but it does feel like Slot wants someone whos elite at distributing, particularly under pressure in those deeper areas, he wants someone in there that can carry out the plan and be his brain on the field, in a way that Rodri is for Pep and arguably Odegaard is for Arteta, whereas Tchouameni is a bit more defensive and probably isnt the difference maker that will control games with the ball for the side.
Ive said a few times in here I wouldnt be shocked it Madrid themselves went for Zubimendi or even went for Kimmich given his contracts ending. Since losing Kroos and with Modric close to the end, theyve lost an awful lot of IQ and control in that midfield and replaced it with athleticism/steel, great qualities to have to get you past the likes of ourselves and City in Europe, but ultimately theyre Real Madrid and need someone whos going to elevate the entire side with their distribution, they have a lot of brilliant individuals but that controller is probably lacking since Kroos retired. I dont buy into the idea they suddenly want rid of Tchouameni, that would only make sense if they had something lined up for Rodri or Zubimendi, but those qualities their midfields lacking I do think Slot wants to add to our side. Wharton has the potential to be that type of player but hes not on Tchouamenis level yet and we wouldnt invest a huge sum on someone who might be that type of player, wed want as close to certain as possible.