Played a lot at center back recently, usually he plays as the defensive one with Modric, Valverde, Bellingham ahead of him etc.Looks like Real want Rodri, must have some sort of encouragement from him.
As a few others have mentioned Camavinga always seems the better player to me. Probably why theyre happy to sell Tchouameni. Although if theyre possibly signing Rodri perhaps he may become available as well
Tchouameni is not what we need (anymore). Too expensive anyway.
@BILD: Liverpool 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 register their interest in @Eintracht forward Omar Marmoush (25). They have approached the player and management directly and they are now aware of their intentions of signing him
Bild saying weve made a move with Marmoush. Seems to be a lot of noise about our pursuit of him in Germany.
I mean, come on.It's clearly - Tchoo expensive.
Refuse to believe this is true. Weve got 6 bloody attackers.
