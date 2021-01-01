« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 03:47:16 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 11:06:34 am
looks like we are getting Markus Pilawa

Probably the best chief scout in the World during his 6 years at the role with Dortmund. Sancho, Akanji, Brandt, Haaland, Bellingham, Kobel, just some of the players he has identified as targets ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm
That starting Left Back spot is wide open come next summer.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 06:44:19 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:58:38 am
Any ideas what Van Dijk was at at Celtic for example? I agree on your point though.

Konate/Quansah/Van Dijk all 65% + minimum.
FBref doesnt have that data. The first year of Virgil data is 74% at 17/18 at Southampton. I would pretty shocked if he was not 65% at Minimum at Celtic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:02:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm
That starting Left Back spot is wide open come next summer.

We needed a left back and DM in the summer. I think we still do despite Gravenberch being really good this season. But Endo isn't trusted.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:06:21 pm
Can we please get a left back and/or another midfielder in January? Then we can get the other of the two in the summer, plus a centre forward depending on how it goes with the current attackers.

That's assuming the three expiring contracts get renewed.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:10:34 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:44:19 pm
FBref doesnt have that data. The first year of Virgil data is 74% at 17/18 at Southampton. I would pretty shocked if he was not 65% at Minimum at Celtic

Not even sure his stats at Celtic are relevant for a comparison to the player in the original post. The sample size is tiny, hes a teenager with so few games played, I doubt very much wed be signing him based on anything to do with his current output, hed have to be someone weve followed through youth ages, Id be amazed if we signed him to play, hed surely be a bit of a Saliba who wed loan out for a few. I think youd need to see 100 games or so before deciding whether hes aerially good enough or not.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:11:32 pm
I do feel we could really increase our chances by doing what we needed to in the summer in January.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:13:44 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:11:32 pm
I do feel we could really increase our chances by doing what we needed to in the summer in January.
Even if we did one of the things...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:14:06 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:11:32 pm
I do feel we could really increase our chances by doing what we needed to in the summer in January.

I have felt this for what feels like 5 years or more!

Get ready for the "it's a hard market in January," lines to get trotted out!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:10:34 pm
Not even sure his stats at Celtic are relevant for a comparison to the player in the original post. The sample size is tiny, hes a teenager with so few games played, I doubt very much wed be signing him based on anything to do with his current output, hed have to be someone weve followed through youth ages, Id be amazed if we signed him to play, hed surely be a bit of a Saliba who wed loan out for a few. I think youd need to see 100 games or so before deciding whether hes aerially good enough or not.
Virgil was young 20s then. His sample is small which i have said. He has a size that generally looked for but 55% career in like 19 90s is 26 wins 21 losses aerial. Sample is small but you would like more. Im not saying it the only thing and they have the youth scouting too etc.
Arsenal Brought Saliba at 25.2 90s was he over 60% in the air in France. His aerial stats are worse in PL then France too
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 07:06:21 pm
Can we please get a left back and/or another midfielder in January? Then we can get the other of the two in the summer, plus a centre forward depending on how it goes with the current attackers.

That's assuming the three expiring contracts get renewed.

We 100% need a minimum of 2 signings in January. A left back and a centre mid as youve said. It would be suicidal to wait till the summer to bring in a huge amount of players especially with those 3 players whose contract are out this summer needing replaced. The glaring hole in the squad just now is left back and centre mid so hopefully we address that issue in January.

If we leave it till the summer then well most likely need at least 5 starting quality players if those 3 dont sign. Even if they do, we need some long term planning for VVD/Salah
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:23:06 pm
We should be signing Rayan Aït-Nouri in Jan.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm
That starting Left Back spot is wide open come next summer.
The talk has been about replacing Tsimikas. I think it's Robbo that would to be replaced. Tsimikas can stay on as rotation cover.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:23:33 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:23:06 pm
We should be signing Rayan Aït-Nouri in Jan.

He's dreadful defensively. Saka would have torn him a new one today too.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm
Virgil was young 20s then. His sample is small which i have said. He has a size that generally looked for but 55% career in like 19 90s is 26 wins 21 losses aerial. Sample is small but you would like more. Im not saying it the only thing and they have the youth scouting too etc.
Arsenal Brought Saliba at 25.2 90s was he over 60% in the air in France. His aerial stats are worse in PL then France too

Virgil was 22 when he joined Celtic and had already played two full seasons of senior football at Groningen. Zezes basically made 20 top flight appearances as a teenager, Im not sure comparing Virgils numbers 2-3 years ahead in the development curve would be relevant, it would have to be the Groningen numbers if you really wanted to make the comparison. I think if we signed him wed back our ability to develop him from the age hes at to improve.

