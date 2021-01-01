« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Online Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33440 on: Today at 06:38:01 pm
Draex on Today at 06:35:30 pm
Played a lot at center back recently, usually he plays as the defensive one with Modric, Valverde, Bellingham ahead of him etc.

Looks like Real want Rodri, must have some sort of encouragement from him.

or could be Zubimendi perhaps?
Online duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33441 on: Today at 06:39:24 pm
Draex on Today at 06:35:30 pm
Played a lot at center back recently, usually he plays as the defensive one with Modric, Valverde, Bellingham ahead of him etc.

Looks like Real want Rodri, must have some sort of encouragement from him.
As a few others have mentioned Camavinga always seems the better player to me. Probably why theyre happy to sell Tchouameni. Although if theyre possibly signing Rodri perhaps he may become available as well
Online Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33442 on: Today at 06:43:40 pm
duvva 💅 on Today at 06:39:24 pm
As a few others have mentioned Camavinga always seems the better player to me. Probably why theyre happy to sell Tchouameni. Although if theyre possibly signing Rodri perhaps he may become available as well

I dont think theyll let Camavinga go, hes more versatile than Tchouameni
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33443 on: Today at 07:00:02 pm
Tchouameni is not what we need (anymore). Too expensive anyway.
Online Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33444 on: Today at 07:04:58 pm
duvva 💅 on Today at 06:39:24 pm
As a few others have mentioned Camavinga always seems the better player to me. Probably why theyre happy to sell Tchouameni. Although if theyre possibly signing Rodri perhaps he may become available as well

Yeah he's class, I doubt they will sell him he's nearly as good as a left back as a midfielder.
Offline newterp

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33445 on: Today at 07:52:59 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 07:00:02 pm
Tchouameni is not what we need (anymore). Too expensive anyway.

I mean, come on.


It's clearly - Tchoo expensive.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33446 on: Today at 08:25:11 pm
Quote
@BILD: Liverpool 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 register their interest in @Eintracht forward Omar Marmoush (25). They have approached the player and management directly and they are now aware of their intentions of signing him

Bild saying weve made a move with Marmoush. Seems to be a lot of noise about our pursuit of him in Germany.
Online amir87

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33447 on: Today at 08:30:01 pm
Garlic Red on Today at 08:25:11 pm
Bild saying weve made a move with Marmoush. Seems to be a lot of noise about our pursuit of him in Germany.

Refuse to believe this is true. Weve got 6 bloody attackers.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33448 on: Today at 08:38:49 pm
newterp on Today at 07:52:59 pm
I mean, come on.


It's clearly - Tchoo expensive.
Lol
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33449 on: Today at 08:39:41 pm
Garlic Red on Today at 08:25:11 pm
Bild saying weve made a move with Marmoush. Seems to be a lot of noise about our pursuit of him in Germany.
Is he a striker anyway? If we sign him, we'd have 7 (SEVEN) attackers 👀
Online CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33450 on: Today at 08:41:04 pm
amir87 on Today at 08:30:01 pm
Refuse to believe this is true. Weve got 6 bloody attackers.

Will he hit the ground running though, that's the most important thing to know.
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33451 on: Today at 08:46:11 pm
Just like the Pharoah's, Mamoush will kill Mo and become the new Egyptian King.