Take Van den Berg for example, we signed him as a kid, we send him out on loan to Preston, he wins 53% in his first season there mainly as a right back, then goes up to 66%. He then steps up to the Bundesliga, 48% in a small sample size at Schalke, then 69% last season at Mainz over a much greater sample size. Sepp was obviously never good enough for us so moved on, but the point is the club can develop players in this area and looking at tiny sample sizes is probably pointless when I imagine it would be a signing made heavily based on scouting and potential rather than evidence.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:52:20 pm
Still think we need a quality attacker as well.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:29:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:52:20 pm
Still think we need a quality attacker as well.

Think I need to see Elliott and Chiesa play a bit before I think about adding more attacking players. An attacking midfielder with high potential would be really nice. Really curious to see where Sudakov at Shakhtar ends up, hes been linked with City this week, they might be in the market for a KDB heir for the future, whilst we were said to be fans and have scouted him a lot earlier this year. Feels like he might be the ideal type of signing in January  a potential Coutinho type  if were to add to the attack in January. Think thats the profile of player we might go for if we look to add more attacking talent to the team.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm
Robinson at Fulham would be my pick for a new left back.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:36:56 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:29:55 pm
Think I need to see Elliott and Chiesa play a bit before I think about adding more attacking players. An attacking midfielder with high potential would be really nice. Really curious to see where Sudakov at Shakhtar ends up, he’s been linked with City this week, they might be in the market for a KDB heir for the future, whilst we were said to be fans and have scouted him a lot earlier this year. Feels like he might be the ideal type of signing in January — a potential Coutinho type — if we’re to add to the attack in January. Think that’s the profile of player we might go for if we look to add more attacking talent to the team.

Id want someone like Napoli lad or Nico Williams.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:42:16 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 07:06:21 pm
Can we please get a left back and/or another midfielder in January? Then we can get the other of the two in the summer, plus a centre forward depending on how it goes with the current attackers.

That's assuming the three expiring contracts get renewed.

Unless something falls on our lap we'll just leave everything until the summer and then it's to do much to do at once (particularly if any or all of the 3 don't renew).

I don't think we'll sign a left back until Robbo or Tsimikas move on anyway which is unlikely to be Jan.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:32:35 pm
One draw in our second hardest game and we must make signings in January? We arent desperate for signings in the slightest and we dont need a new left back.

You can make a case for bringing in Zubimendi if he decides he does actually really want to move. But him aside weve got a really good squad. We are missing a few players currently, but were still able to improve during the game through using what we have on the bench.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:42:16 pm
Unless something falls on our lap we'll just leave everything until the summer and then it's to do much to do at once (particularly if any or all of the 3 don't renew).

I don't think we'll sign a left back until Robbo or Tsimikas move on anyway which is unlikely to be Jan.
I know, my request was just rhetorical. There's a small chance we get another midfielder though.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:55:51 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:32:35 pm
One draw in our second hardest game and we must make signings in January? We arent desperate for signings in the slightest and we dont need a new left back.

You can make a case for bringing in Zubimendi if he decides he does actually really want to move. But him aside weve got a really good squad. We are missing a few players currently, but were still able to improve during the game through using what we have on the bench.

We do need a new left-back but this will be addressed in the summer.

Robbo is in decline, has been for a couple of years, great servant that he's been.

Tsmi is decent, at best.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:23:06 pm
We should be signing Rayan Aït-Nouri in Jan.

We really shouldn't. He is good going forward, but he is very poor at defending. Personally, I would target Tyrick Mitchell. He is out of contract in the summer, and we could get him on the cheap in January ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm
That starting Left Back spot is wide open come next summer.

We might be in the market for both a starting LB and RB in the summer.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:01:34 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:55:51 pm
We do need a new left-back but this will be addressed in the summer.

Robbo is in decline, has been for a couple of years, great servant that he's been.

Tsmi is decent, at best.


But its not an urgent change, and doesnt feel like it would make a massive difference to me. I havent seen us linked with anyone whos a big improvement on either Robbo or Kostas who is quietly putting in some very decent performances
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm
we need a new left back in january

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm
we dont need a new left back in january


I agree, well said
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm
I can't imagine Wolves, potentially in a relegation battle come Jan, would just sell us Alt-Nouri either. That's what people mean when people say January is a 'tough window' - it's not this supposed mingebag shit but it's rare teams are letting players go.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm
I can't imagine Wolves, potentially in a relegation battle come Jan, would just sell us Alt-Nouri either. That's what people mean when people say January is a 'tough window' - it's not this supposed mingebag shit but it's rare teams are letting players go.

Indeed, but its why those who were saying its ok not to have players in Summer because winter was another opportunity were wrong.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:24:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Indeed, but its why those who were saying its ok not to have players in Summer because winter was another opportunity were wrong.

Did anyone say that?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm
Looks like the mountain shagger helped his team to another loss. That contract still not signed and the natives are getting pisssed off.  ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:20:23 am
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 03:25:23 am
Is the talk of a new LB knee jerk or is robbo decline actually that abrubt?

saka is not an easy "winger" to defend against.

and maybe if we curtail his attacking prowess a tad bit, there may still be a player in there that can be defensively sound against most of the wingers he come across.
